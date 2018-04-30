“We're having a stock market like just about they've never had before. Ever before. We've picked up... Piers, we've picked up $8 trillion in value during the course of 12 months...” Fact Check: This is a flip-flop for Trump. Before he was elected, he dismissed the stock-market performance under Obama as “artificial” and “a bubble." Moreover, the U.S. rise in 2017 was not unique. When looking at the Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index, it’s clear U.S. stocks haven’t rallied as robustly as their foreign equivalents. Moreover, with each 1,000-level increase, the accomplishment gets increasing less impressive. Repeated 97 times:Jan 28, 2018Jan 26Jan 16Jan 16Jan 16Jan 10Jan 9Jan 8Jan 7Jan 5Jan 5Jan 3Dec 30, 2017Dec 27Dec 23Dec 20Dec 18Dec 18Dec 14Dec 14Dec 13Dec 12Dec 10Dec 8Dec 8Dec 6Dec 5Nov 30Nov 30Nov 30Nov 29Nov 29Nov 29Nov 29Nov 28Nov 28Nov 23Nov 23Nov 23Nov 15Nov 13Nov 10Nov 7Nov 7Nov 6Nov 5Nov 4Nov 2Oct 31Oct 24Oct 17Oct 16Oct 16Oct 13Oct 11Oct 11Oct 11Oct 11Oct 11Oct 10Oct 7Oct 6Oct 6Oct 5Sep 29Sep 27Sep 26Sep 22Sep 19Sep 6Sep 1Aug 22Aug 15Aug 14Aug 11Aug 4Aug 3Aug 3Aug 2Aug 1Jul 31Jul 31Jul 29Jul 25Jul 24Jul 24Jul 19Jul 15Jul 12Jul 12Jul 6Jul 2Mar 2Feb 28Feb 18Feb 16Feb 16

“In Wisconsin, I was very instrumental in getting FoxConn to come. A good friend of mine and a great guy. They make a lot of that Apple iPhones. They are incredible, and incredible company. they are building a fantastic plant.” Fact Check: Trump touted Foxconn's investment announcement, but the company considered investing in U.S.-based facilities since 2014, though its initial plans to invest in Pennsylvania didn't pan out. The deal may not turn out the best for the state: It will take until at least 2043 before Wisconsin earns back the $3 billion payout. Repeated 78 times:Apr 28, 2018Apr 3Mar 22Mar 20Feb 24Feb 23Feb 19Feb 13Feb 13Feb 13Feb 13Feb 13Feb 13Feb 12Feb 5Jan 31Jan 11Dec 14, 2017Dec 13Dec 8Dec 5Nov 29Nov 23Nov 13Nov 2Nov 2Oct 18Oct 16Oct 10Oct 7Oct 6Sep 8Sep 6Sep 5Aug 23Aug 22Aug 15Aug 14Aug 12Aug 11Aug 10Aug 4Aug 4Aug 3Aug 2Jul 26Jul 26Jun 21Jun 15May 18May 17May 1Apr 29Apr 21Apr 12Apr 11Apr 4Apr 2Mar 31Mar 29Mar 28Mar 28Mar 24Mar 24Mar 23Mar 21Mar 17Mar 15Mar 13Mar 6Feb 28Feb 28Feb 24Feb 18Feb 17Feb 16Feb 10Feb 9

“So we have the biggest tax cut in history, bigger than the Reagan tax cut. Bigger than any tax cut.” Fact Check: Trump’s tax cut is nearly 0.9 percent of the gross domestic product, meaning it would be far smaller than President Ronald Reagan’s tax cut in 1981, which was 2.89 percent of GDP. Trump’s tax cut is the eighth largest tax cut — and even smaller than two tax cuts passed under Barack Obama. Repeated 72 times:Apr 16, 2018Apr 6Apr 5Mar 20Mar 14Mar 10Mar 8Mar 7Feb 24Feb 23Feb 5Feb 1Jan 30Jan 28Jan 26Jan 26Jan 18Jan 10Jan 8Jan 8Dec 22, 2017Dec 22Dec 22Dec 20Dec 18Dec 18Dec 13Dec 12Dec 8Dec 1Nov 29Nov 28Nov 27Nov 2Nov 2Nov 2Nov 1Nov 1Oct 31Oct 31Oct 29Oct 25Oct 25Oct 18Oct 17Oct 17Oct 16Oct 16Oct 16Oct 11Oct 10Oct 7Oct 6Oct 6Oct 6Sep 29Sep 27Sep 24Sep 22Sep 6Jul 25Jun 26Jun 21Jun 8Jun 7May 18May 17May 5May 4May 4May 1May 1

“Now that the individual mandate is officially killed, people have no idea how big a deal that was. It’s the most unpopular part of Obamacare. But now, Obamacare is essentially. … You know, you saw this. … It’s basically dead over a period of time.” Fact Check: While the individual mandate was an important incentive for Americans to seek health insurance, it was only one part of a far-reaching law that remains intact. The repeal does not take effect until 2019, and enrollment in Obamacare has remained strong. The Congressional Budget Office says the marketplaces are expected to remain stable for years. Repeated 62 times:Dec 28, 2017Oct 17Oct 17Oct 16Oct 16Oct 16Oct 16Oct 10Oct 7Sep 21Aug 22Jul 28Jul 25Jul 24Jul 22Jul 19Jul 18Jul 18Jul 18Jul 14Jul 12Jun 28Jun 27Jun 25Jun 23Jun 23Jun 22Jun 21Jun 19Jun 19Jun 13Jun 8Jun 7Jun 7May 28May 18May 12May 7May 5May 5May 5May 4May 4May 1Apr 29Apr 28Apr 24Apr 23Mar 25Mar 21Mar 17Mar 17Mar 17Mar 15Mar 13Mar 11Feb 27Feb 27Feb 18Feb 16Feb 10Jan 25

“Unemployment rates for Hispanics... we have the lowest level ever recorded...Unemployment for women — for women — lowest level in 18 years ” Fact Check: Trump now uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment rate to say this, which is a flip-flop from his previous claims dismissing the BLS unemployment rate as "nonsense." As of this tweet, unemployment claims had risen from their recent low, so the president's claim was no longer accurate to boot. Repeated 62 times:Apr 16, 2018Mar 29Mar 14Mar 13Mar 8Mar 7Feb 23Feb 10Feb 5Feb 1Jan 30Jan 28Jan 24Jan 20Jan 20Jan 20Jan 18Jan 16Jan 10Jan 8Dec 30, 2017Dec 14Dec 13Dec 8Dec 6Nov 29Nov 23Nov 23Nov 15Nov 13Nov 10Nov 7Nov 6Nov 5Nov 4Nov 2Oct 21Oct 17Oct 16Oct 13Oct 11Oct 7Oct 6Sep 22Sep 19Sep 8Sep 6Aug 12Aug 10Aug 4Aug 3Jul 6Jun 21Jun 13Jun 11Jun 7Mar 20Mar 18Mar 15Mar 14Mar 13Mar 10

“Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!” Fact Check: Trump contradicts himself here. Shortly after firing Comey, Trump told NBC's Lester Holt that the firing was related to the Russian investigation. He also told Russian officials that “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job...I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off,” according to a transcript of the conversation. Meanwhile, it is false to say the Democrats colluded with Russia. Repeated 53 times:Apr 18, 2018Apr 18Apr 11Apr 9Mar 19Feb 24Feb 10Feb 10Feb 3Jan 25Jan 16Jan 11Jan 10Jan 10Jan 10Jan 6Jan 6Jan 5Dec 28, 2017Dec 28Dec 28Dec 15Dec 12Nov 26Nov 11Oct 27Oct 25Oct 25Oct 18Oct 16Oct 11Oct 10Sep 22Sep 22Aug 3Jul 29Jul 23Jul 12Jul 9Jun 22May 12May 10Apr 28Apr 5Apr 1Mar 20Mar 20Mar 20Mar 20Feb 26Feb 24Feb 16Feb 7

“DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon... No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!” Fact Check: Trump terminated DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, starting the current crisis over whether to extend protections for illegal immigrants who arrived as child with their parents. Democrats came to Trump with a bipartisan plan that had been crafted in the Senate, but he rejected it. The bipartisan proposal had the most support in the Senate but was blocked from a final vote because of GOP opposition. Trump's proposal, which came with limits on legal immigration, received the least support. Repeated 41 times:Apr 2, 2018Apr 2Apr 1Mar 25Mar 23Mar 23Mar 21Mar 20Mar 19Mar 19Mar 19Mar 10Mar 7Mar 5Mar 5Mar 5Feb 24Feb 24Feb 23Feb 23Feb 20Feb 16Feb 10Feb 10Feb 6Feb 5Feb 1Feb 1Feb 1Jan 27Jan 26Jan 22Jan 22Jan 20Jan 20Jan 16Jan 15Jan 14Jan 14Jan 13Jan 12