Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Which of these 2020 Democrats agrees with you most?
Wednesday’s Democratic debate will feature 10 candidates, each attempting to persuade the public that theirs is the best vision for the country. During the 2020 primary, The Washington Post has asked each Democratic candidate where they stand on more than 70 policy questions.
Now, it’s your turn to answer. Below are 10 questions we found particularly interesting, mostly because they reveal big differences between the candidates. We haven’t asked the campaigns about every topic, but this selection tries to cover a wide range of issues. Answer as many as you like.
[ Everything you need to know about the next Democratic debate ]
Of course, policy stances are just one reason to pick a candidate. But if you haven’t been paying close attention to the campaign yet (and even if you have), this quiz can help clarify: What do you think? And which Democrats — if any — agree with you?
About this story
The Washington Post sent detailed questionnaires to every Democratic campaign asking whether they support various policies. We organized candidates with similar stances into groups using a combination of those answers, legislative records, action taken in an executive role and other public comments, such as policy discussion on campaign websites, social media posts, interviews, town halls and other news reports. This quiz includes just the 10 candidates who qualified for the November debate.
On paid family leave, candidates who support more than 12 weeks are considered in agreement with readers who choose 12 weeks for the final results table calculation. Those candidates would likely support 12 weeks of paid family leave even if they preferred more.
See something we missed? Let us know.
Curious about where candidates stand on another policy? Fill out this suggestion form.
Candidate illustrations by Ben Kirchner.