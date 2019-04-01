Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on the electoral college, court packing and changes to democracy
The Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential candidates have called for a number of changes to the rules of American democracy, backing plans to abolish the electoral college, eliminate the Senate filibuster and lower the voting age to 16, among other far-reaching proposals.
The push to reform U.S. democracy comes amid frustration among liberals about losing multiple presidential elections in which Democrats won the popular vote, as well as the successful effort by congressional Republicans to block President Barack Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court.
Republicans have assailed these ideas as attempts to tilt the playing field in Democrats’ favor, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) calling a House proposal to make Election Day a federal holiday a “power grab.” But activists have pushed these questions to the forefront of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Where the candidates stand
Here’s where the candidates stand on changes to the rules of U.S. democracy, based on their statements, voting records and answers to a questionnaire that was sent to every campaign.
Do you support eliminating the electoral college in favor of the popular vote?
Eliminate it
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
"I believe very simply that, in presidential elections, the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States," Booker said at a CNN town hall. "But I want to tell you, for us ever to get to a point where we can address that issue, we have got to win this next election under the rules that are there now."Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"It’s gotta go," Buttigieg told Post columnist Greg Sargent. "We need a national popular vote. It would be reassuring from the perspective of believing that we’re a democracy. But I also think it would be highly encouraging of voter participation on the national level."Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro tweeted support for a variety of voting changes in March, including eliminating the electoral college.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand supports eliminating the electoral college.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"It ought to be one person, one vote. The fastest way for this to happen is for other states to join Washington in a contract that we will vote our electoral ballots the way the popular vote goes, nationally. As soon as you get to a majority of states, you wouldn’t need a constitutional amendment."Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke told The Post that he supports eliminating the electoral college, and in the meantime, improving it by having states award electors proportionally. "That would force whoever the Democratic and Republican nominees are to campaign everywhere, not writing anyone off or taking anyone for granted."
Mar. 19: “I think there’s a lot of wisdom in that.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"Full voting rights are key to ensuring working people across our country have a say in the direction America goes," Warren told The Post. "Every vote matters — and that’s why I have called for an end to the electoral college in favor of the national popular vote movement."Candidate positions highlighted
Open to eliminating
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
"There are reforms that need to take place to make it so that our votes are being cast, and counted and represented in the outcome of our elections," Gabbard told a reporter. "I think there are pros and cons to the existing electoral college and to getting rid of it. What I think would be important is for us to have a conversation about how we can best move forward. I think it's unfortunate that too often these calls for changes come about by the side that has lost or suffered as a result of the electoral college."Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
"I'm open to the discussion," Harris told Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean, there's no question that the popular vote has been diminished in terms of making the final decision about who's the president of the United States and we need to deal with that."Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"I believe that it is hard to defend the current system in which one candidate receives 3 million votes less than his opponent, but still becomes president," Sanders told The Post. "Further, presidential elections cannot be fought out in just a dozen "battleground" states. I believe that we need to reexamine the concept of the electoral college."Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson is open to eliminating the electoral college, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Maintain it
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"If I was starting from scratch, yes, but trying to abolish the electoral college now is impractical," Delaney told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
"While many of us are frustrated with the way the electoral college works ... there is no possibility of abolishing it in the near term," Hickenlooper told The Post. "So we need to focus on expanding the Democratic electorate — going into suburbs and rural areas."Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
"Abolishing the electoral college would be difficult and would wind up further favoring high-density high-population areas with big media markets that would be the focus of national campaigns," Yang told The Post. "It’s also a bad message to send that losing elections should be responded to by changing the rules set forward in our Constitution. That said, I do believe there are changes to be made to the way we select the president, including how electors are apportioned and implementing ranked-choice voting, that would improve our democracy."Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Background Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.) introduced legislation that would replace the electoral college with a national popular vote. The measure would require a constitutional amendment. Several states have pushed an "interstate compact" in which states would agree to allocate their electoral votes to the candidate who wins the national popular vote, regardless of the winner in their state.
Should Democrats eliminate the Senate filibuster the next time they control the chamber?
Yes
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"I was the first Democratic candidate for the 2020 nomination to call for ending the filibuster. It is an arcane Senate rule that belongs in the dustbin of history," Inslee told The Post. "It is hard to take candidates seriously who say they want to pursue major climate change or health care legislation if they cling to senatorial privilege like the filibuster."Candidate positions highlighted
Open to it
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"We should consider it," Buttigieg told the Intercept. "I mean, that’s something the senators have to figure out but it’s got to be on the table because our sense of fair play among Democrats has bitten us far too many times for us to be naive about it."Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro is open to eliminating the filibuster, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
"That's another one that is important for us to look at how we solve this or make changes that are not based on partisanship," Gabbard told a reporter. "Often it is the party that is in the minority that is calling for bringing about those changes and then once they get into the majority then they say no, absolutely not, we're not going to change this."Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
"It’s a very important question. I want to weigh all the pros and the cons over the next few weeks," Gillibrand told Politico earlier this year. In 2017, she was one of 61 senators to sign a letter supporting the 60-vote filibuster threshold.
Jan. 22: “If you don't have 60 votes yet, it just means you haven't done enough advocacy and you need to work a lot harder.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Recently, Harris said she was "conflicted" about the filibuster. She was one of 61 senators to sign a letter supporting the 60-vote filibuster threshold in 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
"We should seriously consider getting rid of the filibuster," O'Rourke told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"I believe in filibuster reform and making it much harder for any one senator to bring the Senate to a halt," Sanders told The Post. "I also believe, as recent history has shown, that major legislation can be passed by majority vote through the budget reconciliation process." He had previously told CBS News he was “not crazy about getting rid of the filibuster.”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"Republicans have clung on to power by taking away everybody else’s," Warren told The Post. "They control the Senate and the White House even though they got less votes. They changed the rules of the filibuster to steal a Supreme Court seat and have stuffed our courts to the brim with judges hostile to voting rights. If Republicans are going to try to block us on key legislation or judges that we’re trying to move forward, then you better believe all the options are on the table."Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
"I believe that an individual Senator who strongly opposes a piece of legislation should be allowed to hold the floor for as long as she can stand," Williamson told The Post. "But given the unprecedented partisanship that Republicans have thrust on this country — exemplified by their refusal to even hold hearings on Merrick Garland — I do not believe that the Senate can function if legislation requires a super majority to pass. Thus, I believe that individual filibusters should continue to be an option, but that they be followed by a simple up or down, majority-wins vote."Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
"I would be open to it," Yang told The Post. "The filibuster is not in the Constitution which requires a supermajority for only very specific things like lifetime appointments and impeachment. There is a built-in system of checks and balances already without adding the filibuster. That said it should be everyone’s preference to get a clear majority of legislators on board for major legislation."Candidate positions highlighted
No
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"If we want to pass long-lasting, meaningful legislation, it should be done with a 60-vote majority," Delaney told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar was one of 61 senators to sign a letter supporting the 60-vote filibuster threshold in 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
In a Pod Save America interview, Booker explained that "We are heading that way" toward eliminating the filibuster but that GOP leadership "would have hurt people in my community" if the filibuster were not in place. He was one of 61 senators to sign a letter supporting the 60-vote filibuster threshold in 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
"The Republican-led Senate diminished the effectiveness of their own chamber by rolling back the filibuster in selected contexts," Hickenlooper told The Post. "It is up to the Senate, which makes its own rules, to decide how to overcome the bitter polarization that has come to characterize that body, so that – along with the House and the presidency – the country can start to come together and get more big things done."Candidate positions highlighted
Background Senate rules effectively require 60 of 100 senators to support legislation for it to pass the chamber. This “supermajority” requirement makes it harder to pass bills through the Senate, empowering the chamber’s minority but making ambitious changes harder to enact. Senators have traditionally sought to protect the filibuster, but liberals argue that it allows relatively few states to thwart the popular will of the country and vital changes. Democrats are in the minority in the Senate, but are considering filibuster changes if they win back control.
Senate Republicans in 2017 used the "nuclear option" to require only a simple majority to approve Supreme Court nominations; Senate Democrats in 2013 did so to eliminate the 60-vote rule on federal judicial appointments and executive appointments.
Would you support adding justices to ‘pack’ the Supreme Court?
Yes
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"So, we definitely need to do structural reform on the Supreme Court. Adding justices can be part of the solution but not in and of itself, it’s not enough," Buttigieg told the Intercept. "What we’ve got to do is depoliticize it and one solution that I’ve been discussing in recent weeks is structuring it with 15 members but five of whom can only be seated by a unanimous consensus of the other 10."Candidate positions highlighted
Open to it
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand told Politico that she is open to expanding the Supreme Court.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court,” Harris told Politico. “We have to take this challenge head on, and everything is on the table to do that.”Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"Mitch McConnell destroyed Americans’ faith in the Supreme Court to be fair and representative body by stealing a seat from Barack Obama and refusing to give Merrick Garland even a hearing. We must be thoughtful and considerate about any changes to the Supreme Court, but we also need to restore Americans’ faith in the court and restore the balance that McConnell broke. I'm open to any ideas and discussion on how to reset that balance."Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
“I think that’s an idea we should explore,” O'Rourke told The Post. Speaking with supporters, he suggested “What if there were five justices selected by Democrats, five justices selected by Republicans, and those ten then picked five more justices independent of those who chose the first ten?”Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
“It’s not just about expansion, it’s about depoliticizing the Supreme Court,” Warren told Politico. “It’s a conversation that’s worth having.”Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
"I don’t believe it’s something that should be ruled out, particularly given the hyperpartisan behavior regarding Merrick Garland and recent Supreme Court appointments," Yang told The Post. "But I think other changes to the Supreme Court, such as imposing 18-year term limits, would be equally effective at making the court more modern and responsive and would introduce new justices on a regular timeline."Candidate positions highlighted
No
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro does not support adding seats to the Supreme Court, but is open to other reforms, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney does not support adding seats to the Supreme Court, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
"I’m concerned by the precedent this could set" Hickenlooper told The Post. "As President I could add 5 seats but the next Republican president might then add 6 more. I am concerned about the current conservative composition of the Court and the threat it poses to core values like reproductive rights and civil rights. I also condemn the refusal of the Republican Senate to give President Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, a hearing or vote, and I would support reforms that require a vote on a president’s nominee within a set period."Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"No," Sanders told The Post. "Once the process of packing the court starts, it could continue with each political party adding more judges when they have the power to do so."Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson would not support adding seats to the Supreme Court, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
In response to repeated questions about expanding the court, Booker told MSNBC: "I think we need to fix the Supreme Court," Booker said on MSNBC. "I think they stole a Supreme Court seat. I think I would like to start exploring a lot of options and we should have a national conversation. Term limits for Supreme Court justices might be one thing."Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
According to CBS News, Klobuchar's priority is getting fair and qualified judges through the existing system.Candidate positions highlighted
Background Liberals have increasingly called for the next Democratic president to unilaterally increase the number of Supreme Court justices. The left’s calls to do so grew after Senate Republicans’ successful attempt to block Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s 2016 nominee to the bench. President Franklin D. Roosevelt famously planned to pack the high court after its conservative members struck down parts of his popular legislative accomplishments, such as minimum wage increases. Roosevelt backed down from the plan after the court reversed its ruling on the minimum wage issue.
Would you support term limits for Supreme Court justices?
Yes
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"I am for an 18-year term limit for Supreme Court justices," Delaney told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
"When the nation was founded, life expectancy was much shorter, and justices would also frequently step down from the Court to pursue other endeavors. That’s no longer the case," Yang told The Post. "I’d support 18-year term limits, staggered every two years, so that each president would be guaranteed the appointment of two justices per term served. Seats vacated for other reasons could be filled through the current mechanism."Candidate positions highlighted
Open to it
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
"I think we need to fix the Supreme Court," Booker said on MSNBC. "I think I would like to start exploring a lot of options and we should have a national conversation. Term limits for Supreme Court justices might be one thing — to give every president the ability to choose three."Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"Potentially. But it’s not a cure all because it creates some problems too," Buttigieg told the Intercept.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro is open to Supreme Court term limits, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand has called adding Supreme Court justices, or imposing term limits on them, “interesting ideas that I would have to think more about.”Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
“We are on the verge of a crisis of confidence in the Supreme Court,” Harris told Politico. “We have to take this challenge head on, and everything is on the table to do that.”Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"Mitch McConnell destroyed Americans’ faith in the Supreme Court to be fair and representative body by stealing a seat from Barack Obama and refusing to give Merrick Garland even a hearing. We must be thoughtful and considerate about any changes to the Supreme Court, but we also need to restore Americans’ faith in the court and restore the balance that McConnell broke. I'm open to any ideas and discussion on how to reset that balance."Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
"I like the idea of considering term limits on Supreme Court justices so that there’s a more regular and predictable rotation," O'Rourke told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"[Republicans] changed the rules of the filibuster to steal a Supreme Court seat and have stuffed our courts to the brim with judges hostile to voting rights" Warren told The Post. "If Republicans are going to try to block us on key legislation or judges that we’re trying to move forward, then you better believe all the options are on the table."Candidate positions highlighted
No
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper would not support term limits for Supreme Court justices, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
According to CBS News, Klobuchar's priority is getting fair and qualified judges through the existing system.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson would not support term limits for Supreme Court justices, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"I have to hear more discussion on this issue before commenting," Sanders told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Should citizens be automatically registered to vote when they turn 18?
Yes
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
In 2017, Booker tweeted that "America has a troubled history of voter suppression. It's time to reverse course." He called for several changes including automatic voter registration and early voting.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
Buttigieg has said he supports automatic voter registration.
Mar. 8: “#HR1 would expand our rights as voters with much needed reforms like automatic voter registration and transparency on dark money.”Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro tweeted support for a variety of voting changes in March.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"Voting is our most sacred democratic right and we should be making it easier to allow people to vote not finding ways to suppress it," Delaney told The Post. He co-sponsored the Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard co-sponsored the Automatic Voter Registration Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand introduced the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019 and co-sponsored theRegister America to Vote Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris co-sponsored the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
During Hickenlooper's tenure, Colorado began automatic voter registration for anyone who interacted with the DMV and did not opt-out. The state also allows 16- and 17-year-olds to pre-registrer to vote.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee signed automatic voter registration into law in his state in 2018.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar introduced the Register America to Vote Act and co-sponsored the Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2017.
Feb. 10: “It is time to pass my bill to automatically register every young person to vote when they turn 18.”Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke co-sponsored the Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders co-sponsored the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"Election Day should be a holiday and voter registration should be automatic," Warren told The Post. She co-sponsored the Automatic Voter Registration Act of 2017 and the Voter Empowerment Act of 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson calls for automatic voter registration on her campaign website.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Yang supports automatic voter registration, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Background House Democrats have passed legislation that would automatically register eligible U.S. citizens to vote, arguing that onerous registration requirements create barriers to voting. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C., already automatically enroll citizens to vote when they interact with a government agency, unless they opt out, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Only 56 percent of the U.S. voting-age population cast ballots in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Pew Research Center, which placed the United States near the bottom among peer nations for voter turnout in nationwide elections.
Should Election Day be a national holiday?
Yes
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
"Voting is one of our most sacred duties and hard fought rights and Election Day should be recognized as a federal holiday,” Booker told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
Buttigieg has backed the For the People Act of 2019, also know as H.R. 1, which would make Election Day a national holiday.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro tweeted support for a variety of voting changes in March.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"In Congress, I introduced Open Our Democracy Act, which, in addition to creating an independent redistricting commission, would make Election Day a federal holiday," Delaney told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard co-sponsored the For the People Act of 2019, also know as H.R. 1, which would make Election Day a national holiday.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
"Let's make Election Day a federal holiday so you don't have to take time off work to exercise your rights," Gillibrand wrote on Instagram, backing the For the People Act of 2019, also know as H.R. 1.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Feb. 19: “There is no question that Election Day should be a national holiday.”Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper supports an Election Day holiday, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"Republican national voter suppression efforts, which has degraded voter turnout in communities of color across the country, illustrates the necessity of national mail-in paper ballots, mailed to voters 3+ weeks before Election Day," Inslee told The Post. "My state has adopted automatic voter registration, all mail-in paper ballot voting, with pre-paid postage, and it is a model for the country."Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar expressed support for the For the People Act of 2019, also know as H.R. 1, which would make Election Day a national holiday.
Mar. 8: “The House did its job, and now it's the Senate's turn.”Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke told The Post that he supports an Election Day holiday and other voting convenience measures, such as mail-in ballots.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders introduced the Democracy Day Act of 2015 to make Election Day a national holiday.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"I also believe we need a constitutional amendment that protects the right to vote for every American citizen and to make sure that vote gets counted," Warren told The Post. "Election Day should be a holiday and voter registration should be automatic ... Early voting and vote by mail is necessary so no one has to choose between a paycheck or exercising their right to vote. "Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson calls for an Election Day holiday on her campaign website.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
In response to possible voting conveniences, such as an Election Day holiday, mail-in ballots and extended early voting, Yang told The Post, "Yes to all. It should be much easier to vote."Candidate positions highlighted
Background Democrats have called for Election Day to be a national holiday, to make it easier for those who cannot secure time off from work to vote. The United States is one of the few democracies to vote on a weekday. Sunday is the most common election day around the world, according to Victoria Shineman, an assistant professor in the University of Pittsburgh political science department.
Should Washington, D.C., be granted statehood?
Yes
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
Booker co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
Buttigieg supports statehood for Washington, D.C., he tweeted in February.
Feb. 7: “Democracy is front and center right now, but some very important dimensions (like electoral college reform, DC statehood) get way too little attention. We must not become the first generation to see USA get less democratic versus more.”Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro tweeted support for a variety of voting changes in March, including statehood for Washington, D.C.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act in 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act in 2019.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper supports statehood for Washington, D.C., he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee supports statehood for Washington, D.C., he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke supports D.C. statehood, he told The Post. He co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act in 2017.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
Sanders co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act in 2017 and backed D.C. statehood in a CNN town hall in February 2019.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"We should admit DC as the 51st state," Warren told The Post. She co-sponsored the Washington, D.C. Admission Act.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson supports statehood for Washington, D.C., she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Yang backed D.C. statehood in a tweet in December 2018.Candidate positions highlighted
Background House Democrats’ set of proposed democracy reforms includes making the District of Columbia the 51st state in the union. The District has a larger population than two states and lacks voting members in Congress, and its residents pay more in federal taxes than roughly 20 states, The Post has reported. The measure is expected to be opposed by Republicans, as it is likely to lead to the election of two additional Democratic senators, shifting the partisan balance of the Senate.
Should Puerto Rico be granted statehood?
Yes
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney supports statehood for Puerto Rico, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"I’ve always supported statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. People have got to have representation — 700,000 people in the District of Columbia is as large as Wyoming," Inslee told Vox.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
"The only way I see us being able to permanently resolve the problem of a permanent second class status for the citizens of Puerto Rico is to ensure that they are a state," O'Rourke told supporters.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson supports statehood for Puerto Rico, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
The platform on Yang's campaign site backs Puerto Rican statehood, saying "Puerto Ricans overwhelmingly want to be a state, and we should endorse this and make it happen."Candidate positions highlighted
Let them decide
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
Booker supports allowing Puerto Ricans to choose whether they want to join the union.Candidate positions highlighted
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"If they want it," Buttigieg told the Intercept.Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro tweeted support for a variety of voting changes in March, including "self-determination for Puerto Rico."Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
In 2015, Gabbard co-sponsored the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Process Act to allow for a vote on the island's admission as a state.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand supports allowing Puerto Ricans to choose whether they want to join the union.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"I support the right of the people of Puerto Rico to decide their own future and governance," Sanders told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"Puerto Rico has a right to determine the nature of its association with the United States and I will support the decision of the people of Puerto Rico," Warren told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Background Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) in March released legislation to make Puerto Rico, an island territory of the United States for more than a century, the 51st state in America. Puerto Rico elects a non-voting member of the U.S. House, but it does not have two senators or a vote in U.S. presidential general elections. (Puerto Rico does vote in both parties’ presidential primaries.) The island has been in an economic recession and debt crisis for more than a decade, and faces uneven support from the federal government.
Statehood is a divisive issue in Puerto Rico, although the current governor has been an adamant supporter of making the island the 51st state. A 2017 referendum on the statehood question was overwhelmingly approved but boycotted and derided as illegitimate by those in Puerto Rico opposed to statehood.
Should the voting age be lowered from 18 to 16?
Yes
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
Yang supports lowering the voting age, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Open to it
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
"I’m not sold on that but I think we could have the debate," Buttigieg told the Intercept. "Look the rationale from 21 to 18 made a lot of sense, young Americans who were old enough to be sent to war but weren’t allowed to vote. I think a lot of things change at 18 that are different things that change at 16 but I wouldn’t close off debate on the topic."Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro is open to lowering the voting age, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
"I support local experimentation, such as the steps some localities have made to allow 16 year olds to vote on school board elections," Hickenlooper told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
"I am proud that Washington state has adopted early voting registration for 16 and 17-year olds," Inslee told The Post. "Having marched with young students striking on climate, I know this generation’s commitment and determination when it comes to fighting climate change. This is a new idea that I would think about."Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
"We should look into that and harnessing the full energy, interest and input of young people who are leading this country in so many ways and on so many issues," O'Rourke told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"I favor doing everything we can to revitalize American democracy and bring more people into the political process," Sanders told The Post. "In terms of lowering the voting age I would be interested in seeing if there is interest in that at the local and state level, and how that plays out."Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson is open to lowering the voting age, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
No
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
Delaney does not support lowering the voting age, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
Booker does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
Warren does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Should all formerly incarcerated people be granted the right to vote?
Yes
Cory Booker
U.S. senator, New Jersey
Booker told NPR, "This is a way, I think, that poor people especially - low-income people are being stripped of their democratic power."Candidate positions highlighted
Julian Castro
Former mayor, San Antonio
Castro supports restoring voting rights for formerly incarcerated people, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
John Delaney
Former U.S. representative, Maryland
"Unconditionally," Delaney told The Post. "Once they’ve served their time, their rights should be restored."Candidate positions highlighted
Kirsten Gillibrand
U.S. senator, New York
Gillibrand introduced the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019, which guarantees formerly incarcerated individuals the right to vote.Candidate positions highlighted
Kamala Harris
U.S. senator, California
Harris co-sponsored the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019 which guarantees formerly incarcerated individuals the right to vote.Candidate positions highlighted
John Hickenlooper
Former governor, Colorado
Hickenlooper supports voting rights for formerly incarcerated people, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Jay Inslee
Governor, Washington state
Inslee supports voting rights for formerly incarcerated people, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Beto O'Rourke
Former U.S. representative, Texas
O'Rourke supports restoring voting rights for formerly incarcerated individuals, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Bernie Sanders
U.S. senator, Vermont
"If people have paid their debt to society, they deserve the right to vote," Sanders told The Post. He co-sponsored the Voter Empowerment Act of 2019 which guarantees formerly incarcerated individuals the right to vote.Candidate positions highlighted
Marianne Williamson
Entrepreneur
Williamson supports voting rights for formerly incarcerated people, she told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Andrew Yang
Entrepreneur
"I believe in restoring federal voting rights to all formerly incarcerated people," Yang told The Post. "They served their time, and they are citizens; they should be able to vote."Candidate positions highlighted
For some
Pete Buttigieg
Mayor, South Bend, Indiana
Buttigieg supports restoring voting rights for some formerly incarcerated people, he told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Elizabeth Warren
U.S. senator, Massachusetts
"Nonviolent, law-abiding citizens should not lose the right to vote because of a prior conviction," Warren told The Post.Candidate positions highlighted
Unclear
Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. representative, Hawaii
Gabbard does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
Amy Klobuchar
U.S. senator, Minnesota
Klobuchar does not appear to have addressed this question.Candidate positions highlighted
How candidate positions were compiled
The Washington Post sent a detailed questionnaire to every Democratic campaign asking whether it supports various changes to the Senate filibuster, U.S. elections and courts. Candidates with similar stances were organized into groups using a combination of those answers, legislative records, action taken in an executive role and other public comments, such as policy discussion on campaign websites, social media posts, interviews, town hall meetings and other news reports. See something we missed? Let us know.
We expect candidates to develop more detailed policy positions throughout the campaign, and this page will update as we learn more about their plans. We also will note if candidates change their position on an issue. At initial publication, this page included major candidates who had announced a run for president or an exploratory committee. The Post will contact additional candidates as they enter the race and include them here.
Curious about where candidates stand on another policy? Fill out this suggestion form.
