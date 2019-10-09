John Barrasso (Wyo.) "Democrats have been working to undermine President Donald Trump since day one," Barrasso said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.) "From their perspective, yesterday’s announcement was the culmination of a three year witch hunt born of a grudge they’ve been holding against the President since their chosen candidate failed to win the 2016 election," Blackburn said on Sept. 25. Read more »

John Boozman (Ark.) "Democrats have long sought to weaken the president, appease their base and further divide the country through impeachment," Boozman said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mike Braun (Ind.) "I’m not going to waste a lot of time and energy on the hypotheticals and particulars,” Braun told Breitbart News on Sept. 26. Read more »

Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) 2020 "Moving forward with an impeachment inquiry before that transcript is even public proves that House Democrats are more interested in partisan politics than in following the facts,” Capito said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Bill Cassidy (La.) 2020 "Democrats started an impeachment process before they knew the facts. Nothing in the transcript supports Democrats’ accusation that there was a quid pro quo," Cassidy said in a statement on Sept. 25. Read more »

John Cornyn (Tex.) 2020 "We have the transcript of the call which doesn’t live up to the complaintant’s fevered accusations," Cornyn tweeted on Sept. 29. Read more »

Tom Cotton (Ark.) 2020 "Despite an unprecedented act of transparency by the president in releasing the transcript of his call with a foreign leader, the Democrats nevertheless plunged headlong into their nonstop obsession with impeachment," Cotton said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Kevin Cramer (N.D.) "To try and fast track an impeachment proceeding before Christmas is a great distraction and will tear the country apart. It is blatantly a partisan impeachment process," Cramer said on Oct. 2. Read more »

Ted Cruz (Tex.) "It's time for the Democrats to move on; 2016 is over. Hillary Clinton lost. Get over it," Cruz said on Oct. 1. Read more »

Steve Daines (Mont.) 2020 "Democrats sound like a broken record with their two plus years of impeachment threats," a spokesperson for Daines said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Mike Enzi (Wyo.) Retiring A spokesperson for Enzi said on Sept. 24 that "if there’s ever another impeachment, he will do what he did before — he will be a jurist, listen to the evidence, and once all the evidence is in, he will make a final decision." Read more »

Deb Fischer (Neb.) "I read the full unredacted transcript of President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president and, contrary what we were led to believe, there was no ‘smoking gun.’ The conversation was as the president portrayed it," Fischer said in a statement on Sept. 26. Read more »

Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) 2020 "From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” Graham said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Josh Hawley (Mo.) "Democrats didn’t like the result of the 2016 election so they have chosen to tear apart our democracy to advance their liberal goals," Hawley wrote in a fundraising email to supporters on Sept. 24. Read more »

John Hoeven (N.D.) "I believe that there’s not grounds there for impeachment and we should focus on getting the work done that serves the American people," Hoeven said on Oct. 1. Read more »

Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.) 2020 "This is how they operate. Verdict first, trial later. Break the rules. Ignore due process. And fairness be damned," Hyde-Smith tweeted on Oct. 4. Read more »

James M. Inhofe (Okla.) 2020 "Democrats have been conducting an impeachment investigation for months, and they’ve been investigating President Trump since he took office. Today’s announcement by Speaker Pelosi, while an escalation of Democrat smear tactics, is nothing new. It just proves, yet again, that they are desperate and singularly focused on discrediting and delegitimizing President Trump, no matter what, in spite of his successes with the economy, military and judges," Inhofe said in a statement on Sept. 24. Read more »

Johnny Isakson (Ga.) Retiring Dec 2019 "That’s their decision. I don’t support what they’re doing, but that’s their decision to make," Isakson said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Ron Johnson (Wis.) "I look at that transcript and I go, it's Trump being Trump," Johnson said on Oct. 3. Read more »

John Neely Kennedy (La.) "I think some of my Democratic friends are acting in good faith -- I don't have enough facts to agree with them," Kennedy said on Sept. 24. Read more »

James Lankford (Okla.) "I think they’ve been looking for a way to impeach the president for years. I think they’re upset with him politically," Lankford said on Oct. 4. Read more »

Mike Lee (Utah) "There are those who don’t like this president who have been trying to have him impeached and removed since the day he took office,” Lee said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Mitch McConnell (Ky.) 2020 McConnell on Sept. 30 said the Senate would be "required" to take up impeachment if the House passed an article of impeachment. Read more »

Martha McSally (Ariz.) 2020 "It's a total distraction. People can make their voices heard at the ballot box, right?" McSally said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Jerry Moran (Kan.) "Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced impeachment proceedings for President Trump. Speaker Pelosi’s actions are a rush to judgement and were made before most of the facts were known. Absent concrete evidence of high crimes and misdemeanors, Congress should not use impeachment proceedings to overturn the results of an election," Moran said in a statement on Oct. 2. Read more »

Rand Paul (Ky.) "Ever since Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election, Democrats have been on a mission to reverse those results, even though it’s meant dragging the country through one desperate witch hunt after another." Read more »

David Perdue (Ga.) 2020 "They’ve weaponized politics here. They have obstructed this president since day one. They just can’t get over that he won the election, and so I just see this as premature," Perdue said on Sept. 24. Read more »

James E. Risch (Idaho) 2020 "The House is free to conduct their inquiry, and when they are done, the Senate will take up their Constitutional duty to do the same. From what I know to this point, the Democratic members in the House haven’t shown us anything that meets the standard and are prioritizing politics over facts," Risch said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Pat Roberts (Kan.) Retiring Roberts called the impeachment inquiry "political theater" on Oct. 2. Read more »

Mike Rounds (S.D.) 2020 "I don’t think it’s the smoking gun that Democrats wanted in the House,” Rounds said on Sept. 25. Read more »

Marco Rubio (Fla.) "Learn the facts BEFORE forming opinions," Rubio tweeted on Sept. 27. Read more »

Rick Scott (Fla.) "Liberal Democrats in DC FINALLY announced their goal: impeaching Donald Trump. They’re on a mission to take down the president,” Scott wrote in a fundraising note on Facebook on Sept. 25. Read more »

Tim Scott (S.C.) "He’s not really a whistleblower, so it’s really more hearsay,” Scott said on Sept. 27. Read more »

Richard C. Shelby (Ala.) "I was here before when the House impeached [President Bill] Clinton, and . . . it becomes the order of the day,” Shelby said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Dan Sullivan (Alaska) 2020 "The American people elected us to get things done, not to focus on even more partisan investigations of the president. Unfortunately, this rush to begin impeachment proceedings by Speaker Pelosi—even before the most basic information has been released—is consistent with a pattern by the national Democrats and national media since President Trump was first elected," Sullivan said on Sept. 24. Read more »

Thom Tillis (N.C.) 2020 "Nancy Pelosi should be embarrassed. The transcript debunks the Democrats’ false claims against President @realDonaldTrump and demonstrates that their call to impeach him is a total farce," Tillis tweeted on Sept. 25. Read more »

Roger Wicker (Miss.) "The political left has made a bad habit of drawing conclusions about President Trump without knowing all of the facts. It appears they have done so again. The transcript of the President’s phone call provides no evidence of wrongdoing," Wicker said on Sept. 25. Read more »