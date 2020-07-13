A timeline of the Redskins name change debate

1933: George Preston Marshall renames his team the Redskins

Then-owner Marshall changed his Boston-based team’s name from Braves to Redskins, telling reporters the move was made to avoid confusion with Boston’s National League baseball team.

“The fact that we have in our head coach Lone Star Dietz, an Indian, together with several Indian players, has not, as may be suspected, inspired me to select the name Redskins,” Marshall said.