Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
Democrats are dominating state-level races
Virginia is the ninth ‘trifecta’ the party has gained since 2016
Democrats flipped Virginia’s House and Senate Nov. 5, giving the party a trifecta — control of both state legislative chambers and the governorship — for the first time since 1993.
Farther west, Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear’s apparent win over incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin means Republicans will lose their trifecta in the state.
These results add to a string of Democratic state-level victories since 2016.
How state government control has changed
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
Post-Trump 2018
Democratic wave
14
15
20
14
14
21
16
8
25
2016
19
6
24
20
7
22
19
7
23
13
13
23
2012
13
12
24
11
15
23
18
11
20
24
16
9
2008
23
17
9
25
14
10
15
24
10
29
8
12
2004
29
8
12
29
8
12
29
8
12
9
29
11
2000
28
8
13
9
25
15
26
9
14
6
31
12
1996
6
31
12
28
6
15
8
26
15
29
16
4
1992
18
28
3
15
31
3
16
30
3
16
29
4
1988
15
30
4
15
29
5
28
15
6
17
28
4
1984
17
28
4
21
24
4
24
21
4
17
25
7
1980
17
25
7
19
26
4
20
25
4
27
22
Republican-controlled
Divided
Democratic-controlled
The Republican revolution
Tea party wave
4
4
7
7
4
4
4
4
6
5
4
4
3
3
3
4
15
15
12
12
14
15
13
11
12
12
12
12
10
10
9
9
20
23
24
23
23
22
24
25
21
20
22
30
31
28
25
26
21
21
28
28
30
29
29
29
28
25
25
23
24
24
25
29
31
31
29
29
29
29
28
26
26
28
25
18
14
14
20
27
15
13
19
13
19
16
24
24
20
19
18
17
17
17
17
17
16
16
16
16
15
15
15
15
15
15
14
14
13
12
11
11
9
9
9
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
7
7
6
6
6
6
1980
1984
1988
1992
1996
2000
2004
2008
2012
2016
Post-Trump
Democratic wave
Democratic
wave in 2006
Republican-controlled
Divided
Democratic-controlled
The Republican revolution
Tea party wave
20
4
4
7
7
4
4
4
4
6
5
4
4
3
3
3
4
15
15
12
12
14
15
13
11
12
12
12
12
10
10
9
9
20
23
24
23
23
22
24
25
21
22
30
31
28
25
26
21
21
28
28
30
29
29
29
28
25
25
23
24
24
25
29
31
31
29
29
29
29
28
26
26
28
25
18
14
14
20
27
15
13
19
13
19
16
24
24
20
19
18
17
17
17
17
17
16
16
16
16
15
15
15
15
15
15
14
14
13
12
11
11
9
9
9
8
8
8
8
8
8
8
7
7
6
6
6
6
1980
1984
1988
1992
1996
2000
2004
2008
2012
2016
Post-Trump
Democratic wave
Democratic
wave in 2006
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
Post-Trump 2018
Democratic wave
14
15
20
14
14
21
16
8
25
2016
19
6
24
20
7
22
7
19
23
13
13
23
2012
13
12
24
15
11
23
11
18
20
24
16
9
2008
23
17
9
14
25
10
15
24
10
8
29
12
2004
8
29
12
29
8
12
29
8
12
29
9
11
2000
8
28
13
9
25
15
9
26
14
31
6
12
1996
31
6
12
28
6
15
8
26
15
29
16
4
1992
18
28
3
15
31
3
16
30
3
29
16
4
1988
30
15
4
15
29
5
15
28
6
17
28
4
1984
17
28
4
24
21
4
24
21
4
25
17
7
1980
17
25
4
19
7
26
20
4
25
27
22
Most states had divided governments historically, but unprecedented gains by Republicans in the 2010 elections gave them complete control of the government in nearly half of all states. This swept in an era of budget cuts, tougher abortion restrictions and loosening gun laws. The timing of the wave allowed the party to redraw state district lines, helping them maintain legislative control in tougher election years.
The low point for Democrats came after the 2016 elections, when they held onto full control of just six state governments: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Oregon and Rhode Island. The following summer, the governor of West Virginia switched parties, giving Republicans a new trifecta in the state.
Starting with the 2017 general election, however, Democrats have been chipping away at GOP power.
Current control of state governments
Divided
Democratic-control
Republican-control
WA
NH
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
WI
ID
NY
SD
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
NV
OH
IL
IN
DE
UT
CA
WV
CO
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
AK
LA
TX
FL
HI
Where Democrats have gained a trifecta or
broken a Republican trifecta since 2016
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
NH
WA
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
ID
WI
SD
RI
NY
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
NV
OH
IN
IL
DE
UT
WV
CA
CO
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
AK
LA
TX
FL
HI
Where Democrats have gained a trifecta or
broken a Republican trifecta since 2016
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
NH
WA
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
ID
WI
NY
SD
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
NV
OH
IN
DE
UT
WV
IL
CA
CO
MD
KS
VA
MO
KY
DC
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
LA
AK
TX
FL
HI
Where Democrats have gained a trifecta or
broken a Republican trifecta since 2016
Republican-controlled
Divided
Democratic-controlled
NH
WA
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
ID
WI
NY
SD
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
OH
NV
IN
IL
DE
UT
WV
CA
CO
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
LA
AK
TX
FL
HI
Where Democrats have gained a trifecta or broken a Republican trifecta since 2016
The Democratic gains in 2018 had an immediate impact. Nevada, Maine and Illinois passed laws easing abortion access. Colorado passed new oil and gas regulations, while New Mexico instituted background checks for most firearm sales.
Democrats broke Republican trifectas in Kansas, Wisconsin and Michigan by winning governorships, and those new governors vetoed abortion restrictions and parts of Republican-backed tax bills.
Trifectas that could change in the next year
Divided
Democratic-control
Republican-control
NH
ME
MT
MN
PA
IA
DE
WV
CO
NC
AZ
LA
TX
FL
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
NH
WA
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
ID
WI
NY
SD
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
OH
NV
IN
IL
DE
UT
CA
WV
CO
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
LA
AK
TX
FL
HI
Democratic-controlled
Republican-controlled
Divided
NH
WA
VT
ME
MT
ND
MN
OR
MA
ID
WI
NY
SD
RI
MI
WY
CT
PA
IA
NE
NJ
OH
NV
IN
IL
DE
UT
WV
CA
CO
VA
MD
KS
MO
KY
NC
TN
AZ
OK
AR
NM
SC
GA
AL
MS
LA
AK
TX
FL
HI
Republicans have still have complete control of 22 state governments, compared to just 15 for Democrats. But in 14 states, upcoming competitive elections mean that trifectas could be made or broken over the next year.
|Could be
competitive
|Unlikely to
change
|No race
Where Democrats could gain trifectas
|House
|Senate
|Governor
|Minnesota
|Pennsylvania
Democrats only need to flip two seats to take control of Minnesota’s State Senate — if they can also protect their more sizable advantage in the House — to take full control of the state’s government. Both Pennsylvania chambers are also up for grabs. Neither state has a gubernatorial election in 2020.
Where Democrats could break trifectas
|House
|Senate
|Governor
|Arizona
|Florida
|Iowa
|Texas
|West Virginia
Texas has been under Republican control since 2003, but Democrats need to flip just nine of the 150 house seats to win the chamber. The first opportunity will come in a closely watched special election to fill a vacancy in a former Republican-held state House seat. Democrats are also hoping to capitalize on recent voting trends in Arizona, which elected a Democratic senator in 2018, and Iowa, where Democrats now control three out of four U.S. House seats.
Where Republicans could gain trifectas
|House
|Senate
|Governor
|Louisiana
|Montana
On Nov. 16, Republicans will get a chance to stanch the Democrats’ recent state-level gains. Louisiana’s government is divided, but a closely contested 2019 race between incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and businessman Eddie Rispone could deliver it into Republican hands. Montana’s gubernatorial race isn’t until 2020, but it’s an open seat as incumbent Gov. Steve Bullock (D) is term-limited.
Where Republicans could break trifectas
|House
|Senate
|Governor
|Colorado
|Delaware
|Maine
Competitive state Senate races in Colorado, Delaware and Maine give Republicans the opportunity to break Democratic control. Delaware has long been a Democratic hold, but the party only gained trifectas in Colorado and Maine in 2018, when they secured both state senates and the Maine governorship.
Where Trifectas are up for grabs
|House
|Senate
|Governor
|New Hampshire
|North Carolina
New Hampshire and North Carolina are both divided, but competitive races across the entire state government mean either party could gain control. Both states are also competitive in the presidential race, so residents can expect a very busy election year.
About this story
State legislature and gubernatorial data comes from Carl Klarner and Ballotpedia.