Costly health coverage, a warming climate and growing economic inequality. The Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination largely agree that these are the major issues of the campaign. Where they differ, though, is on which issue to prioritize.

A Washington Post analysis of more than 5,600 social media posts from March found significant differences in the issues that each candidate emphasized. While most candidates discussed social justice and health care, only a few talked much about foreign policy or immigration. No candidate made gun control a first or second priority in their social media strategy during the month.

While social media is just one piece of the larger campaign, the issues that candidates highlight there signal where they could spend their political capital if elected. Campaign messaging on these platforms also helps identify the coalition of primary voters that the candidates are hoping to target en route to the nomination.