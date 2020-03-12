Empty stadiums and no fans as sports shut down over coronavirus

Sports
Thursday was another momentous day in American sports, the latest in a series of eventful days that have seen one major sport after another suspend play amid coronavirus concerns. The big dominoes to fall Thursday were the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, which were canceled along with all of its other winter and spring championships, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer and the ATP Tour.
The NBA postponed its season indefinitely in the wake of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus, sparking additional concern for all the teams the Jazz have played recently — including the Washington Wizards, who have been told to self-quarantine.
The NHL suspended its season indefinitely Thursday, a move it called “a pause” with hopes of resuming in the future. The Stanley Cup playoffs were due to start in about three weeks.
Major League Baseball delayed Opening Day “at least” two weeks and postponed all spring training games indefinitely Thursday in response to coronavirus concerns. The season was set to begin March 26.
