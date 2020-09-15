Photos: Hurricane Sally begins prolonged assault on northern Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally is inching toward the Gulf Coast, wielding water — both in the form of storm-surge flooding along the coast and “historic, life-threatening flooding” from heavy rain that could be measured as high as 30 inches in some spots. The storm is caught in an area of weak steering currents in the atmosphere, causing it to sit and spin, fluctuating in intensity as bursts of thunderstorms come and go near its center, and cooler waters are churned to the surface by its wind-driven waves.