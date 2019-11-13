Politics
Democrats are dominating state-level races

Virginia is the ninth ‘trifecta’ the party has gained since 2016

By Kate Rabinowitz
Graphics reporter
 and Ashlyn Still
Graphics reporter on the elections team

Democrats flipped Virginia’s House and Senate Nov. 5, giving the party a trifecta — control of both state legislative chambers and the governorship — for the first time since 1993.

Farther west, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s apparent win over incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin means Republicans will lose their trifecta in the state.

These results add to a string of Democratic state-level victories since 2016.

Most states had divided governments historically, but unprecedented gains by Republicans in the 2010 elections gave them complete control of the government in nearly half of all states. This swept in an era of budget cuts, tougher abortion restrictions and loosening gun laws. The timing of the wave allowed the party to redraw state district lines, helping them maintain legislative control in tougher election years.

The low point for Democrats came after the 2016 elections, when they held onto full control of just six state governments: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Oregon and Rhode Island. The following summer, the governor of West Virginia switched parties, giving Republicans a new trifecta in the state.

Starting with the 2017 general election, however, Democrats have been chipping away at GOP power.

The Democratic gains in 2018 had an immediate impact. Nevada, Maine and Illinois passed laws easing abortion access. Colorado passed new oil and gas regulations, while New Mexico instituted background checks for most firearm sales.

Democrats broke Republican trifectas in Kansas, Wisconsin and Michigan by winning governorships, and those new governors vetoed abortion restrictions and parts of Republican-backed tax bills.

Republicans have still have complete control of 22 state governments, compared to just 15 for Democrats. But in 14 states, upcoming competitive elections mean that trifectas could be made or broken over the next year.

Where Democrats could gain trifectas

House Senate Governor
Minnesota blue circle blue circle blue circle
Pennsylvania blue circle blue circle blue circle

Democrats only need to flip two seats to take control of Minnesota’s State Senate — if they can also protect their more sizable advantage in the House — to take full control of the state’s government. Both Pennsylvania chambers are also up for grabs. Neither state has a gubernatorial election in 2020.

Where Democrats could break trifectas

House Senate Governor
Arizona blue circle blue circle blue circle
Florida blue circle blue circle blue circle
Iowa blue circle blue circle blue circle
Texas blue circle blue circle blue circle
West Virginia blue circle blue circle blue circle

Texas has been under Republican control since 2003, but Democrats need to flip just nine of the 150 house seats to win the chamber. The first opportunity will come in a closely watched special election to fill a vacancy in a former Republican-held state House seat. Democrats are also hoping to capitalize on recent voting trends in Arizona, which elected a Democratic senator in 2018, and Iowa, where Democrats now control three out of four U.S. House seats.

Where Republicans could gain trifectas

House Senate Governor
Louisiana blue circle blue circle blue circle
Montana blue circle blue circle blue circle

On Nov. 16, Republicans will get a chance to stanch the Democrats’ recent state-level gains. Louisiana’s government is divided, but a closely contested 2019 race between incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and businessman Eddie Rispone could deliver it into Republican hands. Montana’s gubernatorial race isn’t until 2020, but it’s an open seat as incumbent Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is term-limited.

Where Republicans could break trifectas

House Senate Governor
Colorado blue circle blue circle blue circle
Delaware blue circle blue circle blue circle
Maine blue circle blue circle blue circle

Competitive state Senate races in Colorado, Delaware and Maine give Republicans the opportunity to break Democratic control. Delaware has long been a Democratic hold, but the party only gained trifectas in Colorado and Maine in 2018, when they secured both state senates and the Maine governorship.

Where Trifectas are up for grabs

House Senate Governor
New Hampshire blue circle blue circle blue circle
North Carolina blue circle blue circle blue circle

New Hampshire and North Carolina are both divided, but competitive races across the entire state government mean either party could gain control. Both states are also competitive in the presidential race, so residents can expect a very busy election year.

Ashlyn Still

Ashlyn Still is a graphics reporter on the elections team.

Kate Rabinowitz

Kate Rabinowitz is a graphics reporter at The Washington Post. She previously worked at Propublica. She joined The Post in 2018.

About this story

State legislature and gubernatorial data comes from Carl Klarner and Ballotpedia.

