Photos: Hurricane Sally begins prolonged assault on northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is inching toward the Gulf Coast, wielding water — both in the form of storm-surge flooding along the coast and “historic, life-threatening flooding” from heavy rain that could be measured as high as 30 inches in some spots. The storm is caught in an area of weak steering currents in the atmosphere, causing it to sit and spin, fluctuating in intensity as bursts of thunderstorms come and go near its center, and cooler waters are churned to the surface by its wind-driven waves.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The storm is just the latest to hit the United States in a hurricane season that is currently on a record pace, with the Greek alphabet needing to be used for storm names after the next named storm.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS
DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS
Karen Warren/AP
Barbara Gauntt/AP
Jeff Collier/AP
DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS
Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post
Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sally is likely to continue to affect the Gulf Coast and Southeast, moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, through the end of the week.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images