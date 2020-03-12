}

Empty stadiums and no fans as sports shut down over coronavirus

By Washington Post Staff | Mar. 12, 2020

Thursday was another momentous day in American sports, the latest in a series of eventful days that have seen one major sport after another suspend play amid coronavirus concerns. The big dominoes to fall Thursday were the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which were canceled along with all of its other winter and spring championships, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the ATP Tour.

The NBA postponed its season indefinitely in the wake of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus, sparking additional concern for all the teams the Jazz have played recently — including the Washington Wizards, who have been told to self-quarantine.

Sam Hess, part of the operations team with Monumental Sports & Entertainment, skates alone prior at Capital One Arena before the Capitals' scheduled game with the Detroit Red Wings — and the rest of the NHL schedule — was put on hold amid coronavirus concerns.

The NHL suspended its season indefinitely Thursday, a move it called “a pause” with hopes of resuming in the future. The Stanley Cup playoffs were due to start in about three weeks.

Paul Boyer, head equipment manager of The Detroit Red Wings NHL hockey team, wheels out equipment bags in the hallway of Capital One Arena on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The empty visitors NHL hockey locker room is seen at Capital One Arena in Washington on Thursday. . (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Fans watch Thursday's spring training game between the Nationals and Yankees at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, all spring training games were canceled as MLB suspended operations for two weeks.

Major League Baseball delayed Opening Day “at least” two weeks and postponed all spring training games indefinitely Thursday in response to coronavirus concerns. The season was set to begin March 26.

