Discretionary spending limits, addressed by this proposal, are set by congressional budget resolutions. Congress typically makes changes to the president’s proposal — last year, lawmakers disregarded Obama’s budget altogether. Mandatory spending, by contrast, is set by other laws and is often determined by the size of the benefit and the eligible population.

[ In Trump’s blueprint to reorder the federal government, echoes of Reagan ’81]

See how each agency’s discretionary funding would be affected by Trump’s proposal, in detail, below: