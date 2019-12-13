The candidates universally support requiring a background check for every gun purchase and a federal ban on assault weapons. Most backed laws that allow courts to take guns from mentally unfit individuals.

But Democrats disagree on how to handle existing assault weapons. Most are pitching a government program to buy weapons if gun owners choose to turn them over. A smaller group has said such a program should be mandatory. Gun-rights advocates say that these measures and others would violate their Second Amendment rights and could lead to confiscation of their weapons.