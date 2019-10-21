Who’s involved in the Trump impeachment inquiry

Mick Mulvaney organized a May meeting to sideline career government officials and put Energy Secretary Rick Perry, European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker in charge of U.S. policy in the former Soviet country, according to George P. Kent, the deputy assistant secretary of State for that region. Text messages made public show how officials coordinated their efforts to get Ukraine’s president to open probes by leveraging a White House visit and Trump phone call.

Gordon Sondland U.S. ambassador to the European Union Involvement: Worked to broker an agreement that would include Ukraine announcing an investigation of Trump's political rivals. He testified that Trump urged him to work with Giuliani on matters related to Ukraine. Background: Businessman and major donor to Trump's 2016 campaign, Sondland was named ambassador to the E.U. in July 2018. Documents Did not provide Details » Deposition Did appear Details »

Kurt Volker Former special envoy to Ukraine Involvement: Volker worked with Giuliani, the White House and Ukrainian officials to arrange the July 25 phone call, and a potential White House visit, while pushing for investigations into Trump's political enemies. Later, Volker would release revealing text messages of the exchanges. Read more Background: Longtime civil servant, Volker served as U.S. ambassador to NATO from July 2008 to May 2009. Most recently, Volker was executive director of a think tank and served in a volunteer capacity as special envoy to Ukraine before resigning from both positions in October and September, respectively. Deposition Did appear Details »

Rick Perry Secretary of Energy Involvement: Perry set up the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and allegedly helped lead Ukrainian policy. Read more Background: Served as the governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015. In March 2017, he was appointed the secretary of energy. He plans to resign by the end of the year. Documents Did not provide Details »

Mick Mulvaney Director of Office of Management and Budget and acting White House chief of staff Involvement: Organized May meeting to allegedly move Ukraine policy out of traditional channels. A month later, Mulanvey was directed by Trump to withhold $400 million in military aid to Ukraine. He has been asked to produce documents related to his role as acting White House chief of staff. Read more Background: Previously a Republican member of the House, Mulvaney has been director of the OMB since February 2017. He served as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from November 2017 to December 2018. In January 2019. he assumed the role of acting White House chief of staff. Documents Did not provide Details »