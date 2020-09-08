See the winners of The Post’s 21st annual Travel photo contest

We knew the Travel section’s 21st annual photo contest would be different. ¶ Because so much of our travel was curtailed this year, we expanded the entry parameters from 12 months to 18. We worried that no one would enter, but instead we got a record number of submissions. Did we mind looking at images of so many far-flung locales? Not at all. When have we needed travel photos more? ¶ The 13 winners — first, second and third place, plus 10 honorable mentions — were chosen from more than 1,200 entries shot between January 2019 and June 2020. Scrolling through these images – of Vietnam, of Spain, of the American West -- was in many ways a trip of its own. Travel photography transports us as surely as travel itself. ¶ Here, we invite you to join us on that journey.