Photos: A heat wave and dry winds fuel fires in the West

Wildfires have broken out across much of the West, from a fast-moving blaze that burned most of the small town of Malden, Wash. As of Tuesday, at least 25 large fires were underway in California. Firefighters are bracing for strong, offshore “Santa Ana winds” later in the week in Southern California. The dry winds come right after a record-shattering heat wave dried out vegetation, making it ideal fuel for new fires. Studies show that climate change is making such heat waves more intense and frequent, and it is increasing wildfire risks in the Southwest.
So far this season, fires have burned more than 2.2 million acres in California, the most of any season. Here’s a look at the fires currently plaguing California, Oregon and Washington.
"It’s hard to come up with a scenario that is higher risk,” said Noah Diffenbaugh, a professor and climate scientist at Stanford University. “We haven’t gone into a wind event in California with this many large fires burning,” he said. “Just from that perspective, we are in uncharted territory.”
In Southern California, the wildfire season is just beginning.
