17
Executive actions
issued by Trump, which have the full force of law. Four more are in the works. One was tried and failed.
94
Cabinet-level agency decisions
from Trump's executive branch. 31 more are in the works.
14
Congressional Review Acts
targeting recently issued regulations. 20 were tried and failed.
3
New legislation
passed by Congress, which could affect old laws. One is in the works. One was tried and failed.
Builder-turned-president Donald Trump has in many ways made good on his promise to be a political wrecking ball. But, he has found more success using the executive branch to undo his predecessor’s legacy than in writing new legislation or working with Congress.
Here’s the rules and laws that Trump has tried to overturn in eight key policy areas.
- Executive actions
- Cabinet-level agency decision
- Congressional Review Acts
- New legislation
The legislative window for Republicans to use the Congressional Review Act to abolish rules adopted by the previous administration ended on May 11. The 1996 law allows Congress to target recently issued federal regulations via a “joint resolution of disapproval,” which requires a majority vote and the president’s signature to nullify a rule and prohibit the federal government from issuing a “substantially similar” one in the future.
Before this year, Congress had only eliminated one rule--a regulation on ergonomics Bill Clinton enacted during his final year in office—in this way. In less than four months, Republicans have wiped away 14 rules covering everything from limits on the dumping of waste from surface-mining operations to expanding states’ power to offer retirement accounts to private-sector workers. Most of the overturned rules were related to labor and finance, and 17 more proposed resolutions about environmental rules did not get a vote.
Filter rules and regulations by topic:
36 cancellations in the works
128 rules canceled
22 tried and failed
Government reform
Proposed Jan. 4
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding an Obama-era directive that discouraged enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that had legalized the substance, according to people familiar with the decision.
Read more: Sessions is rescinding Obama-era directive for feds to back off marijuana enforcement in states with legal pot
Environment
Proposed Jan. 4
The Trump administration unveiled a controversial plan to permit drilling in most U.S. continental shelf waters, including protected areas of the Arctic and the Atlantic, reviving a more restricted drilling plan that Obama considered and scrapped.
Read more: Trump administration to expand drilling off U.S. continental waters
Worker and consumer safety
Proposed Dec. 29
The Trump administration is overhauling how federal officials monitor safety procedures on offshore drilling operations, revising a pair of rules enacted in the wake of the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill on the grounds that they are overly burdensome on industry.
Read more: Trump administration to overhaul safety-monitoring rules for offshore drilling
Health care
Proposed Dec. 15
In October, the Trump administration set a rule that dramatically scales back the federal mandate that employers provide free birth control coverage. Any employer who raises religious or moral objections can now receive an exemption from the mandate. The rule was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in December.
Read more: Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump contraception rule
Labor and finance
Proposed Dec. 4
Restaurants could soon require waiters, bartenders and delivery drivers to split tips with their co-workers or even managers if a proposed rule from the Department of Labor takes effect. The move would reverse a rule enacted during President Barack Obama's administration, which declared tips the property of the workers who collected them.
Read more: The Trump administration wants restaurant workers to share tips. Opponents fear their bosses will snatch them.
Environment
Proposed Nov. 15
A combination of public and private pressure prompted President Trump to overturn his administration’s recent move to allow elephants shot for sport in Zimbabwe and Zambia to be imported back to the United States as trophies.
Read more: Trump faced public and private pressure to halt elephant hunting trophy imports
Health care
Proposed Nov. 6
White House officials have prepared an executive order that would weaken the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that taxpayers demonstrate proof of insurance.
Read more: White House seeks to weaken ACA’s individual mandate, with executive order as backup plan
Immigration
Proposed Nov. 6
Trump officials deferred a decision for a group of 57,000 Hondurans who have been living in the United States with provisional residency.
Read more: DHS ends protected immigration status for Nicaraguans, but Hondurans get extension
Environment
Proposed Oct. 21
The Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to repeal tighter emissions standards for truck components, a rule adopted in the final months of the Obama administration aimed at controlling traditional air pollutants as well as greenhouse-gas emissions linked to climate change.
Read more: EPA plans to repeal emission standards for truck components
Health care
Proposed Oct. 12
President Trump signed an executive order intended to allow small businesses and potentially individuals to buy a long-disputed type of health insurance that skirts state regulations and Affordable Care Act protections.
Read more: Trump signs order to eliminate ACA insurance rules, undermine marketplaces
Health care
Proposed Oct. 12
The Trump administration said it will halt payments to insurers that help millions of lower-income Americans afford coverage under the Affordable Care Act, roiling the law’s insurance marketplaces.
Read more: White House’s decision to stop ACA cost-sharing subsidies triggers strong opposition
Labor and finance
Proposed Oct. 6
The Treasury Department recommended rolling back key parts of Obama-era regulations on Wall Street, including a requirement that companies disclose the pay gap between chief executives and their employees.
Read more: Trump administration calls for rolling back Obama-era financial regulations
Environment
Proposed Oct. 5
The Trump administration took another step in reopening a conservation controversy over the sage grouse — a chickenlike bird whose fate squabbling environmentalists and Western states alike thought the Obama administration had resolved.
Read more: Interior Department to officially reexamine sage grouse protection plan
Environment
Proposed Sept. 14
The EPA plans to reconsider parts of an Obama-era effort to regulate potentially toxic waste known as coal ash, again siding with energy-industry efforts to slow or reverse standards put in place in recent years.
Read more: EPA will reconsider Obama-era safeguards on coal waste
Worker and consumer safety
Proposed Sept. 13
The Mine Safety and Health Administration is trying to relax a hard rock mining inspections rule that was published just three days after President Obama left office, by allowing examiners to do their reviews while miners are working and letting companies not record hazardous conditions if they’re immediately corrected.
Read more: Mining safety agency proposes relaxing inspection rule for hard rock mines
Environment
Proposed Sept. 11
An appeals court granted a request from Trump’s administration to halt an Obama-era plan for new pollution controls at Utah’s oldest coal-fired power plants aimed at reducing haze near national parks.
Read more: Trump administration halts pollution controls at Utah plants
Immigration
Proposed Sept. 5
President Trump announced Tuesday that his administration would end an Obama-era program that allowed young undocumented immigrants to live in the country without fear of deportation, calling the program unconstitutional and challenging Congress to address the issue.
Read more: Trump administration announces end of immigration protection program for ‘dreamers’
Worker and consumer safety
Proposed Aug. 18
The Trump administration’s Interior Department ordered the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to halt a study of health risks for residents near surface coal mining sites in the Appalachian Mountains.
Read more: Trump administration halted a study of mountaintop coal mining’s health effects
Government reform
Proposed July 21
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told lawmakers that he plans to shrink his department’s sprawling workforce by 4,000 employees — about 8 percent of the full-time staff — as part of budget cuts to downsize the government’s largest public lands agency.
Read more: Interior chief wants to shed 4,000 employees in department shake-up
Environment
Proposed July 14
The Trump administration has ordered a review of federal rules that prevent hunters from killing bears and wolves using techniques many people consider extreme: baiting the animals with greasy doughnuts, ambushing mothers with pups in dens and shooting animals from boats while the bears are swimming.
Read more: Interior to review rules against killing bear cubs and wolf pups with their mothers
Environment
Proposed July 6
The EPA will reconsider pollution guidelines and standards for electric power plants, which were regulated under the Clean Water Act.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Environment
Proposed July 3
An appeals court ruling means Obama-era methane standards are back in effect, limiting the release of the potent greenhouse gas from oil and gas operations across the country. Trump's EPA is finalizing a proposal to postpone the standards for 2 years.
Environment
Proposed June 27
President Trump’s administration will revoke a rule that gives the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority over regulating the pollution of wetlands and tributaries that run into the nation’s largest rivers, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said Tuesday.
Read more: Trump administration to propose repealing rule giving EPA broad authority over water pollution
Labor and finance
Proposed June 27
The Labor Department said it is formally requesting feedback on a rule that would expand overtime pay to millions of workers — a sign that the Trump administration could move to scale it back.
Read more: Labor Department to review Obama-era rule that would expand overtime pay
Immigration
Proposed June 26
The Pentagon is considering a plan to cancel enlistment contracts for 1,000 foreign-born recruits without legal immigration status, knowingly exposing them to deportation, a Defense Department memo shows.
Read more: The Pentagon promised citizenship to immigrants who served. Now it might help deport them.
Labor and finance
Proposed June 16
President Trump announced a new Cuba policy that envisions prohibiting financial transactions between U.S. citizens and companies and Cuba’s military and intelligence services, as well as changes in regulations allowing U.S. citizens to travel to Cuba.
Read more: What’s changing – and not changing – in Trump’s new Cuba policy plan
Labor and finance
Proposed June 12
The Treasury Department called for scrapping or softening some of the rules for banks and other financial firms put in place after the 2008 financial crisis.
Read more: Trump administration calls for scaling back post-crisis financial regulations
Labor and finance
Proposed June 8
The Labor Department announced that it was taking steps to reverse an Obama-era rule to require that companies disclose their initial contacts with outside consultants on how to respond to unionizing efforts.
Read more: In a setback for unions, Labor Department moves to revoke Obama-era ‘persuader rule’
Environment
Proposed June 6
The EPA announced it would postpone implementation of its smog standards for a year, effectively delaying how soon communities across the country could have to reduce air pollution. The agency was slated to propose this month which communities were out of compliance and to finalize those determinations in October. Now, those final decisions will not be issued until October 2018.
Environment
Proposed June 1
President Trump began the process to make good on a campaign promise to “cancel” the Paris climate agreement, breaking away from a global effort to reduce greenhouse gases. Next, the State Department will submit notice to withdraw from the deal. The process could take years.
Read more: Trump to pull U.S. from historic Paris climate agreement
Environment
Proposed May 30
The EPA is reconsidering standards that would reduce methane emissions from new and existing municipal solid waste landfills — the third largest industrial source of methane in the U.S.
Environment
Proposed May 12
The EPA has reached a legal settlement with a Canadian company hoping to build a massive mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay watershed, clearing the way for the firm to apply for federal permits. This reverses the agency’s 2014 determination barring the mine
Read more: Obama blocked this controversial Alaskan gold mine. Trump just gave it new life.
Worker and consumer safety
Proposed May 11
The EPA delayed implementation of a rule that would have changed how agricultural workers are protected from pestacides.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Labor and finance
Passed by House on May 8
Next: Goes before Senate
Then: Goes before Trump
A approved by the House would erase many of the regulations called for under the Obama administration's 2010 financial reform law, known as Dodd Frank, giving community and regional banks a reprieve. The bill also curtails the powers of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Read more: House passes sweeping legislation to roll back banking rules
Environment
Proposed March 20
Federal Transit Administration officials are “deferring a decision" on a $647 million grant that would have helped electrify an aging commuter rail line in the San Franciso bay area
Read more: Though shovels are ready, Trump officials delay grant for Caltrain upgrade
Environment
Proposed Feb. 20
Instructs agencies to revamp a water protection rule to reduce federal control of wetlands, rivers and streams
Read more: Trump to roll back Obama’s climate, water rules through executive action
Environment
Issued Jan. 6
The Interior Department has approved a land swap deal that will allow a remote Alaskan village to construct a road through the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, according to local officials. The action effectively overrules wilderness protections that have kept the area off limits to vehicles for decades.
Read more: Interior Department strikes land swap deal with Alaskan village for road through national wildlife refuge
Environment
Issued Dec. 29
The Interior Department rescinded a 2015 Obama administration rule that would have set new environmental limitations on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on public lands.
Read more: To round out a year of rollbacks, the Trump administration just repealed key regulations on fracking
Government reform
Issued Dec. 22
The Department of Housing and Urban Development resinded a proposed Obama-era rule that would have set parameters for a rural housing assistance grant program and established a definition for “chronically homeless."
Environment
Passed by House on Nov. 16
Passed by Senate on Dec. 2
Signed by Trump on Dec. 22
The Republicans' tax overhaul ends the ban on oil and gas drilling in Alaksa's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing wilderness protections that Obama proposed for the area.
Read more: Tax bill boosts oil, gas drilling — and renewable energy
Civil rights
Issued Dec. 22
The Department of Housing and Urban Development resinded a proposed Obama-era rule that would have required more justification for public housing agencies seeking to demolish public housing projects.
Environment
Issued Dec. 22
The Department of Housing and Urban Development resinded a proposed Obama-era rule that would have sought to protect department-backed properties from repeated flooding events.
Health care
Passed by House on Nov. 16
Passed by Senate on Dec. 2
Signed by Trump on Dec. 22
The Republicans' tax overhaul abolishes the government’s enforcement of the ACA requirement that most Americans carry insurance coverage. It does not end the individual mandate itself but eliminates tax penalties for flouting that requirement.
Environment
Issued Dec. 22
The Department of Housing and Urban Development resinded a proposed Obama-era rule that would have set parameters for modernizing public housing complexes and required an energy use audit.
Environment
Issued Dec. 22
The Trump administration moved Friday to renew leases for a copper and nickel mining operation on the border of Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, reversing a decision made in the final weeks of Barack Obama’s tenure in office.
Read more: Trump administration renews mining leases near Minnesota wilderness
Environment
Issued Dec. 22
The Interior Department has quietly rolled back an Obama-era policy aimed at protecting migratory birds, stating in a solicitor’s opinion that it will no longer prosecute oil and gas, wind, and solar operators that accidentally kill birds.
Read more: Trump administration eases rule against killing birds
Environment
Issued Dec. 22
The Interior Department’s number-two official issued a secretarial order just before Christmas rescinding several climate change and conservation policies issued under the Obama administration, saying they were “inconsistent” with President Trump’s quest for energy independence.
Read more: Interior rescinds climate, conservation policies because they’re ‘inconsistent’ with Trump’s energy goals
Government reform
Issued Dec. 22
The Department of Housing and Urban Development resinded a proposed Obama-era rule that would have consolidated public housing agencies.
Civil rights
Issued Dec. 21
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding an Obama-era Justice Department letter that asked local courts across the country to be wary of slapping poor defendants with fines and fees to fill their jurisdictions’ coffers.
Read more: Sessions rescinds Justice Dept. letter asking courts to be wary of stiff fines and fees for poor defendants
Worker and consumer safety
Issued Dec. 15
The Trump administration ruled on Friday that livestock deemed “USDA Organic” need not be treated any more humanely than the animals in conventional farming. The decision reverses years of policy at the Agriculture Department.
Read more: Should ‘USDA Organic’ animals be treated more humanely? The Trump administration just said no.
Labor and finance
Issued Dec. 14
Federal regulators voted Thursday to allow Internet providers to speed up service for websites they favor — and block or slow down others — in a decision repealing landmark, Obama-era regulations overseeing broadband companies such as AT&T and Verizon.
Read more: The FCC just voted to repeal its net neutrality rules, in a sweeping act of deregulation
Environment
Issued Dec. 7
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a memo that reversed the agency’s position in an enforcement battle with a Michigan-based company accused of modifying the state’s largest coal-fired power plant without getting federal permits for a projected rise in pollution.
Read more: Under Scott Pruitt, a year of tumult and transformation at EPA
Labor and finance
Issued Dec. 7
An Obama administration proposal that would have required airlines disclose checked and carry-on bag fees at the start of a ticket purchase rather than later is being dropped by the Department of Transportation.
Read more: DOT drops proposal to force airlines to disclose bag fees
Environment
Issued Dec. 4
President Trump on Monday drastically scaled back the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, which were established in Utah by his Democratic predecessors. It is the largest reduction of public-lands protection in U.S. history.
Read more: Trump shrinks two huge national monuments in Utah, drawing praise and protests
Health care
Issued Nov. 24
The Trump administration — reversing guidelines put in place under President Barack Obama — is scaling back the use of fines against nursing homes that harm residents or place them in grave risk of injury.
Read more: Trump administration relaxes financial penalties against nursing homes
Immigration
Issued Nov. 20
The Trump administration has given nearly 60,000 Haitians with provisional legal residency in this country 18 months to leave, announcing that it will not renew the Temporary Protected Status that has allowed them to remain here for more than seven years.
Read more: Trump administration to end provisional residency protection for 60,000 Haitians
Labor and finance
Issued Nov. 14
The USDA rolled back a rule that would have allowed farmers to sue large meatpackers for anti-competitive behavior.
Immigration
Issued Nov. 6
The Trump administration has given 2,500 Nicaraguans with provisional residency 14 months to leave the United States, announcing that it will not renew the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation that has allowed them to remain in the country for nearly two decades.
Read more: DHS ends protected immigration status for Nicaraguans, but Hondurans get extension
Immigration
Signed Oct. 24
The president cut the number of refugees the United States is willing to accept annually from 110,000 to 45,000, the lowest level since 1980, and ordered the implementation of a time-consuming “extreme vetting” system that could mean the number of refugees cleared each year is much lower.
Read more: U.S. to accept refugees again, with tougher screening for ‘high-risk’ applicants
Environment
Issued Oct. 16
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a directive on Monday to limit the extent to which the EPA can reach legal agreements with groups suing to force it to take regulatory action.
Read more: EPA Administrator Pruitt issues directive to curb settlements with outside groups
Environment
Issued Oct. 10
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt issued a proposed rule Tuesday that would repeal sweeping regulation aimed at curbing greenhouse gas emissions from existing U.S. power plants. The move, aimed at bolstering the nation’s struggling coal industry, will trigger an immediate court fight.
Read more: EPA’s Pruitt signs proposed rule to unravel Clean Power Plan
Civil rights
Issued Oct. 5
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reversed a three-year-old Justice Department policy that protected transgender workers from discrimination under federal law.
Read more: Sessions ends workplace protections for transgender people under civil rights act
Civil rights
Issued Oct. 4
The Department of Health and Human Services withdrew a proposed rule that would have extended visitation rights for same-sex spouses in long-term care facilities. The Department said the Supreme Court decision making same-sex marriage legal nationwide eliminated the need for the rule.
Civil rights
Issued Oct. 2
The Education Department has rescinded 72 policy documents that outline the rights of students with disabilities as part of the Trump administration’s effort to eliminate regulations it deems superfluous.
Read more: DeVos rescinds 72 guidance documents outlining rights for disabled students
Education
Issued Sept. 22
The Trump administration withdrew Obama-era guidance on how schools should respond to sexual violence complaints, giving them flexibility to use a higher standard of evidence when judging sexual misconduct cases.
Read more: Trump administration rescinds Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault
Labor and finance
Issued Sept. 19
Nine years after it received an $182 billion taxpayer bailout, federal regulators said that AIG is no longer “too big to fail” and released the global insurance giant from stricter federal oversight.
Read more: AIG is no longer ‘too big to fail,’ regulators say
Health care
Issued Sept. 14
Health and Human Services officials have informed grass-roots groups that assist with enrollment under the Affordable Care Act that their funding will be reduced by as much as 85 percent, a move that could upend outreach efforts across the country.
Read more: HHS slashes funding to some ACA navigator groups by up to 85 percent
Health care
Issued Sept. 14
Health and Human Services officials have informed grass-roots groups that assist with enrollment under the Affordable Care Act that their funding will be reduced by as much as 92 percent, a move that could upend outreach efforts across the country.
Read more: HHS slashes funding to groups helping ACA consumers enroll by up to 92 percent
Environment
Issued Sept. 6
Top Interior Department officials worked privately with energy industry representatives during the first weeks of the Trump administration to suspend a new accounting system that would have forced companies to pay millions of dollars more in royalties to the government, documents show.
Read more: Interior Department worked behind the scenes with energy industry to reverse royalties rule
Labor and finance
Issued Aug. 30
The Trump administration has halted a rule that would have required large companies to report to the government what they pay employees by race and gender — an Obama-era policy that aimed to close what economists call the wage gap.
Read more: The Trump administration just halted this Obama-era rule to shrink the gender wage gap
Civil rights
Issued Aug. 27
President Trump plans to resume the transfer of surplus weapons, vehicles and other equipment from the nation’s military to its state and local law enforcement agencies, reviving a program that was sharply curtailed by President Obama two years ago.
Read more: Trump to restore program sending surplus military weapons, equipment to police
Environment
Issued Aug. 20
The Trump administration has decided to disband the federal advisory panel for the National Climate Assessment, a group aimed at helping policymakers and private-sector officials incorporate the government’s climate analysis into long-term planning.
Read more: The Trump administration just disbanded a federal advisory committee on climate change
Environment
Issued Aug. 16
The Trump administration ended a six-year-old ban on selling bottled water at some national parks that was aimed at easing plastic pollution and the huge amount of waste being recycled.
Read more: National parks put a ban on bottled water to ease pollution. Trump just sided with the lobby that fought it.
Immigration
Issued Aug. 16
The Trump administration on Wednesday formally terminated an Obama-era program that granted Central American minors temporary legal residence in the United States, shutting the door on 2,714 people who had won conditional approval to enter the country.
Read more: Trump administration ends Obama-era protection program for Central American minors
Environment
Signed Aug. 15
President Trump signed an executive order that he said would streamline the approval process for building infrastructure such as roads, bridges and offices by eliminating a planning step related to climate change and flood dangers.
Read more: Trump to reverse Obama-era order aimed at planning for climate change
Environment
Issued Aug. 8
The State Department granted a permit for construction of the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, but the project still faces local hurdles
Read more: Trump promised to build the Keystone XL. Three votes in Nebraska could stop it.
Health care
Issued July 31
The FDA delaying for several years a regulation that would have required agency approval for cigars and e-cigarettes, including flavored vaping products that studies show are especially enticing to youth.
Read more: FDA delays stricter standards for e-cigarette, cigar industry
Civil rights
Issued July 26
President Trump said he will ban transgender people from serving in the military in any capacity. Previously, military chiefs delayed a plan approved by the Obama administration to begin allowing transgender recruits.
Read more: Trump announces ban on transgender people in U.S. military
Environment
Issued July 20
The EPA said it will withdraw a proposed rule which would have set recycling standards for aerosol cans.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued July 20
A plan to reevaluate an existing test for cigarette ignition of mattresses and mattress pads was thrown out.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Labor and finance
Issued July 20
A USDA rule that would have set standards for when meat and poultry can be labeled "natural" was thrown out
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued July 20
A USDA rule that would have changed food safety standards for ready-to-eat and partially heat-treated meat and poultry products was scrapped.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued July 10
The EPA is delaying implementation of a rule to require manufacturers to label formaldehyde in composite wood products.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Immigration
Issued July 10
A special visa which would have encouraged immigrant entrepreneurs to stay in the United States was suspended by the Department of Homeland Security before it took effect
Read more: The ‘start-up visa’ may vanish before anyone gets one
Immigration
Issued June 16
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly announced late Thursday that he has rescinded an Obama-era memo that sought to shield millions of parents of U.S. citizens and others from deportation. The memo was never implemented and is the subject of an ongoing federal court battle.
Read more: Kelly revokes Obama order shielding immigrant parents of U.S. citizens
Education
Issued June 14
The Education Department suspended the gainful employment rule, which would have withheld federal student aid from vocational programs whose graduates consistently end up with more debt than they can repay
Read more: Betsy DeVos delays 2 Obama-era rules designed to protect students from predatory for-profit colleges
Education
Issued June 14
The Education Department will rewrite a proposed rule related to borrower defense to repaying, which would have relieved students of all federal loans if a school used illegal or deceptive tactics to persuade students to borrow money to attend.
Read more: Betsy DeVos delays 2 Obama-era rules designed to protect students from predatory for-profit colleges
Environment
Issued June 14
The EPA withdrew a plan to regulate emissions from existing oil and natural gas sources.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Health care
Issued June 13
After sustained lobbying from the packaged food and beverage industry, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday an indefinite delay in the launch of Nutrition Fact labels that were intended to help Americans eat more healthfully
Read more: Trump’s FDA just took another swipe at Michelle Obama’s food legacy
Environment
Issued June 12
The Trump administration on Monday threw out a new rule intended to limit the numbers of endangered whales and sea turtles getting caught in fishing nets off the West Coast, saying existing protections were already working.
Read more: U.S. cancels new protection for endangered West Coast whales
Environment
Issued June 12
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt signed a final rule delaying the effective date of the agency’s Risk Management Program, which aims to prevent accidental chemical releases and aid first responders, until Feb. 19, 2019. The nearly two-year delay came after two industry groups, the American Chemistry Council and the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, petitioned the agency.
Environment
Issued June 9
The Bureau of Land Management will delay compliance with a rule finalized in November that would limit methane burned off from drilling operations on federal and tribal lands. Congressional Republicans had sought to nullify the rule through a vote under the Congressional Review Act, but that effort failed by a vote of 51 to 49.
Read more: Congress decided against repealing this climate rule. So the Trump administration is undoing it.
Labor and finance
Issued June 7
The Department of Labor changed its interpretation of a law regulating when contractors can be held liable for employment and civil rights law violations when their employees are working on-site at another company. Now, contractors are liable only in cases where they have “direct control” over the work environment.
Government reform
Issued June 7
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reversing an Obama administration practice that encouraged and sometimes required banks and other companies to donate large amounts of money to outside groups as part of settlement agreements with the federal government.
Read more: Sessions prohibits settlement agreements that donate money to outside groups
Worker and consumer safety
Issued June 5
The Coast Guard canceled a plan to seek public input on how to prevent recreational boating casualties caused by propeller strikes and carbon monoxide poisoning
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued June 5
A Coast Guard plan to regulate firefighting systems on tanker ships and helipads of offshore platforms was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued June 5
A Coast Guard rule that would have required all ships and boats to maintain equipment and technical systems for safety was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Health care
Issued May 31
A rule that would have reimbursed active-duy service members and their dependents for travel expenses to visit specialty care doctors was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Government reform
Issued May 31
A rule that would have set new guidelines for who can purchase surplus munitions was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Civil rights
Issued May 30
The Department of Housing and Urban Development revoked the guidance to implement a rule ensuring that transgender people can stay at sex-segregated shelters of their choice
Read more: Trump administration plans to minimize civil rights efforts in agencies
Civil rights
Issued May 30
The Department of Health and Human Services has removed a question about sexual orientation from two surveys of elderly Americans about services offered or funded by the government
Read more: Trump administration plans to minimize civil rights efforts in agencies
Government reform
Issued May 19
The Environmental Protection Agency plans to set aside $12 million for buyouts and early retirements in coming months, as part of an effort to begin “reshaping” the agency’s workforce under the Trump administration.
Read more: EPA to set aside $12 million for buyouts in coming months
Labor and finance
Passed by House on Feb. 15
Passed by Senate on May 3
Signed by Trump on May 17
Eliminated a Labor Department rule giving states greater power to offer retirement accounts to private-sector workers
Original Labor Department rule: Savings Arrangements Established by States for Non-Governmental Employees
Read more: Senate votes to kill rule that would help states launch retirement plans
Labor and finance
Issued May 17
The Labor Department suspended an Obama-era rule requiring that companies electronically report their injury and illness records, a move that effectively keeps these records from being publicly disclosed for the immediate future
Read more: OSHA suspends rule requiring firms report injury and illness data electronically
Civil rights
Issued May 11
Attorney General Jeff Sessions overturned the sweeping criminal charging policy of former attorney general Eric H. Holder Jr. and directed his federal prosecutors to charge defendants with the most serious, provable crimes carrying the most severe penalties
Read more: Sessions issues sweeping new criminal charging policy
Environment
Passed by House on May 3
Passed by Senate on May 4
Signed by Trump on May 5
A spending package to fund the federal government through the end of September also instructs the Bureau of Land Management to reassess one of the final conservation acts of the Obama administration: plans guiding roughly 6.5 million acres of federal land in Alaska’s eastern interior
Read more: The Obama administration just moved to protect some of the most remote areas of Alaska
Civil rights
Signed May 4
An executive order issued in May led to sweeping guidance to executive branch agencies on the Justice Department’s interpretation of how the government should respect religious freedom
Read more: Civil liberties groups decry Sessions’s guidance on religious freedom
Health care
Issued May 1
The Agriculture Department will slow the implementation of aggressive standards on sodium, whole grains and sweetened milks that passed under the Obama administration
Read more: Trump official freezes Michelle Obama’s plan to fight childhood obesity
Labor and finance
Issued April 28
A Department of Labor memo rescinds a policy adopted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration which allowed representatives of an outside union to tour a nonunion shop with an OSHA inspector
Read more: Major targets revealed after Trump solicits policy advice from industry
Environment
Signed April 28
Overturns a move by Barack Obama to put millions of acres in the Arctic and Altantic Oceans off limits to oil and gas drilling
Read more: Trump signs executive order to expand drilling off America's coasts: 'We're opening it up.'
Health care
Issued April 27
The Food and Drug Administration delayed menu-labeling rules which were set to take effect on May 5 after lobbying by food industry groups
Read more: Industry is counting on Trump to back off rules that tell you what’s in your food
Environment
Issued April 27
A federal court to delayed EPA's oral argument in a challenge involving a 2012 regulation limiting the amount of mercury, lead and other airborne toxins emitted from power plants. The power sector has largely already complied with the rule.
Read more: EPA seeks delay over rule curbing coal plants’ toxic pollution
Environment
Signed April 26
Instructs the Interior Department to review national monument designations his three predecessors have made over the past 21 years
Read more: Meet the nation’s most endangered monuments
Environment
Issued April 13
EPA delays the compliance date for when power plants would have had to begin showing that they were using the most up-to-date technology to remove heavy metals — including lead, arsenic, mercury and other pollutants — from their wastewater
Read more: Trump administration halts Obama-era rule aimed at curbing toxic wastewater from coal plants
Labor and finance
Passed by House on Feb. 15
Passed by Senate on March 30
Signed by Trump on April 13
Eliminated a rule related to how large cities may design and operate payroll deduction savings programs
Original Labor Department rule: Savings Arrangements Established by Qualified State Political Subdivisions for Non-Governmental Employees
Read more: Senate votes to kill rule that would help cities launch retirement plans
Health care
Passed by House on Feb. 16
Passed by Senate on March 30
Signed by Trump on April 13
The measure nullified a rule prohibiting states from withholding federal family planning dollars from clinics that provide abortion services
Original Department of Health and Human Services rule: Compliance with Title X Requirements by Project Recipients in Selecting Subrecipients
Read more: Behind closed doors, Trump signs bill allowing states to strip federal family planning funds from abortion providers
Government reform
Issued April 12
All federal agencies must submit a plan by June 30 to shrink their civilian workforces. This lifts the governmentwide hiring freeze the president imposed on Jan. 23
Read more: White House tells agencies to come up with a plan to shrink their workforces
Environment
Issued April 11
An appeals court granted the EPA's request to delay oral argument in a case over its 2015 smog standard, allowing the agency time to reconsider the Obama-era rule.
Read more: D.C. Circuit grants EPA’s request to delay smog rule case
Education
Issued April 11
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos withdrew a series of policy memos issued by the Obama administration to strengthen consumer protections for student loan borrowers.
Read more: DeVos dials back consumer protections for student loan borrowers
Civil rights
Issued April 10
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will end a Justice Department partnership with independent scientists to raise forensic science standards and has suspended an expanded review of FBI testimony across several techniques that have come under question
Read more: Sessions orders Justice Dept. to end forensic science commission, suspend review policy
Worker and consumer safety
Issued April 6
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration delayed the implementation of a rule regulating construction worker exposure to silica, which is linked to lung disease and cancer, from June until September
Worker and consumer safety
Passed by House on March 1
Passed by Senate on March 22
Signed by Trump on April 3
Eliminated worker safety regulations that aimed to track and reduce workplace injuries and deaths
Original Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Labor rule: Clarification of Employer's Continuing Obligation To Make and Maintain an Accurate Record of Each Recordable Injury and Illness
Read more: Trump kills second of two Obama-era worker-safety rules
Environment
Passed by House on Feb. 16
Passed by Senate on March 21
Signed by Trump on April 3
Lifts a ban on the use of certain predator control tactics on federal wildlife refuges that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service imposed in August, over the objections of the Alaska Board of Game
Original Interior Department rule: Non-Subsistence Take of Wildlife, and Public Participation and Closure Procedures, on National Wildlife Refuges in Alaska
Read more: Senate votes to lift limits on hunting Alaska grizzlies and wolves on federal land
Labor and finance
Passed by House on March 28
Passed by Senate on March 23
Signed by Trump on April 3
Repeals a set of rules aimed at protecting consumers' online data from their own Internet providers
Original Federal Communications Commission rule: Protecting the Privacy of Customers of Broadband and Other Telecommunications Services
Read more: How Congress dismantled federal Internet privacy rules
Civil rights
Issued April 3
Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered Justice Department officials to review reform agreements with troubled police forces nationwide
Read more: Sessions orders Justice Department to review all police reform agreements
Labor and finance
Passed by House on Feb. 15
Passed by Senate on March 14
Signed by Trump on March 31
Overturned a rule limiting how many unemployment applicants states could subject to drug testing
Original Labor Department rule: Federal-State Unemployment Compensation Program; Middle Class Tax Relief and Job Creation Act of 2012 Provision on Establishing Appropriate Occupations for Drug Testing of Unemployment Compensation Applicants
Worker and consumer safety
Issued March 30
The Labor Department removed from its long-term agenda a proposal to stiffen exposure standards for styrene, a chemical used in plastics that has been identified as a carcinogen.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued March 30
The Labor Department removed from its long-term agenda a proposal to stiffen exposure standards for 1-bromopropane, a chemical solvent that is a neurotoxin.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued March 30
The Labor Department canceled plans to change permissible exposure limits for some substances that were set in 1971.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Worker and consumer safety
Issued March 30
The Labor Department canceled plans to revoke obselete permissible exposure limits for some substances.
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Education
Issued March 29
The Education Department has decided to nix an Obama-era grant program meant to help local districts devise ways to boost socioeconomic diversity within their schools
Read more: Trump’s Education Department nixes Obama-era grant program for school diversity
Environment
Issued March 29
The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency refused to ban a commonly used pesticide that the Obama administration had sought to outlaw based on mounting concerns about its risks to human health
Read more: Trump EPA declines to ban pesticide that Obama had proposed outlawing
Environment
Signed March 28
Instructs the Environmental Protection Agency to revisit regulation limiting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and Bureau of Land Management to consider coal leases on federal land. Also calls for revisiting drilling restrictions on National Park Service and National Wildlife Refuge lands
Read more: Trump moves decisively to wipe out Obama’s climate-change record
Education
Passed by House on Feb. 7
Passed by Senate on March 8
Signed by Trump on March 27
Abolishes an Obama-era requirement that every state needs to issue ratings for teacher-prep courses within its borders
Original Education Department rule: Teacher Preparation Issues
Read more: Trump signs bills overturning Obama-era education regulations
Education
Passed by House on Feb. 7
Passed by Senate on March 9
Signed by Trump on March 27
Eliminates federal standards established under President Obama that lay out which schools are serving students well and which are still struggling to do so
Original Education Department rule: Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, as Amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act-Accountability and State Plans
Read more: Trump signs bills overturning Obama-era education regulations
Environment
Passed by House on Feb. 7
Passed by Senate on March 7
Signed by Trump on March 27
Abolishes a land management rule known as Planning 2.0, which aimed to shorten and streamline the process for making federal land use decisions
Original Bureau of Land Management rule: Resource Management Planning
Read more: The Senate just voted to overturn another environmental rule — sending it to Trump’s desk
Labor and finance
Passed by House on Feb. 2
Passed by Senate on March 6
Signed by Trump on March 27
Overturned a Labor Department rule requiring firms seeking federal contractors of $500,000 or more to disclose and correct any serious labor law violations committed in the last three years
Original Defense Department, General Services Administration and NASA rule: Federal Acquisition Regulation; Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces
Read more: Trump signs bill that kills Obama-era Worker Safety Rule
Government reform
Issued March 20
A rule that that would have revised Army regulations about carrying firearms and the use of force for service members and contractors was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Environment
Issued March 15
The EPA will reconsider strict fuel-efficiency standards, reversing a deal first struck with automakers in 2009
Read more: Trump says he will review Obama administration fuel efficiency standards
Government reform
Issued March 13
A rule that would have set guidelines for collecting DNA samples from family members to help identify missing service members was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Government reform
Issued March 13
A rule that would have updated background check procedures for the Defense Department was withdrawn
Read more: The Trump administration has already been rolling back gun regulations
Civil rights
Issued March 13
A rule that would have set anti-discrimination guidelines for civilian employees and applicants was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Government reform
Issued March 13
A rule that would have established an "Innovative Readiness Training" program for civilians was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Civil rights
Issued March 13
A rule that would have updated domestic abuse prevention and response policies for military bases was withdrawn
Read more: Trump administration cancels hundreds of Obama-era regulations
Immigration
Signed March 6
A limited version of Trump's exexcutive order temporarily banning travelers from six majority-Muslim nations and suspending the nation's refugee program for 120 days went into effect in early July after a legal battle The Supreme Court will consider the case in the fall, after its provisions have expired
Read more: Revised executive order bans travelers from six Muslim-majority countries from getting new visas
Environment
Issued March 2
Interior secretary reverses policy to ban lead shot and fishing tackle at National Wildlife Refuges
Read more: The new interior secretary just rode into work on a horse
Health care
Passed by House on Feb. 2
Passed by Senate on Feb. 15
Signed by Trump on Feb. 28
Overturned rule prohibiting people with mental health problems from buying guns
Original Social Security Administration rule: Implementation of the NICS Improvement Amendments Act of 2007
Read more: Hill Republicans move to scrap Obama-era regulations
Civil rights
Issued Feb. 27
The Justice Department dropped its long-standing position that Texas intended to discriminate when it passed a strict voter-ID law
Read more: Justice Department changes its position in high-profile Texas voter-ID case
Government reform
Signed Feb. 24
Establishes a task force to eliminate "job killing regulations." Eliminating a federal rule entails a detailed process in which agencies must subject such proposals to public comment. It typically takes at least a year and a half to wipe a rule off the books.
Read more: Trump establishes task forces to eliminate ‘job killing regulations’
Civil rights
Issued Feb. 23
The Justice Department will once again use private prisons to house federal inmates, reversing an Obama-era directive to stop using the facilities
Read more: Justice Department will again use private prisons
Civil rights
Issued Feb. 22
Guidance says states can decide whether to accommodate transgender students
Read more: Trump administration rolls back protections for transgender students
Immigration
Issued Feb. 21
DHS issues guidance to ramp up deportation of illegal immigrants
Read more: Trump administration issues new immigration enforcement policies, says goal is not ‘mass deportations’
Environment
Passed by House on Feb. 1
Passed by Senate on Feb. 2
Signed by Trump on Feb. 16
Overturned a stream protection rule from the Department of the Interior that would have restricted what mountaintop mining firms could dump into nearby waterways
Original Interior Department rule: Stream Protection Rule
Read more: GOP works to reverse Obama-era rules on family planning, predator hunting in refuges
Labor and finance
Passed by House on Feb. 1
Passed by Senate on Feb. 3
Signed by Trump on Feb. 14
Revoked a rule requiring oil and gas companies to report payments to the United States and foreign governments
Original Securities and Exchange Commission rule: Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers
Read more: Hill Republicans move to scrap Obama-era regulations
Environment
Issued Feb. 7
The deputy secretary of the Army will grant the final permit needed to complete the Dakota Access Pipeline
Read more: Trump administration to approve final permit for Dakota Access pipeline
Labor and finance
Signed Feb. 3
Instructed Treasury to revise Dodd-Frank regulations
Read more: Trump signs order to begin rolling back Wall Street regulations
Labor and finance
Signed Feb. 3
Asked the Labor Department to review a contentious rule meant to protect retirement savers from receiving poor investment advice
Read more: Trump calls for review of long-awaited rule meant to protect retirement savers
Government reform
Signed Jan. 30
The order is aimed at cutting regulations on businesses, saying that agencies should eliminate at least two regulations for each new one.
Read more: Trump wants to scrap two regulations for each new one adopted
Environment
Signed Jan. 24
Instructs the Army and State Department to expedite the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines
Read more: Trump seeks to revive Dakota Access, Keystone XL oil pipelines
Health care
Signed Jan. 23
Reinstates "Mexico City" policy for international groups that perform or discuss abortions
Read more: Trump reverses abortion-related U.S. policy, bans funding to international health groups
Labor and finance
Signed Jan. 23
Withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Read more: President Trump signs order to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership
Labor and finance
Signed Jan. 20
Reversed a quarter-point decrease in the Federal Housing Administration mortgage insurance premium, which would have made mortgages more affordable
Read more: Trump takes away FHA mortgage insurance premium cut not long after being sworn into office
Health care
Signed Jan. 20
Instructs agencies to undo the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate
Read more: Trump signs executive order that could effectively gut Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate
Government reform
Signed Jan. 20
White House Cheif of Staff Reince Priebus issued a memorandum that implemented a 60-day governmentwide freeze on new or pending regulations
Read more: Trump undertakes most ambitious regulatory rollback since Reagan
Health care
Passed by House on May 4
Expired on Sept. 30
After multiple attempts to get a controversial bill to revise Affordable Care Act through the Senate failed, the bill expired with the fiscal year on Sept. 30. House Republicans had narrowly passed a version of the bill in May.
Read more: Senate GOP abandons latest effort to unwind the Affordable Care Act
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule on the management of oil and gas rights within National Park Service lands
Original National Park Service rule: General Provisions and Non-Federal Oil and Gas Rights
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule on the management of oil and gas rights
Original Fish and Wildlife Service rule: Management of Non-Federal Oil and Gas Rights
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to oil and gas leases
Original Bureau of Land Management rule: Onshore Oil and Gas Operations; Federal and Indian Oil and Gas Leases; Site Security
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to endangered wildlife
Original Fish and Wildlife Service rule: Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and Plants; Endangered Species Act Compensatory Mitigation Policy
Labor and finance
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to prepaid accounts
Original Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection rule: Prepaid Accounts Under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act and the Truth In Lending Act
Labor and finance
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule on treatment of certain interests in corporations as stock or indebtedness
Original Treasury Department and IRS rule: Treatment of Certain Interests in Corporations as Stock or Indebtedness
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to the measurement of natural gas
Original Bureau of Land Management rule: Onshore Oil and Gas Operations; Federal and Indian Oil and Gas Leases; Measurement of Gas
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to the value of coal
Original Interior Department rule: Consolidated Federal Oil & Gas and Federal & Indian Coal Valuation Reform
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule about water management in the Southeast
Original Army Corps of Engineers rule: Master Water Control Manual Update Environmental Impact Statement for the Apalachicola – Chattahoochee – Flint River Basin
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to the measurement of oil
Original Bureau of Land Management rule: Onshore Oil and Gas Operations; Federal and Indian Oil and Gas Leases; Measurement of Oil
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to the Clean Air Act
Original Environmental Protection Agency rule: Accidental Release Prevention Requirements: Risk Management Programs under the Clean Air Act
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to air pollution
Original Environmental Protection Agency rule: Final Cross-State Air Pollution Rule Update
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to energy conservation
Original Energy Department rule: Energy Conservation Program: Test Procedures for Compressors
Government reform
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule related to transportation and regional planning for cities and states
Original Department of Transportation rule: Metropolitan Planning Organization Coordination and Planning Area Reform
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule regulating haze in Utah
Original EPA rule: [object Object]
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule that was designed to reduce pollution from power plants in the eastern half of the U.S.
Original EPA rule: [object Object]
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule relating to civil penalty regulations
Original Interior Department rule: Amendments to Civil Penalty Regulations
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule on mitigation policy
Original Fish and Wildlife Service rule: Mitigation Policy
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 11
Targeted a rule relating to requirements for drilling in the Arctic.
Original Interior Department rule: Oil and Gas and Sulfur Operations on the Continental Shelf—Requirements for Exploratory Drilling on the Arctic Outer Continental Shelf
Environment
Never considered, expired on May 10
The U.S. Senate narrowly voted down a resolution on May 10 to repeal a BLM rule restricting methane emissions from drilling on public lands
Original Bureau of Land Management rule: Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation
Read more: Senate unexpectedly rejects bid to repeal a key Obama-era environmental regulation
Immigration
Not in effect
Temporarily banned refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the United States while promising priority for Christians. Was blocked in court and replaced by a subsequent executive order.
Read more: Trump signs order temporarily halting admission of refugees, promises priority for Christians
More stories
How Trump is changing America’s foreign policy
President Trump differed from tradition when it came to writing, reviewing and implementing his immigration executive order, sending the nation's airports into chaos.
How Trump’s travel ban broke from the normal executive order process
The president promised to put “America first.” Here is what his administration has done so far.
Can He Do That? A podcast by The Washington Post
Post reporters explore how Donald Trump is changing the American presidency and what it means for you … and the country.