Photos: Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Capital Weather Gang
Hurricane Sally underwent an unexpected burst of rapid intensification just before landfall, taking it to strong Category 2 status when it came ashore near Gulf Shores, Ala., early Wednesday. Already experiencing this rain, water rescues have been underway in the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama, as rains push inland.
Gerald Herbert/AP
The storm is just the latest to hit the United States in a hurricane season that is currently on a record pace, with the Greek alphabet needing to be used for storm names after the next named storm.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
Gerald Herbert/AP
On Monday and Tuesday, residents braced as the storm inched its way toward the Gulf Coast, with forecasts calling for upward of 30 inches of rain, which could cause “catastrophic and historic flooding,” the National Weather Service warned.
Gerald Herbert/AP
JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS
DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post
Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post
JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS
Jeff Collier/AP
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS
Barbara Gauntt/AP
Karen Warren/AP
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Sally is likely to continue to affect the Gulf Coast and Southeast, moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, through the end of the week.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images