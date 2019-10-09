Analysis Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events.
The revealing splits in GOP senators’ reactions to impeachment
If the House impeaches President Trump, it's up to the Senate whether to remove him from office. They will hold a trial, and it would take 20 Republican senators along with all Democrats to reach the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, to remove him. That is a long shot, given Republicans in Congress have largely defended Trump in the face of allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 opponent, former vice president Joe Biden.
0
Support the impeachment inquiry
14
Have expressed concerns or said they have questions
39
Support Trump unequivocally
Still, some Republican senators want to know more about the whistleblower complaint that started all this. Others have rebuked Trump for soliciting political help from foreign leaders, or withheld support for the impeachment inquiry pending more facts. We’ve collected reactions from all 53 Republican senators. We took a close look at how the senators responded to four impeachment-related topics and found some telling divergence:
[From all-in Trumpers to the lone critic: The four GOP factions on Trump and Ukraine]
On the House’s impeachment inquiry
Is the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry driven by politics or the facts? A handful of senators say they’re withholding judgment on the whistleblower complaint at the center of this. Others echo Trump’s talking point that the investigation is a partisan stunt.
Need more facts
Lamar Alexander (Tenn.)
Retiring
“The Senate Intelligence Committee is determining the facts in the Ukraine whistleblower matter, and I want to know the facts before I comment.”
Mike Crapo (Idaho)
Up for reelection in 2022
“As to the question of impeachment, our entire legal system is dependent on our ability to find the truth. I will wait for further information regarding the facts of this matter and refrain from speculating on any outcomes of this discussion and process.”
Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)
Up for reelection in 2022
“Until the point the Senate has a role in this, Senator Murkowski will wait to see the process play out in the House. Separately, she’s doing all she can to make sure she’s informed on the current allegations and will review the full transcript from the phone call in question when it’s released.”
This is partisan
Marsha Blackburn (Tenn.)
Up for reelection in 2024
“From their perspective, yesterday’s announcement was the culmination of a three year witch hunt born of a grudge they’ve been holding against the President since their chosen candidate failed to win the 2016 election.”
Ted Cruz (Tex.)
Up for reelection in 2024
“What we have seen from the Democrats is a consistent and relentless push to impeach regardless of the facts. It’s time for the Democrats to move on; 2016 is over. Hillary Clinton lost. Get over it.”
Cindy Hyde-Smith (Miss.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“This is how they operate. Verdict first, trial later. Break the rules. Ignore due process. And fairness be damned.”
On Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president
Trump received the most pointed criticism from his own party over the July phone call in which he asked Ukraine’s newly elected president to investigate some unsubstantiated theories about Democratic-led foreign interference in the 2016 election and Joe Biden’s son’s business ties to Ukraine. This call is at the heart of what the whistleblower flagged as problematic in that complait,, but Trump and his allies have claimed that he did nothing wrong, or at least there was no explicit quid pro quo. Some Republicans are still willing to say it was inappropriate.
[The full, rough transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine’s president, annotated]
It was inappropriate
Robert Portman (Ohio)
Up for reelection in 2022
“The president should not have raised the Biden issue on that call, period. It’s not appropriate for a president to engage a foreign government in an investigation of a political opponent.”
Mitt Romney (Utah)
Up for reelection in 2024
“It remains troubling in the extreme. It’s deeply troubling.”
John Thune (S.D.)
Up for reelection in 2022
“I’m not a fan of the way in many cases the president goes about this, and I would prefer he would not raise an issue like that with a foreign leader.”
It wasn’t that bad
Bill Cassidy (La.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“Nothing in the transcript supports Democrats’ accusation that there was a quid pro quo.”
Mike Rounds (S.D.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“I don’t think it’s the smoking gun that Democrats wanted in the House.”
Thom Tillis (N.C.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“Nancy Pelosi should be embarrassed. The transcript debunks the Democrats’ false claims against President @realDonaldTrump and demonstrates that their call to impeach him is a total farce.”
On the whistleblower’s credibility
We don’t know who the whistleblower is, but we know this person collected information from high-level White House and intelligence sources to raise a complaint against Trump. As Trump has tried to attack this person, a couple of Republican senators have said the whistleblower acted lawfully. But more joined Trump in questioning this person’s legitimacy.
Deserves protection
Joni Ernst (Iowa)
Up for reelection in 2020
“Whistleblowers should be protected.”
Charles E. Grassley (Iowa)
Up for reelection in 2022
“This person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws and ought to be heard out and protected. We should always work to respect whistleblowers’ requests for confidentiality.”
Isn’t a real whistleblower
John Cornyn (Tex.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“How can you be a whistleblower if you are merely relying what other, unnamed people are telling you, i.e., no personal knowledge?”
David Perdue (Ga.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“First of all, he’s not a whistleblower. He wasn’t in the room, he wasn’t on the phone call.”
Tim Scott (S.C.)
Up for reelection in 2022
“He’s not really a whistleblower, so it’s really more hearsay.”
On Trump asking China to investigate Biden
No need for an anonymous whistleblower here: While talking to reporters on Oct. 3, Trump suggested another foreign country help investigate his potential 2020 rival: “By the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” he said. For some senators, that crossed a line. Others didn’t defend what Trump said but argued that Trump was probably joking.
[What you need to know about the impeachment inquiry into Trump]
An inappropriate request
Susan Collins (Maine)
Up for reelection in 2020
“I thought the president made a big mistake by asking China to get involved in investigating a political opponent. It’s completely inappropriate.”
Mitt Romney (Utah)
Up for reelection in 2024
“When the only American citizen President Trump singles out for China’s investigation is his political opponent in the midst of the Democratic nomination process, it strains credulity to suggest that it is anything other than politically motivated.”
Ben Sasse (Neb.)
Up for reelection in 2020
“Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps.”
A joke
Roy Blunt (Mo.)
Up for reelection in 2022
“I doubt if the China comment was serious to tell you the truth.”
Marco Rubio (Fla.)
Up for reelection in 2022
“I don’t know if that’s a real request or him just needling the press knowing that you guys are going to get outraged by it.”
