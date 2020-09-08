Capital Weather Gang

Photos: A heat wave and dry winds fuel fires in the West

By Andrew Freedman and Troy Witcher | Sep 8, 2020

Wildfires have broken out across much of the West, from a fast-moving blaze that burned most of the small town of Malden, Wash. As of Tuesday, at least 25 large fires were underway in California. Firefighters are bracing for strong, offshore “Santa Ana winds” later in the week in Southern California. The dry winds come right after a record-shattering heat wave dried out vegetation, making it ideal fuel for new fires. Studies show that climate change is making such heat waves more intense and frequent, and it is increasing wildfire risks in the Southwest.

So far this season, fires have burned more than 2.2 million acres in California, the most of any season. Here’s a look at the fires currently plaguing California, Oregon and Washington.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Eugene, Ore.

Ryan Warren takes a picture from the top of Skinner Butte as smoke clogs the sky from wildfires burning in the state.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Mansfield, Wash.

A local man runs a tractor to carve out an impromptu fire line as the Pearl Hill fire moves closer.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

PG&E troublemen watch as the Creek Fire burns. According to reports, the Creek Fire has burned more than 135,000 acres of forest.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Fresno County, Calif.

A home is engulfed in flames during the "Creek Fire" in the Tollhouse area.

Sept. 8, 2020 | Eugene, Ore.

A message board on Interstate 5 warns drivers that Highway 126 eastbound is closed because of a wildfire.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Azwell, Wash.

Flames from the Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill wildfire encroach on Wells Dam.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

Firefighter Nick Grinstead battles the Creek Fire.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Madera County, Calif.

Embers fly off burning timber as flames push toward homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of Madera County.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Madera County, Calif.

A firefighter battles the Creek Fire as it threatens homes in the Cascadel Woods neighborhood.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Madera County, Calif.

Smoke from the Creek Fire envelops trees in the Cascadel Woods community.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

Smoke from the Creek Fire engulfs scorched trees surrounding Highway 168 near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

Jeremy Hedrick holds his son Jeep as smoke from the Creek Fire fills the air in a marina, were campers were being held because roads had become impassable.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

A dog stands atop bags and camping gear, packed behind a buggy, during preparations for evacuation from the Creek Fire.

Sept. 7, 2020 | Duarte, Calif.

The sun is seen behind smoke from the Bobcat Fire rising above in the Angeles National Forest.

Sept. 6. 2020 | Jamul, Calif.

A brush fire encroaches along Japatul Road during the Valley Fire that burned 4,000 acres overnight.

Sept. 6. 2020 | Jamul, Calif.

San Miguel County Firefighters battle a brush fire along Japatul Road during the Valley Fire.

Sept. 6, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffery Shipman stands along Highway 168 as the Creek Fire burns nearby.

Sept. 6, 2020 | Big Creek, Calif.

Members of the Laguna Hotshots, out of the Cleveland National Forest, monitor hot spots while fighting the Creek Fire.

Sept. 6, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, sets a controlled burn with a drip torch while fighting the Creek Fire.

Sept. 5, 2020 | Yucaipa, Calif.

The wind whips embers from a tree burned by a wildfire.

Sept. 6, 2020 | Shaver Lake, Calif.

A firefighter runs along Highway 168 with a flare as part of a controlled burn to fight the Creek Fire.

Sept. 5, 2020 | Yucaipa, Calif.

An air tanker drops retardant at a wildfire burns on a hillside.

"It’s hard to come up with a scenario that is higher risk,” said Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor and climate scientist at Stanford University. “We haven’t gone into a wind event in California with this many large fires burning,” he said. “Just from that perspective, we are in uncharted territory.”

In Southern California, the wildfire season is just beginning.

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP