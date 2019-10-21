Who’s involved in the Trump impeachment inquiry
The House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump has sought testimony and documents from dozens of witnesses. Some of them are under scrutiny for pursuing foreign policy in Ukraine intended to benefit the president, while others are high-level administration aides who have been called to testify about what they witnessed and their concerns.
The witnesses
Participants in Ukrainian pressure campaignGordon Sondland Kurt Volker Rick Perry Mick Mulvaney and 1 other
Aides who heard or raised concernsGeorge P. Kent Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch Michael McKinley Philip Reeker William “Bill” Taylor and 2 others
Handled military aidKathryn Wheelbarger Laura Cooper Russell Vought and 1 other
Giuliani and his associatesIgor Fruman Lev Parnas Rudolph W. Giuliani and 1 other
Evaluated whistleblower complaintJoseph Maguire Michael Atkinson
Other key figuresMike Pence Mike Pompeo T. Ulrich Brechbuhl and 1 other
The legal fight
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry after a whistleblower detailed concerns that Trump, in a phone call, pressed the new Ukrainian president to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The witnesses
Participants in Ukrainian pressure campaign
Mick Mulvaney organized a May meeting to sideline career government officials and put Energy Secretary Rick Perry, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker in charge of U.S. policy in the former Soviet country, according to George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State for that region. Text messages made public show how officials coordinated their efforts to get Ukraine’s president to open probes by leveraging a White House visit and Trump phone call.
Gordon Sondland
U.S. ambassador to the European Union
Involvement: Worked to broker an agreement that would include Ukraine announcing an investigation of Trump's political rivals. He testified that Trump urged him to work with Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine.
Background: Businessman and major donor to Trump's 2016 campaign, Sondland was named ambassador to the E.U. in July 2018.
Kurt Volker
Former special envoy to Ukraine
Involvement: Volker worked with Giuliani, the White House and Ukrainian officials to arrange the July 25 phone call, and a potential White House visit, while pushing for investigations into Trump's political enemies. Later, Volker would release revealing text messages of the exchanges. Read more
Background: Longtime civil servant, Volker served as U.S. ambassador to NATO from July 2008 to May 2009. Most recently, Volker was executive director of a think tank and served in a volunteer capacity as special envoy to Ukraine before resigning from both positions in October and September, respectively.
Rick Perry
Secretary of Energy
Involvement: Perry set up the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and allegedly helped lead Ukrainian policy. Read more
Background: Served as the governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015. In March 2017, he was appointed the secretary of energy. He plans to resign by the end of the year.
Mick Mulvaney
Director of Office of Management and Budget and acting White House chief of staff
Involvement: Organized May meeting to allegedly move Ukraine policy out of traditional channels. A month later, Mulanvey was directed by Trump to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. He has been asked to produce documents related to his role as acting White House chief of staff. Read more
Background: Previously a Republican member of the House, Mulvaney has been director of the OMB since February 2017. He served as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from November 2017 to December 2018. In January 2019. he assumed the role of acting White House chief of staff.
Timothy Morrison
Senior official for Russia and Europe on the National Security Council
Involvement: Referenced in the recently released text messages exchange, Morrison worked with U.S. diplomats to pressure Ukrainian officials to pursue an investigation of Trump's political rivals. Read more
Background: Morrison served as policy director on the House Armed Services Committee, along with other Congressional positions, before joining the National Security Council in July 2018 and taking over Fiona Hill's former position.
State and national security aides who heard or raised concerns
Longtime government officials in the State Department and National Security Council have been called to testify or produce documents. These officials brought up or dealt with concerns about Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Two have recently resigned, and Marie Yovanovitch, a 33-year veteran of State, was abruptly removed in the spring as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.
George P. Kent
Deputy assistant secretary of state responsible for Ukraine
Involvement: Alleges that he and other career officials were sidelined after a May meeting organized by Mulvaney put Volker, Sondland and Perry in charge of Ukraine policy. Read more
Background: In more than 25 years in the Foreign Service, Kent has been the deputy chief of mission in Kyiv and leader of anti-corruption campaign in Europe. He currently oversees policy for several countries including Ukraine.
Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine
Involvement: Ambassadorship was abruptly terminated in May, allegedly after direct pressure from Trump and months of complaints from Giuliani. Read more
Background: A member of the Foreign Service since 1986, Yovanovitch has served as ambassador to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine.
Michael McKinley
Former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Involvement: Resigned in October over mistreatment of career U.S. diplomats, particularly Yovanovitch, and pressure placed on Ukraine to investigate Trump's political rivals Read more
Background: A State Department senior officer who has held a range of diplomatic posts, including ambassador to Afghanistan, Colombia, Peru and Brazil. Recruited by Pompeo last year as a policy adviser and a conduit between his office and the career service.
Philip Reeker
Acting assistant secretary of European and Eurasian affairs
Involvement: First to receive concerns from deputy assistant secretary of state Kent regarding a misinformation campaign, that included Giuliani and Trump, to oust ambassador Yovanovitch.
Background: A career foreign service officer, Reeker has served as ambassador to Macedonia and U.S. counsel general in Milan.
William “Bill” Taylor
U.S. chargé d’affaires in Ukraine
Involvement: Wrote in text messages with the U.S. ambassador to the E.U. that “it’s crazy” to withhold military aid as leverage.
Background: A longtime civil servant, Taylor served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009.
Fiona Hill
Former senior official for Russia and Europe on the National Security Council
Involvement: Expressed concerns to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg about Ukraine shadow policy carried out by Giuliani, Sondland and Volker. Read more
Background: A member of the National Security Council staff from 2009 through 2017, Hill remained as an adviser in the Trump Administration serving as senior director for Europe and Russia and an interagency liaison. She left the job in August.
Suriya Jayanti
Foreign Service officer
Involvement: Focused on the energy industry, Jayanti heard complaints from an American businessman of efforts to oust ambassador Yovanovitch and attempts by Perry to influence the board of Ukraine's state-owned petrolum company. Read more
Background: Jayanti has been a Foreign Service officer since 2012.
Handled military aid
Trump directed nearly $400 million in military aid to be withheld from Ukraine weeks before his July 25 call with Zelensky. Officials from the Office of Management and Budget and the Defense Department believed to have knowledge of that process have been called to testify.
Kathryn Wheelbarger
Acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs
Background: Wheelbarger served as policy director and counsel on the Senate Armed Services Committee from 2011 to 2017 before joining the Defense Department.
Laura Cooper
Deputy assistant secretary of defense
Background: Cooper has worked in the Pentagon since 2001. A member of the senior executive service, she was responsible for Ukraine, Russia and Eurasia.
Russell Vought
Deputy director of OMB
Involvement: Approved withholding $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine. Read more
Background: Before joining the OMB, Vought served as vice president of a conversative policy advocacy group.
Michael Duffey
Associate director of national security programs at OMB
Involvement: Allegedly involved in approving orders to hold back nearly $400 million in congressionally approved military aid for Ukraine. Read more
Background: Former leader of the Wisconsin Republican Party, Duffey had also worked at the Pentagon before joining the OMB.
Giuliani and his associates
Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani worked with both Ukrainian and U.S. government officials to encourage Ukrainian investigations of 2016 election interference and the Biden family. Associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman allegedly assisted him. Both were arrested on Oct. 10 on charges, unrelated to the impeachment inquiry, of scheming to funnel foreign money to U.S. politicians while trying to influence U.S.-Ukraine relations.
Igor Fruman
Businessman
Involvement: Assisted Giuliani in investigating Biden and arrested on Oct. 10 alongside Parnas as part of a separate investigation. Read more
Background: An émigré from the former Soviet Union, Fruman partnered with Parnas in a Florida enterprise trying to get into the natural gas business in Ukraine.
Lev Parnas
Businessman
Involvement: Assisted Giuliani in investigating Biden and arrested on Oct. 10 alongside Fruman as part of a separate investigation. Read more
Background: Born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, Parnas partnered with Fruman in a Florida enterprise trying to get into the natural gas business in Ukraine.
Rudolph W. Giuliani
Trump’s personal attorney
Involvement: Met multiple times with Ukrainian officials urging them to investigate claims of 2016 election interference and alleged wrongdoings by the Biden family. Giuliani also allegedly encouraged Trump to recall ambassador Yovanovitch from Ukraine.
Background: Former mayor of New York, Giuliani has served as an informal adviser to Trump and currently serves as his personal attorney. Giuliani is currently under a separate investigation for violating lobbying laws related to his activities in Ukraine.
Semyon “Sam” Kislin
Businessman
Involvement: Longtime associate of Giuliani who contributed to his mayoral campaigns
Background: Born in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, Kislin is a New York businessman.
Evaluated whistleblower complaint
The whistleblower complaint from an anonymous intelligence official that sparked the impeachment inquiry took weeks to get into the hands of Congress. Members of the intelligence community responsible for reviewing the complaint testified about the complaint and how it was processed.
Joseph Maguire
Acting director of national intelligence
Involvement: Withheld the whistleblower complaint from Congress for weeks after a request and subpoena. Read more
Background: Served in the military for 36 years. After a few years in private business, became the director of the National Counterterrorism Center in December 2018. He was made acting director of national intelligence in August 2019.
Michael Atkinson
Inspector general of the intelligence community
Involvement: First reviewed the whistleblower complaint, finding it urgent and credible, and forwarded to Maguire. Later alerted Congress to its existence. Read more
Background: Worked for the Justice Department for 15 years before becoming inspector general of the intelligence community in May 2018.
Other key figures
Testimony and documents were requested from several other key figures whose roles in Trump’s dealings with Ukraine are not yet clear.
Mike Pence
Vice president of the United States
Involvement: Vice President Pence did not attend Zelensky's inauguration in Ukraine in May but met with him in Poland in June, and they spoke by phone in September.
Background: Previously was a Republican member of the House and governor of Indiana.
Mike Pompeo
Secretary of State
Involvement: Has defended State Deptartment pressure on Ukraine to pursue investigations into Trump's political rivals and attempted to block State Department officials from testifying or handing over documents. Pompeo was also on the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky.
Background: Formerly a Republican member of the House and director of the CIA, Pompeo became secretary of state in April 2018.
T. Ulrich Brechbuhl
State Department counselor
Involvement: A close confidant of Pompeo who was named in the whistleblower complaint as listening in on the July 25 call. Brechbuhl also received Kent's concerns about a disinformation campaign against Yovanovitch.
Background: A West Point graduate, Brechbuhl worked in private business before becoming counselor at the State Department.
Alexander Vindman
National Security Council director for European affairs
Involvement: One of five Trump administration officials chosen as a delegation to attend Zelensky’s inauguration.
The legal fight
House Democrats
A handful of House Democrats play a central role in the impeachment inquiry.
Adam B. Schiff
Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee
Involvement: Leading the inquiry into Trump's dealing with Ukraine.
Carolyn B. Maloney
Acting chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform
Involvement: Requests testimony and documents, issues subpoenas, and participates in closed-door depositions alongside the House committees on Intelligence and Foreign Affairs.
Background: Maloney became acting chair after the death of Elijah E. Cummings.
Eliot L. Engel
Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
Involvement: Requests testimony and documents, issues subpoenas, and participates in closed-door depositions alongside the House committees on Intelligence and Oversight and Reform.
Jerrold Nadler
Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee
Involvement: Decides whether there are grounds for impeachment and, if so, draws up articles of impeachment and present them to the full House.
Nancy Pelosi
Speaker of the House of Representatives
Involvement: Controls whether impeachment goes to a vote in the House
Trump’s legal team
Assisting the president in his response to the inquiry are Trump’s personal attorneys and lawyers in the White House Counsel’s office.
Rudolph W. Giuliani
Trump’s personal attorney
Involvement: Met multiple times with Ukrainian officials urging them to investigate claims of 2016 election interference and alleged wrongdoings by the Biden family. Giuliani also allegedly encouraged Trump to recall ambassador Yovanovitch from Ukraine.
Background: Former mayor of New York, Giuliani has served as an informal adviser to Trump and currently serves as his personal attorney. Giuliani is currently under a separate investigation for violating lobbying laws related to his activities in Ukraine.
Jay Sekulow
Trump personal attorney
Involvement: Has advocated for a more absolutist view of executive power. "The Constitution has a supremacy clause for a reason." Read more
Background: Media personality and chief counsel for American Center for Law & Justice, founded by evangelical minister Pat Robertson.
Pat Cipollone
White House counsel
Involvement: Served noticed to House Democrats that the White House will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Read more
Background: Worked in the private sector with clients including Trump before joining White House Counsel in October 2018.
Harry Stevens, Dan Keating and Kevin Uhrmacher contributed to this report.
