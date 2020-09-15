Capital Weather Gang

Photos: Hurricane Sally begins prolonged assault on northern Gulf Coast

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 15, 2020

Hurricane Sally is inching toward the Gulf Coast, wielding water — both in the form of storm-surge flooding along the coast and “historic, life-threatening flooding” from heavy rain that could be measured as high as 30 inches in some spots. The storm is caught in an area of weak steering currents in the atmosphere, causing it to sit and spin, fluctuating in intensity as bursts of thunderstorms come and go near its center, and cooler waters are churned to the surface by its wind-driven waves.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The storm is just the latest to hit the United States in a hurricane season that is currently on a record pace, with the Greek alphabet needing to be used for storm names after the next named storm.

Sept. 15, 2020 | Orange Beach, Ala.

Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches.

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

Sept. 15, 2020 | Alabama Port, Ala.

A car drives by crashing waves as Hurricane Sally approaches.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 14, 2020 | Shell Beach, La.

Boats and vehicles are seen along the side of Route 46 as people try to put them on higher ground before the possible arrival of Hurricane Sally.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sept. 14, 2020 | Biloxi, Miss.

From left, Christian Clark, Darrianna Bogan and Glorida Lyonn fill sandbags.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sept. 14, 2020 | New Orleans

Louis Marrero boards up businesses in the French Quarter as New Orleans braces for the arrival of Sally.

KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS

Sept. 14, 2020 | Houston

Pilot Derek Harbaugh helps to unload a dog off a plane, which was loaded with 100 cats and dogs from Hammond, La., through the effort of Wings of Rescue, as they evacuated the animals ahead of Hurricane Sally at Hobby Airport in Houston.

Karen Warren/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Kiln, Miss.

Bay St. Louis residents, from left, John Dixon; his wife, Sabrina Young; and Erika Crain talk about their experiences while at the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in preparation for the storm.

Barbara Gauntt/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Dauphin Island, Ala.

Cars are stranded in the sand as flooding continues.

Jeff Collier/AP

Sept. 15, 2020 | Alabama Port, Ala.

Water slowly covers a road during Hurricane Sally's approach.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 15, 2020 | Gulf Shores, Ala.

Waves crash along a pier as Sally approaches.

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

Sept. 15, 2020 | Biloxi, Miss.

Raven Menna, left, and her friend Jessica Steward look at the storm surge coming into Point Cadet Park.

Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post

Sept. 15, 2020 | Biloxi, Miss.

Storm surge is seen coming into Point Cadet Park.

Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post

Sept. 14, 2020 | Shell Beach, La.

A cross honoring those killed by Hurricane Katrina stands in the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sally is likely to continue to affect the Gulf Coast and Southeast, moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, through the end of the week.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images