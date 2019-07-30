Where 2020 Democrats stand on education
Hover for more information, Click to highlight a candidate
Tap for more information
Should the federal government subsidize public higher education?
Four-year college should be free
Four-year college should be free
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“Eliminate tuition at public colleges, universities, community colleges, and technical and vocational schools, breaking the work-school tug of war,” Castro's education plan said. “Share the financing of tuition costs with state governments and provide incentives to reduce the cost of college programs including fees, discourage underinvestment into public education by states. Require accountability and standards that include fair pay for all employees and staff, including adjuncts and non-faculty staff, and respect for their right to join a union.”Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard co-sponsored the House version of Bernie Sanders's College for All Act, which would make four-year college free for middle-class and lower-income families and community college free for all students.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
“Governor Inslee’s approach will include making attendance at public college and community college tuition and debt-free for students from lower-income and middle-class families,” Inslee's campaign website said.Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam supports free college tuition and fees at four-year schools, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders “believes the right to a good and free education is a basic human right,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “Every human is entitled to that no matter their income, country of origin, race, disability, religion, no matter what. That means we have got to make public colleges and universities, tribal colleges, community colleges, trade schools, and apprenticeship programs tuition and debt-free and cancel all student debt,” Sanders told The Post. “Every young person, regardless of their family income, the color of their skin, disability, or immigration status should have the opportunity to attend college. Today, there is universal access to free, public schools across the United States for kindergarten through 12th grade. In the twenty-first century, a free public education system that goes from kindergarten through high school is no longer good enough. If we are to succeed as a nation, public colleges and universities must be tuition free and debt free.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“My plan also eliminates tuition and fees at technical, two-year, four-year public college,” Warren told The Post. Warren is also a co-sponsor of the Debt-Free College Act, which provides funding to states to subsidize student costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and supplies.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“My governing philosophy is that all public policy should help citizens in their efforts to thrive and actualize their talents and creativity. If that is the case, their contribution to society will create the greatest economy and prosperity for everyone,” Williamson told The Post. “In addition to making community colleges and state schools affordable or free, we must also include trade schools for those who are changing jobs and upgrading skills.” Williamson's campaign site calls for “free college or technical school tuition for every qualified student. If we cannot find ideal offsets for this expense, I’m open to exploring ways that students can repay some of these costs with a small payroll tax once they start working (based on Oregon’s efforts) or through reasonable amounts of public service.”Candidate positions highlighted
Two-year college should be free
Two-year college should be free
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
Bennet supports free community college and helping low- and moderate-income students graduate from school debt-free. “Students from higher-income families should pay for a higher education,” he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden supports free two-year college, a campaign spokesman told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“Make tuition-free community college and vocational training a reality across the country,” Booker's campaign website said. He also pledges to “establish a path to debt-free college, because choosing to pursue higher education should not mean a lifetime of debt.” Booker is a co-sponsor of the Debt-Free College Act, which provides funding to states to subsidize student costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and supplies.Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“Two-year community college and career and technical education programs should be free for all Americans,” Bullock told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
“Delaney believes Pre-K through 14 education (two-year community college or technical training) is the new K-12 and that children should have it guaranteed,” his campaign website said. “Community college or technical education after high school can provide a crucial lifeline to young adults trying to find meaningful employment.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
“Kamala believes that in America, your family’s wealth should not dictate your success,” Harris's campaign website said. “That’s why as president, she’ll fight to make community college free, make four-year public college debt-free, and provide an income boost to nearly 1 in 7 Pell Grant recipients through her LIFT Act, the largest tax cut for working Americans in generations.” Harris is also a co-sponsor of the Debt-Free College Act, which provides funding to states to subsidize student costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and supplies.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper told The Post that community college should be free, and tuition at four-year colleges should be reduced, based on income.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
“Amy supports allowing borrowers to refinance student loans at lower rates, loan forgiveness for in-demand occupations, expanded Pell grants, and tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications,” her campaign website said.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“Beto wants to ensure there are debt-free higher education options. He supports making community college free for every American,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “He supports making the first two years of tuition at a state institution or technical college free for every American. He also supports meeting the full cost of attendance for low-income students and ensuring the middle-income students have debt-free options — covering the full costs of tuition, books, as well as room and board — through increased grant aid tied to a commitment from states and institutions to do their part and keep tuition stable.”Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
“All community colleges should be funded at a level to make tuition free or nearly-free for anyone, especially those who are taking vocational classes,” Yang's campaign website said. “The government can be involved, but businesses should also be encouraged to invest in their area’s community colleges, both to create stronger ties to their communities and better access to this potential workforce.”Candidate positions highlighted
Reduce or limit student debt
Reduce or limit student debt
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
“I just don’t believe it makes sense for working-class families to subsidize tuition for billionaires,” Buttigieg said during the first Democratic debate. “The children of the wealthiest of Americans can pay at least a little bit of tuition.” Buttigieg's campaign website said, “We can do this through a state-federal partnership that makes public tuition affordable for all and completely free at lower incomes — combined with a large increase in Pell Grants that provides for basic living expenses and keeps up with inflation. Middle-income families at public colleges will pay zero tuition.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand is a co-sponsor of the Debt-Free College Act, which provides funding to states to subsidize student costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and supplies. “Kirsten’s national public service plan would reward students with two years of tuition-free education at a community college or public university for every one year of public service they perform,” her campaign website said.Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“As President, I would have the federal government allow students to attend 4-year college without taking on debt. I would ensure this is available to everyone,” Ryan told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
“No, but we must reduce student debt and the cost of higher education by: 1) Making federal aid and loan payments to universities and colleges contingent on their keeping tuition increases pegged to inflation, or lower; 2) Restructuring federal student loans so the government does not make a profit, as it currently does because the interest rate is based on the 10-year Treasury bond (due to this, government will make $127 billion in profit this decade); 3) Increasing Pell grants; and 4) Implementing a national credit transfer system (since the average transfer student loses 43% of their credits, costing billions of dollars nationally),” Sestak told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
“Without guaranteed access to a good education, there’s no such thing as equal opportunity,” Steyer's campaign website said. “Our government must protect the right to a free, quality, public education from preschool through college and on to skills training.” Steyer did provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
As college costs and student debt have risen, more attention — at least among Democrats — has been focused on increasing federal support for higher education. A few years ago, the conversation centered on lowering interest rates for borrowers, and then on making community college free. But now several candidates aim to make four-year public colleges free for some or all students. Some go further, promising to erase existing debt. The plans are expensive, but draw support particularly from young people struggling to afford college.
Candidates also are talking about new ways to support elementary and secondary education, including new initiatives to increase access to pre-kindergarten and to supplement teacher pay. But there’s less support today for public charter schools, which many Democrats once considered a way to help poor kids escape low-performing schools. This version of school choice may have been tainted by association with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, who is reviled among Democrats. There’s scant support, too, for DeVos-backed vouchers or tax credits that help pay for private schools.
The sleeper education issue of the year, though, is school segregation, after Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) challenged former vice president Joe Biden on his 1970s-era opposition to court-mandated desegregation and busing. That conversation has prompted a debate about how to best address segregation in schools today.
Where the candidates stand
Here’s where the candidates stand on education issues, based on their statements, voting records and answers to a questionnaire that was sent to every campaign.
Question 2 of 9
Cancel all debt
Cancel all debt
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam’s website said “federal student loans would be cancelled in full” and private lenders would be paid off, too. “The goal is to zero out all student loan debt — no matter what the source.”Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“We will cancel the entire $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt for the 45 million borrowers who are weighed down by the crushing burden of student debt. President Trump provided a tax cut of more than $1 trillion to the top one percent and large corporations,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “[Sanders] believes that money would be better spent on freeing millions of hardworking people from the burden of student debt, boosting the economy by $1 trillion over the next ten years, and creating up to 1.5 million new jobs every year. By canceling student debt, we will save the average student loan borrower about $3,000 a year in student loan payments — and hundreds of thousands of Americans will have the financial resources they need to buy new homes, cars and start new businesses. In addition, this proposal would cut the racial wealth gap for young Americans by more than half — from 12:1 to 5:1.”Candidate positions highlighted
Cancel based on income
Cancel based on income
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“Student loan debt is holding millions of Americans back from buying their first home, starting families, and starting new businesses,” Booker told The Post. “We should start by looking at means-tested debt forgiveness for those who work in public service professions like teaching. As President, I would also work to reduce the burden of student debt by allowing eligible student loan borrowers to refinance their federal loans, and allowing eligible student loan borrowers to refinance their private loans into the federal program.” Booker supports "forgiving and/or refinancing debt for low-income individuals and individuals who go into certain public services professions, among others," a campaign spokesperson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“Until a borrower is earning at least 250% of the federal poverty line, their monthly loan payment will be capped at $0 with no interest accrual on unpaid interest for three years, exempting half of unpaid interest after three years,” Castro's education plan said. “This is not a deferred payment. The payment amount is $0. Once the borrower is earning above 250% of the federal poverty line, they will not pay more than 10% of their qualified income each month.” His plan also calls for “a new program of targeted loan forgiveness to forgive a proportion of loans for individuals who qualify for and receive means-tested federal assistance such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), or Medicaid for any three years within a five year period.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
Warren’s plan would eliminate up to $50,000 in student debt for borrowers with an annual household income of less than $100,000.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“Yes. This generation of students cannot thrive if they are saddled with the chronic burden of college loan debt,” Williamson told The Post. “The majority of existing student debt should be cancelled, and others should be able to refinance to a lower level. We should also remove the restriction that prohibits people who declare bankruptcy to include student loans in the debt relief.” Her campaign site said, “We need to explore student loan forgiveness and options to remove red tape and lockouts, and reduce on-time payments from 10 years to 5 years. We need to reduce the interest rate for repayment of loans to a nominal, if not zero, percentage rate. We need to eliminate the origination fee on federal student loans, and eliminate the annual caps on federally subsidized loans.”Candidate positions highlighted
Alleviate debt burdens in other ways
Alleviate debt burdens in other ways
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
“We should provide targeted relief for those for whom the debt is crushing, hindering basic life functioning,” Bennet told The Post. “We should not cancel all debt for high-income students and students with graduate degrees that will allow them to increase their earnings over their lifetime. Yes, we should limit student debt payments as a share of income for all student debt holders, to ensure that nobody is paying more than 8 percent of their income toward student debt. That would be a 20 percent decrease in payments based on income relative to the current system. For students who make these payments for 20 years, their debt should be forgiven. We should also forgive up to $40,000 in debt over four years for people engaged in public service, including teachers who teach in high-need schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden supports canceling or adjusting payments based on income, his campaign told The Post. “Vice President Biden chaired the Middle Class Task Force and laid the groundwork for the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act to ensure college students can afford their student loans.”Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“There’s a big difference in how the debt crisis impacts wealthy and lower-income Americans,” Bullock told The Post. “That’s why I don’t support blindly canceling debt regardless of job or income. Instead, student loans should be managed by the government at low interest rates that can be refinanced. We can forgive student loans for people who enter public service — like teaching. And we can make repayment plans tax-free and incentivize more workplaces to offer these benefits.”Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg told Vice that he supports improving existing programs, including the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program and the Teacher Loan Forgiveness program.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
“The federal government shouldn’t be making a profit on student loans. Delaney will reduce interest rates on federal student loans and set them equal to the interest rate on 10-year Treasury bonds,” Delaney's campaign website said.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard co-sponsored legislation that would incentivize businesses to help employees pay off their student loans.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
“Senator Gillibrand believes in allowing students to refinance their student loan debt, and in eliminating student loan debt for public service,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post.
Feb. 18: “Student debt is at a crisis level in this country, and it holds our whole economy down. One of the first things I'd do as president is allow all students to refinance their loans at 4%. The federal government shouldn't be making money off the backs of our students, period.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
“Students shouldn’t fear decades of debt just because they want to pursue an education. But today in America, students graduate with so much debt, they often can’t take the job they want, start a business or a family, or even pay the bills,” Harris's campaign website said. “Kamala believes we need to act. As president, she’ll provide relief from crushing debt today, and ensure tomorrow’s students can attend college debt-free. That starts with immediately allowing current debt holders to refinance high-interest loans to lower rates, expanding Income Based Repayment (IBR) to ensure no student pays more than they can afford, and cracking down on for-profit colleges and lenders that defraud our students.”Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“Under my plan, we will cut the interest rate of all federal student loans to 2.5 %,” Hickenlooper told The Post. “For future students, we will increase funding to public universities and we will tie certain federal grants with requirements for states to provide their share of funding. We also will make all community colleges tuition-free for future students.”Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
“Take steps to reduce the burden of student debt, including fixing the dysfunction of the Public Service Loan Program and enforcing the borrower-defense rules promulgated by the Obama Administration, allowing students defrauded by for-profit institutions to pursue legal action to eliminate their remaining debt burden,” Inslee's campaign website said. “Additionally, Governor Inslee will also propose a new program supporting STEM education and scientific and technical career paths through a student loan debt-forgiveness program for graduates entering clean energy, sustainability, and climate science-related jobs in the non-profit and public sectors.”Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
“Amy supports allowing borrowers to refinance student loans at lower rates, loan forgiveness for in-demand occupations, expanded Pell grants, and tuition-free one- and two-year community college degrees and technical certifications,” her campaign website said.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Jun 27: “Our college plan would do 3 things: 1. Nobody in America will pay more than 10% of income on student loans. 2. If you still have loans after 20 years, they’ll be forgiven completely. 3. Cancel student loans for anyone who chooses to serve the country, civilian or military.”Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O’Rourke “would allow borrowers with high interest rate private student loan debt to refinance at a lower federal interest rates,” a campaign spokesman told The Post. He “also would reform the existing public service debt forgiveness program by streamlining the options and accelerating debt forgiveness. He will propose that we forgive 10% of a borrower’s outstanding debt at the end of each year that they work in a public interest job tax-free.”Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“The skyrocketing price of higher education is crippling the economic prosperity of our young people before they even have a chance to begin their careers,” Ryan told The Post. “We must figure out how to make college more affordable and how to help those drowning in student loans. That is why I support proposals that would make higher education tuition and debt-free. Because for too long, higher education has been promised only for the privileged few, and everyone’s sons and daughters should have the ability to get the skills they need to succeed — no matter if it is a four year, two year, or certificate school program. From parents who are losing their retirement savings to graduates with crippling debt, no family or individual should have to deal with that burden.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
“No, the government should not cancel existing student debt, but we must reduce student debt and the cost of higher education by: 1) Making federal aid and loan payments to universities and colleges contingent on their keeping tuition increases pegged to inflation, or lower; 2) Restructuring federal student loans so the government does not make a profit, as it currently does because the interest rate is based on the 10-year Treasury bond (due to this, government will make $127 billion in profit this decade); 3) Increasing Pell grants; and 4) Implementing a national credit transfer system (since the average transfer student loses 43% of their credits, costing billions of dollars nationally),” Sestak told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
“Immediately reduce the student loan payments for millions of Americans by ensuring that the American government does not profit one cent from its educational loan servicing and that students get the same interest rates as the wealthiest bank,” Yang's campaign website said. He also pledged to “initiate a program that allows graduates to pay a percent of income instead of a fixed amount.”Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Candidates who do not appear to have addressed the question, or who have not returned responses.
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background In years past, Democrats’ focus has been on future students and helping them afford college, but that does nothing for those who already have student debt. The new proposals seek to wipe out existing loans, a controversial notion given that many of those who owe large sums are people who attended graduate schools for law, medicine or business and went on to earn large salaries.
Question 3 of 9
No, ban for-profit charters and pause funding for new charters
No, ban for-profit charters and pause funding for new charters
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam supports a ban on for-profit charter schools and a moratorium on funding for new charters, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“Recognizing the problems in a one-size-fits-all model of education, teachers’ unions and parent activists established alternative, experimental “charter” schools to better serve kids struggling within the traditional system. But few charter schools have lived up to their promise. Instead, billionaires like DeVos and the Waltons, together with private equity and hedge fund executives, have bankrolled their expansion and poured tens of millions into school board and other local elections with the hope of privatizing public schools,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “Charter schools are led by unaccountable, private bodies, and their growth has drained funding from the public school system. The damage to communities caused by unregulated charter school growth must be stopped and reversed. Bernie believes we must make sure that charter schools are accountable, transparent and truly serve the needs of disadvantaged children, not Wall Street, billionaire investors, and other private interests. As president, [Sanders] will ban for-profit charter schools and implement a moratorium on public funds for charter school expansion until a national audit has been completed to determine the impact of charter growth in each state. That means halting the use of public funds to underwrite new charter schools. The truth is, we do not need two schools systems; we need to invest in our public schools system. That said, existing charter schools must be made accountable by mandating that charter schools comply with the same oversight requirements as public schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Ban for-profits and increase accountability
Ban for-profits and increase accountability
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden supports banning for-profits and increasing accountability, a campaign spokesperson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“While not all charters are good, public, non-profit charter schools should be an option in some places,” Booker told The Post. “As mayor of Newark, I closed poor-performing charter schools. My education reforms have borne fruit and, in fact, today Newark is leading the country in so-called “beat the odds schools,” meaning schools that are high performance despite having many of their students living in poverty.” Booker supports a ban on for-profit charter schools, his campaign told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“I am committed to investing in our country’s public schools. The education of our children should be one of the main priorities of the next President of the United States, and that means a strong, robust well funded ... public school system. For the families and children who attend charter schools, they deserve a charter school system that promotes transparency and is held accountable to make sure every student is receiving the best education,” Ryan told The Post. “That is why I pushed legislation that would increase transparency and oversight of the U.S. charter school system. I support efforts to eliminate for-profit charter schools, for too long these schools have put profit over education. The most recent reauthorization of the ESEA strengthens the accountability and transparency within the charter school program, but that is only a first step. As a country, we need strict regulations and oversight.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“I think we should ban for-profit charters and charters that outsource their operations to for-profit companies and I have publicly opposed the expansion of charter schools in Massachusetts,” Warren told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Yes, but increase accountability
Yes, but increase accountability
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
“I support high-quality, nonprofit charter schools that offer choices for families, spur innovation, and most importantly, improve outcomes for students. I do not support private, for-profit charter schools. Charter school authorization is a local decision,” Bennet told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“I support limited public funding for charter schools that offer necessary alternatives to conventional educational methods, as long as those public charter schools have oversight from public boards of education,” Bullock told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“Yes, I believe that high-performing and accountable public charter schools have a role in public education,” Hickenlooper told The Post. “I support limits on charter schools based on performance but not an across-the-board moratorium. I personally oppose efforts to give taxpayer dollars to for-profit charter schools. However, I also believe that this is a decision to be made by each local school district.”Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“Beto believes public funds should be used for public schools,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “He opposes using public funding for for-profit charter schools or private school vouchers. Beto believes that any public charter schools that are currently operating should be subject to the same standards and accountability as other public schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
“I accept them, but with strong accountability measures to ensure they are successful, including full inclusion of students on the basis of special needs,” O'Rourke told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.
May. 13: “Charter Schools are public schools (this point is often misunderstood) and in many places they have provided important innovation within the public schools system.”Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“Both, as long as the money does not come from current public-school budgets,” Williamson told The Post. “I support flexibility in public school pilot schools which can have different approaches to education to meet the needs of different learning styles of students. However, I am not open to it if it takes money from current school budgets.”Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang did not provide an answer to this question.
May. 17: “Castigating all public schools or all charter schools does educators a massive disservice by calling into question the work they do with our kids every day. We should be looking to make all of their jobs easier by putting resources into both schools and households.”Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background For many years, public charter schools have been the most popular form of school choice among Democrats, a way to give children in low-performing schools alternatives while keeping the money in the public system. President Barack Obama and his education secretary, Arne Duncan, were big proponents of charter schools. But the party has moved away, partly in response to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, an enthusiastic supporter of school choice, who is deeply unpopular among Democrats. Today, many Democrats who have supported charter schools will emphasize opposition to for-profit versions.
Question 4 of 9
Yes, free for everyone
Yes, free for everyone
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
Bennet supports a national, free universal pre-K program, he told The Post. “We need preschool for every kid in America who needs it, and that’s every kid in America,” Bennet said at Essence Fest.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden supports a national, free universal pre-K program, his campaign told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“The federal government should guarantee that all children have access to high-quality pre-K. There are a number of ways to get there, and the federal government, states, local school boards, teachers and parents should all work together on policies that ensure no child in the country is without access to high-quality pre-K,” Booker told The Post. “I am a cosponsor of legislation to guarantee universal access to early learning opportunities for all children by stipulating that no low- or middle-income family pays more than seven percent of their income on child care, while families who make 75 percent or less of their state’s median income will not have to pay anything at all.” Booker also cosponsor’s Warren’s Universal Child Care and Early Learning Act. Booker believes pre-K should be considered an extension of K-5 education, so should be universal and free, his campaign told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
“In New York City, I worked with supporters to create universal, full-day, high quality Pre-K for every four year old — and we are on the path to expanding that to every three year old. Investing in education is absolutely essential to ensuring that every child has an equal starting point and a truly equal opportunity to live up to their potential,” de Blasio said on Facebook.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
“Delaney believes Pre-K through 14 education (two-year community college or technical training) is the new K-12 and that children should have it guaranteed,” his campaign website said. “While in Congress, Delaney introduced H.R. 3466, the Early Learning Act, which would provide every four-year-old child guaranteed access to a free Pre-K program, fully paid for by a surtax on high income earners of 1.5% on income over $500,000.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand supports a national, free universal pre-K program, her campaign told The Post. “Every child deserves the same opportunities to learn, grow and reach their potential — which is why I would enactBiden supports a national, free universal pre-K program, his campaign told The Post. universal pre-K,” Gillibrand’s plan said.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar supports a national, free universal pre-K program, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam supports a national, free universal pre-K program, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke supports a national, free universal pre-K program, a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “If we believe in an economy that works for all, then let us invest in a world-class Pre-K through 12 public education system and ensure that we are paying our educators a living wage so that they don’t have to work a second or third job,” O'Rourke said in his campaign kick-off speech.Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“Yes, the federal government should fund and implement a national, free universal pre-K program and it should do it immediately,” Ryan told The Post. “It is imperative that all children have access to pre-kindergarten, which will help their cognitive development. That is why I support efforts to create universal pre-kindergarten, where [a] three-or four-year-old child in a state to be voluntarily enrolled by the child's parent, regardless of income, in the program at the public school in which the child would be enrolled for kindergarten.”Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“Yes. In America today, we have a dysfunctional pre-K system ... [Sanders] believes we need a revolution in this country in terms of how we provide pre-K education,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “[Sanders] will guarantee childcare and universal prekindergarten for every child in America to help level the playing field, create new and good jobs, and enable parents to more easily balance the demands of work and home. The federal government will provide enough funding to implement this nationally.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
Sestak supports a national, free universal pre-K program, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
“Without guaranteed access to a good education, there’s no such thing as equal opportunity,” Steyer's campaign website said. “Our government must protect the right to a free, quality, public education from preschool through college and on to skills training.”Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“Yes. The federal government should fund free universal pre-K immediately and work with the states for implementation,” Williamson told The Post. Her campaign site said, “universal quality education for all Americans, starting in pre-school and extending through college or technical school, should be available to all our citizens, in every neighborhood in America.”Candidate positions highlighted
Yes, free for low-income families
Yes, free for low-income families
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“If the United States is to continue being a leader in the generations to come, it means we can’t afford to waste a single student. That begins with extending our commitment to pre-kindergarten learning, which research tells us is one of the most critical periods for childhood development,” Castro's education plan said. Castro’s plan is modeled after his plan in San Antonio, which offers free pre-K for low-income families.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“[I]n February, I introduced my plan for universal child care and early education,” Warren told The Post. “Under my plan, high-quality child care and early learning programs will be free for millions of American families, and affordable for everyone. The cost of this historic federal investment would be covered by just a quarter of the revenue from my Ultra-Millionaire tax.”Candidate positions highlighted
Universal access, but cost unclear
Universal access, but cost unclear
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“I’m pushing for universal access to pre-K so that every child can be put on the path to success,” Bullock told The Post. “While many states have taken steps towards public pre-K — including Montana, where we made our first public investment in pre-K during my administration — it will take leadership at the federal level to achieve quality universal pre-K. We should implement the program over a 6-year period in order to work out the kinks as we scale up.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris is a co-sponsor of the Child Care for Working Families Act, which supports “universal access to high-quality preschool programs for all 3- and 4-year olds,” according to the bill’s supporters.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“All communities should have a public pre-K option for 3- and 4-year-olds. The federal government can play a supportive role, particularly in tax policy, to support working families,” Hickenlooper told The Post. “Governor Hickenlooper supports tax incentives and sliding scale support to make sure every family can afford to go to work and meet their childcare and children’s educational needs. States and communities should implement pre-K programs.”Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
“Funding would be provided to states investing in high-quality early education, including by expanding preschool for 3-4 year olds for eligible families across the country and expanding access to full-day kindergarten,” Inslee's campaign website said. Inslee supports the Child Care for Working Families Act, which aims to provide “universal access to high-quality preschool programs for all 3- and 4-year olds,” according to the bill’s supporters.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton is a co-sponsor of the Child Care for Working Families Act, which supports “universal access to high-quality preschool programs for all 3- and 4-year olds,” according to the bill’s supporters.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang’s website said he will “[d]irect the Department of Education to work with states to create a plan for universal pre-kindergarten education.”Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background High-quality early childhood education can help set students up for success in kindergarten, so there has been a surge of interest in new programs, including subsidies based on income, and across-the-board free pre-K as part of the public schools.
Question 5 of 9
Yes
Yes
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
“Yes, our teachers need to be paid like the professionals that they are, especially in schools with high rates of poverty, students with disabilities, and other community needs,” Bennet told The Post. “Though the primary responsibility for funding education will remain at the state and local level, the federal government has a role in supporting these schools and the teachers in them.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
“Teachers and school personnel do some of the most important and hardest work, but too often they aren’t rewarded. As President, Biden will correct this wrong,” his education plan said. “Biden will triple funding for Title I, the federal program funding schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families, and require districts to use these funds to offer educators competitive salaries and make other critical investments prior to directing the funds to other purposes.”Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“Yes, we must do more to support the people doing some of the most important jobs in our country – our teachers. We need to consider a massive federal investment to boost teacher pay and eliminate those pay disparities,” Booker told The Post. “ In the Senate, I am working to address those disparities by writing the STRIVE Act, which would eliminate student debt for teachers who commit to the profession for at least seven years, and reduce it for others. The STRIVE Act also expands the teacher tax credit to put more money in the pockets of teachers, who too often go into their own pockets to pay for things for their students that they shouldn’t have to pay for, like food and school supplies.”Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“Teacher pay should be increased both to fairly compensate the people we trust with our kids, and to attract more talent to the profession,” Bullock told The Post. “But we shouldn’t use federal money to subsidize local salaries across the board. Federal support for teacher pay subsidies should go to the school districts that need them the most, in order to attract talent they couldn’t otherwise.”Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
“We need to respect and value our teachers as the essential public servants that they are, and we need to compensate them accordingly. We need federal support for boosting teacher pay, and we need to begin by directing it to Title I schools — the schools with the most economic and racial inequity, and with the most students on free and reduced price lunch,” Buttigieg's campaign site said.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“We also have to make a new commitment to the thousands of teachers and support staff that guide and teach our children,” Castro's education plan said. “We need to pay our teachers more, cut down on class sizes to foster individualized learning, and equip our educators and schools with the resources they need to be successful.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
“A child’s opportunity and success shouldn’t depend on which block they grew up on,” Gillibrand's campaign website said. “To strengthen our communities, combat systemic inequality and ensure all of our kids have the chance to reach their potential, we have to invest in our public schools. This means paying teachers a living wage, maintaining small class sizes, and ensuring teachers have the resources and support they need.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
“America’s teachers are drastically underpaid and they deserve a raise. That’s exactly what Kamala Harris intends to give them as President. We’ll make the largest investment in teachers in American history and provide the average teacher a $13,500 raise, entirely closing the teacher pay gap,” Harris's teacher pay proposal said.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“Yes, I believe the federal government can play a role in increasing teacher pay,” Hickenlooper told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
“Washington state saw the highest average increase in public school teacher pay of any state in the union in 2018-2019 — 31% — and increased the average teacher salary from $56,000 to $73,000,” Inslee's campaign website said. “As president, Jay Inslee will once again make the federal government a partner for states and communities, and the guarantor of justice and equity in our schools. He will meet the challenge of investing in education in the same way that he has in Washington state: by supporting local educators and communities with the resources they need to best educate all of the children they’re responsible for, investing in lifelong learning, prioritizing climate change throughout the education system, and making higher education affordable for everyone so that people can obtain the skills they need to pursue their dreams and work in the country’s fastest-growing fields.”Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar supports subsidizing teacher pay, she told The Post. “We also need to make sure all our children can get a great education,” Klobuchar's campaign website said. “That means increasing teacher pay and funding for our public schools, with a focus on investment in areas that need it the most.”Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
“Teachers deserve a raise,” Messam's campaign website said. “We must make smart investments in education, including teacher salaries that align with the importance of their work; the resources, supplies and training our educators need; and expanded opportunities for students pursuing career and technical training.”Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“Beto’s administration will dedicate $500 billion toward the creation of a Permanent Fund committed to closing funding gaps, creating incentives for states and districts to guarantee fair funding for public schools and pay teachers professional wages,” O'Rourke's campaign website said. “The use of funds will be determined by each school based on engagement with educators, students, parents, civil rights groups, education stakeholders, and community leaders. ... Priorities for the fund could include increasing educator pay for all teachers and other specialized staff through a process that assures educators and their union a strong, meaningful decision-making role — with additional pay for educators in high poverty schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“Yes. As the husband of an elementary school teacher, I know the difference a teacher can make and understand the challenges modern teachers face,” Ryan told The Post. “A comprehensive education policy must start with recognizing the value of our country’s educators. This means ensuring teachers are paid a living wage. Teachers should not be forced to get a second job to make ends meet.”Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“Yes,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “Today, teachers now make 21 percent less – and they now, on average, make less than the typical worker in every state. In America today, a third of all teachers are working a second job and running up debt just to make ends meet. [Sanders] will significantly increase teacher pay by working with states to set a starting salary for teachers at no less than $60,000 tied to cost of living, years of service, and other qualifications; and allowing states to go beyond that floor based on geographic cost of living.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
“Yes, especially for teachers in high-poverty schools and rural areas needing to attract teachers,” Sestak told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“Strengthening education in America also means supporting public school teachers by raising their pay,” Warren told The Post. “There are a few different approaches to accomplishing that, including direct federal subsidies to states. My universal child care will also raise wages for child care workers and early education teachers.”Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“Yes. We need to attract and retain high quality teachers,” Williamson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
“As President, I will work with states to fund their educational systems to improve teacher salaries and reduce layers of administration, leading to better educational outcomes,“ Yang's campaign site said.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background Teacher salaries are typically funded with local and state money, with some federal subsidies for teachers in schools with a significant number of poor students. This year, several candidates have suggested subsidizing teacher pay with federal tax money.
Question 6 of 9
Should federal courts or agencies be more aggressive in encouraging or pressuring school districts to desegregate their schools?
Yes
Yes
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
“Yes, more aggressive. Only when there is active resistance to integration measures and as part of a much broader solution to segregated, and unequal, schools,” Bennet told The Post. “Busing can help ensure that kids in every community and every neighborhood can benefit from a great education, but it isn’t sufficient by itself. From instituting universal preschool, to raising teacher pay, to building more affordable housing in neighborhoods with great schools, to addressing funding inequities across schools, we need to do much more to prepare every child in the next generation for success.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden’s education plan said he “will reinstate Department of Education guidance that supported schools in legally pursuing desegregation strategies and recognized institutions of higher education’s interests in creating diverse student bodies. And, he will provide grants to school districts to create plans and implement strategies to diversify their schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“Our schools remain far too racially segregated today, resulting in wide disparities in children's educational and economic opportunities. We need to do much more, including busing where necessary, to desegregate our schools, address systemic racism, and close the racial wealth and opportunity gaps that exist in our country,” Booker told The Post. “But busing is just one tool. We need to be thinking more broadly about our education, health and housing policies as means to help desegregate our schools. In particular, we know that restrictive local zoning rules exacerbate segregation. Earlier in this campaign I rolled out a comprehensive housing plan that tackles this issue head-on, calling for the federal government to incentivize localities to eliminate restrictive zoning rules in order to qualify for billions of dollars of designated federal loan and grant programs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Department of Transportation.”Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“Even today, 150-200 school districts are busing under desegregation orders,” Bullock told The Post. “The U.S. Department of Justice must work with these districts to ensure compliance, recognizing one size won’t fit all. From redlining and gerrymandering, to institutional discrimination in bank lending and access to the ballot box, we must address structural racism head on. Federal Courts and agencies alike should be aggressive in every effort to end policies that hold communities back.”Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“Combat racial segregation in schools and reduce educational disparities by working to integrate communities,” Castro's education plan said. “Fulfill the promise of Brown v. Board of Education through a progressive housing policy that includes affirmatively furthering fair housing, implementing zoning reform, and expanding affordable housing in high opportunity areas. These efforts will reduce racial segregation in classrooms.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand believes federal courts and agencies should be more aggressive in encouraging or pressuring school districts to desegregate their schools, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
“You also worked ... to oppose busing,” Harris said to former vice president Joe Biden in the first Democratic debate. “And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.” Following the debate, Harris gave varying answers on her own busing position, but ultimately said she would support federally mandated busing if a particular school district was resisting integration — but that, “thankfully,” the forces opposing desegregation in the 1960s are not at work today.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“Governor Hickenlooper is committed to decreasing racial and class segregation in our schools as one essential strategy to address systemic and historic inequities in our education system. The Governor recognizes that reducing inequality in our schools and our communities will take a holistic effort involving all levels of government and public-private partnerships to address barriers to housing, increase economic empowerment and boost education funding. Governor Hickenlooper supports eliminating Section 426 of the General Education Provisions Act, which is the last remaining ban on the use of federal funds for busing,” his campaign told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar believes federal courts and agencies should be more aggressive in encouraging or pressuring school districts to desegregate their schools, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam believes federal courts and agencies should be more aggressive in encouraging or pressuring school districts to desegregate their schools, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“As president, Beto would support efforts to promote diversity in our schools,” an O'Rourke spokesperson told The Post. “He supports the Strength in Diversity Act and repealing the prohibition on the use of federal funds for transportation connected to efforts designed to promote diversity in our schools. Beto believes the federal government plays a crucial role in enforcing constitutionally protected civil rights.”Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“No matter where someone grew up, working families in every zip code deserve the same opportunities for their children. But that is not the case today,” Ryan told The Post. “Right now students in schools that primarily serve students of color and students from low-income families receive $23 billion less than students lucky enough to be born in the right zip code. This is a broken system. We must close this funding gap so that hard work and determination — not neighborhood — are the primary determinant of student success. So, yes, I do support efforts to desegregate our schools, busing included.”Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“65 years after Brown v. Board of Education, many U.S. schools remain unacceptably segregated. Some 300 school districts are currently under desegregation orders and the Supreme Court has curtailed the government’s power to address them. Under Betsy DeVos, the Department of Education Office of Civil Rights has outrageously “scaled back” civil rights investigations and dismissed hundreds of them in short order,” a campaign spokesman told The Post. “When [Sanders] is in the White House, he will execute and enforce desegregation orders and appoint federal judges who will enforce the 1964 Civil Rights Act in school systems. He will build on the Strength in Diversity Act to increase, not cut, federal funding for community-driven strategies to desegregate schools. And he will triple Title I funding to ensure at-risk schools get the funding they need and end funding penalties for schools that attempt to desegregate.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
“Yes. I believe integrated schools are best for all students, so whenever districts contain racially segregated schools, I believe active measures to integrate are worthwhile — including busing,” Sestak told The Post. “When the local response is inadequate, especially if in violation of a court decision, federal courts and agencies should step in.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“We also have to close the achievement gap in K-12 education and make sure we are creating opportunity for students of color, students with disabilities, students whose first language isn’t English, and other students who have been historically underserved,” Warren told The Post. “I support legislation to dedicate tens of millions of federal dollars to provide competitive grants to local educational agencies to improve diversity or eliminate socioeconomic or racial isolation in public schools. That would include federal dollars for agencies that wished to use busing to achieve these goals. In addition, if localities are not taking action to desegregate schools, I believe the federal government has a constitutional obligation to step in to deliver on the promise of Brown v. Board, including, if necessary, busing.”Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“Yes. We need to provide quality education in all schools, so no matter which school a child attends they will get a good education,” Williamson told The Post. “Federal courts or agencies should encourage desegregation in schools. For communities that want help diversifying, busing can be an important way to meet that goal.”Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background The clash over 1970s-era school busing during the first Democratic debate focused attention on former vice president Joe Biden’s position at the time. But many schools are still segregated by race, as well as by income, and the situation has grown worse in some communities in the years since federal courts lifted most desegregation orders. Today, some school districts are working to desegregate their schools. The Obama administration put forth some modest efforts to encourage this, but they have been rolled back under President Trump.
Question 7 of 9
In Title IX investigations, should college students accused of sexual assault have the right to cross examine their accusers?
No
No
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
“Hearings offer ample evidence to determine whether students have conducted sexual misconduct. Allowing accused students to cross examine survivors would discourage survivors from coming forward and could exacerbate trauma,” Bennet told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Biden
Former vice president
“Vice President Biden continues to support the Obama-Biden Department of Education Office of Civil Rights guidance that ‘strongly discourages schools from allowing the parties personally to question or cross-examine each other during the hearing,’ ” a campaign spokesperson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“No. Campus sexual assault is unacceptable, and rates of assault are especially high among students of color and LGBTQ students. Many students do not come forward out of fear and potential retaliation,” Booker told The Post. “We should not allow an alleged perpetrator to cross examine their accuser as that could make it harder for victims to seek justice and could put them in further danger.”Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“No,” Bullock told The Post. “I believe this proposal will unacceptably dissuade campus sexual assault survivors from reporting assault — the president of Association of Title IX Administrators stated that cross-examination would lead to a 50 percent drop in the reporting of misconduct. Schools have already been required to address campus sexual assault in a manner that is impartial and timely. This can be done without cross-examination and is critical to ensure that schools resolve sexual harassment allegations.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand does not support a right for college students accused of sexual assault to cross-examine their accusers.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“I do not support the Trump Administration’s proposed changes to regulations around campus sexual assault, which make it more harrowing for victims to pursue justice,” Hickenlooper told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
Ryan said he would “absolutely not” support a right for college students accused of sexual assault to cross-examine their accusers.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
“No,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post. “Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rule was a big step backwards towards addressing the crisis of campus sexual assault by making it less likely that survivors report their assaults. As president, [Sanders] would reverse Secretary DeVos’ decision to weaken Title IX protections for sexual assault victims on college campuses. When [Sanders] is in the White house, he will protect students from harassment, discrimination, and violence in educational institutions by protecting and enforcing Title IX.”Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
Sestak does not support a right for college students accused of sexual assault to cross-examine their accusers.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“On college campuses, we also have an obligation to protect all students, including survivors of sexual assault,” Warren told The Post. “Requiring schools to subject survivors to live cross examination undermines Title IX and discourages victims and witnesses from coming forward.”Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
A campaign spokeswoman said, “No, she would not support this in a university setting. They are not bound by rules of evidence or due process as they are not courts of law.”Candidate positions highlighted
Yes
Yes
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam supports giving college students accused of sexual assault the right to cross-examine their accusers, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
“Strengthen and clarify Title IX protections so they are fully extended to all students,” Castro's education plan said. “Issue regulations clarifying that Title IX protections include a prohibition against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, and parenting status. Increase oversight and enforcement to ensure that violations of students’ Title IX rights are properly addressed.” Castro did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“As President, Beto will work with his Secretary of Education to first undo the damage done by Secretary DeVos, re-instating the Obama Administration's 2011 Dear Colleague letter. Beto will then consult with experts and people affected by this issue on the best way to adjudicate complaints of both sexual assault and harassment,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has proposed new rules for how schools handle allegations of sexual harassment and assault. In general, they offer the accused more due process rights, such as the right to cross examine one’s accuser, within certain parameters.
Question 8 of 9
Do you support using public money in the form of vouchers or tax credits for private or religious school education?
No
No
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
Bennet does not support using public money for private or religious education, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
“No — the evidence has become clear that vouchers do not help — and in fact, hurt — the cause of educational equity,” Booker told The Post. “We must do everything we can, including pursuing smart reforms, to ensure that every kid, no matter their zip code, has access to an outstanding public school education.”Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“Public money should be used to improve public schools, not diverted to private or religious institutions,” Bullock told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand does not support using public money for private or religious education, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
“No. I support parents in their commitment to select the best school for their student but would not support the use of publicly-funded vouchers for private or religious school education,” Hickenlooper told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar does not support using public money for private or religious education, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam does not support using public money for private or religious education, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“No. Beto opposes private school vouchers. His priority will be to increase support for our public school system,” a campaign spokesperson told The Post.
Jul. 5: “We will not allow a single public tax dollar to be taken out of our public school classrooms, turned into vouchers, and sent to private schools. #NEARA19”Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
Ryan does not support using public money for private or religious education, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders does not support using public money for private or religious education, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
Sestak does not support using public money for private or religious education, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“I believe tax dollars should stay in our public schools, period,” Warren told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“No. Parents who want to send their children to private or religious schools are free to do so, but the government should not pay for it,” Williamson told The Post. “The government provides free education for all through public schools.”Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background School vouchers have always been more popular among Republicans than Democrats, but some Democrats have supported them as a way to give poor children in unappealing schools more options.
Question 9 of 9
Yes
Yes
Michael Bennet
U.S. senator, Colorado
Bennet’s children attended K-12 public schools for a majority of their school years, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Steve Bullock
Governor, Montana
“I’m pleased that my children have been able to go to the same public schools in Helena that my wife and I attended growing up,” Bullock told The PostCandidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper's children attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar‘s children attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Wayne Messam
Mayor, Miramar, Fla.
Messam's children attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O’Rourke’s “children attend public schools in El Paso,” a campaign spokesman told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tim Ryan
U.S. representative, Ohio
“I am the father of three kids who are currently enrolled in K-12 public school education,” Ryan told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders's children attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Joe Sestak
Former U.S. representative, Pennsylvania
Sestak's children attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“Both of my kids attended K-12 public schools for the majority of their school years,” Warren told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
No
No
Joe Biden
Former vice president
Biden’s children attended private schools.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Author
“My daughter had a mix of public and private, with the majority private,” Williamson told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Does not have children
Does not have children
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
Booker does not have children.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Ind.
Buttigieg does not have children.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear/no response
Unclear/no response
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bill de Blasio
Mayor, New York City
De Blasio did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala D. Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Seth Moulton
U.S. representative, Massachusetts
Moulton did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tom Steyer
Billionaire activist
Steyer did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Tech entrepreneur
Yang did not provide an answer to this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Hover for more information
Tap for more information
Background Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has come under criticism because neither she nor her children attended public schools. That said, some Democratic leaders have also sent their kids to private schools, such as former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, whose daughters attended the elite Sidwell Friends School in the District.
Jeff Stein contributed to this report.
How candidate positions were compiled
The Washington Post sent a detailed questionnaire to every Democratic presidential campaign asking whether it supports various changes to U.S. education policy. Candidates with similar stances were organized into groups using a combination of those answers, legislative records, action taken in an executive role and other public comments, such as policy discussion on campaign websites, social media posts, interviews, town hall meetings and other news reports. See something we missed? Let us know.
We expect candidates to develop more detailed policy positions throughout the campaign, and this page will update as we learn more about their plans. We also will note if candidates change their positions on an issue. At initial publication, this page included major candidates who had announced a run for president or an exploratory committee. The Post will contact additional candidates as they enter the race and include them here.
Curious about where candidates stand on another policy? Fill out this suggestion form.
Recent changes on this page
July 30 Clarified Booker stance on some questions following feedback from his campaign.
July 30 Page published.
More stories
It seems like a no-lose idea: free college. But nobody can agree on the details.
Tuition-free programs are taking off, but will design flaws be their undoing?
Effective but never popular, court-ordered busing is a relic few would revive
While Joe Biden has come under attack for opposing busing in the 1970s, the politics around America’s premier school desegregation program have always been complicated.