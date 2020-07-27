Asked and answered: What readers want to know about coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is changing how we live our lives, and our readers have questions. The Washington Post has catalogued and organized 10,604 questions about the respiratory disease and provided a guide to help you find the answers you seek. This guide is updated twice a day and reordered with the most frequently asked questions about everything from how the disease impacts individuals to the broad impact on society as we know it.
You can keep asking us questions here.
Featured question
“I’m uncertain whether to permit my children to return to their sports, squash and rowing crew, both of which have reopened. Squash is played indoors where players wear face shields but no masks. With rowing, they’re in a boat with eight other people, all sitting less than two feet apart and breathing heavily, not wearing masks. Both of these seem unsafe. Should I let them play squash and row crew while the pandemic rages?”
—Ellie in Baltimore
As with all decisions during the pandemic, choosing what to allow your kids to participate in is a matter of risk. Some activities are higher risk than others, and the ultimate factor is the infection rate in your area. If a high percentage of tests in your county or state are coming back positive, even the ostensibly low-risk activities could be more risky than you’re willing to take on.
The Post has collected new questions in the last 14 days. Categories are organized by frequency of most recent questions. Change in interest is based on questions asked in the last 4 weeks.
Methodology
Wondering how this works? Here's an explanation:
Tell The Post what you want to know about the virus.
Reporters are interested in any questions about the virus, but it’s helpful to ask a question that addresses a common dilemma caused by the pandemic. You can also ask about how something works, such as contact tracing, antibody tests or respirator masks. If you’re comfortable doing so, please explain why you’re asking the question and how the answer may impact your life.
A Post journalist will read your question.
We’re reading every query and categorizing questions into topic areas, such as “masks,” “stay-at-home” or “symptoms.” The categories help us understand what topics people may have the most questions about and how that’s changed over time. A reporter may also email or call you to get more context regarding your submission.
We’ll send questions to different parts of the newsroom.
When we notice trends or find a question worth answering on its own, we’ll send those submissions to the appropriate team in the newsroom.
A reader’s question may inform reporting efforts that are already underway. In some cases, a question will become the basis for an entire article. If we answer your question directly, we’ll email you.
About
Written by Teddy Amenabar. Curated by Teddy Amenabar, Eliza Goren, Tom Johnson, Steven Johnson and Nia Decaille. Edited by Everdeen Mason. Designed and development by Jake Crump. Illustrated by Luerat Satichob/istockphoto.com.