Photos: Hurricane Sally makes landfall

By Washington Post Staff | Sep 16, 2020

Hurricane Sally underwent an unexpected burst of rapid intensification just before landfall, taking it to strong Category 2 status when it came ashore near Gulf Shores, Ala., early Wednesday. Already experiencing this rain, water rescues have been underway in the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama, as rains push inland.

Gerald Herbert/AP

The storm is just the latest to hit the United States in a hurricane season that is currently on a record pace, with the Greek alphabet needing to be used for storm names after the next named storm.

Sept. 16, 2020 | Pensacola, Fla.

People use flashlights as they walk on flooded streets in search of their vehicles.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Sept. 16, 2020 | Pensacola, Fla.

Floodwater moves on the street.

Gerald Herbert/AP

Sept. 16, 2020 | Pensacola, Fla.

Trent Airhart wades through floodwater.

Gerald Herbert/AP

On Monday and Tuesday, residents braced as the storm inched its way toward the Gulf Coast, with forecasts calling for upward of 30 inches of rain, which could cause “catastrophic and historic flooding,” the National Weather Service warned.

Sept. 15, 2020 | Orange Beach, Ala.

Jordan Spence and Dawson Stallworth watch waves come ashore as Hurricane Sally approaches.

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

Sept. 15, 2020 | Alabama Port, Ala.

A car drives by crashing waves as Hurricane Sally approaches.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 15, 2020 | Mobile, Ala.

Carl Narman walks his dog in the rain as Hurricane Sally approaches.

DAN ANDERSON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sept. 15, 2020 | Pascagoula, Miss.

A road is blocked off as flood waters started to crest the roadway near downtown Pascagoula.

Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post

Sept. 15, 2020 | Biloxi, Miss.

Raven Menna, left, and her friend Jessica Steward look at the storm surge coming into Point Cadet Park.

Bryan Tarnowski for The Washington Post

Sept. 15, 2020 | Gulf Shores, Ala.

Waves crash along a pier as Sally approaches.

JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS

Sept. 14, 2020 | Dauphin Island, Ala.

Cars are stranded in the sand as flooding continues.

Jeff Collier/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Biloxi, Miss.

From left, Christian Clark, Darrianna Bogan and Glorida Lyonn fill sandbags.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sept. 14, 2020 | New Orleans

Louis Marrero boards up businesses in the French Quarter as New Orleans braces for the arrival of Sally.

KATHLEEN FLYNN/REUTERS

Sept. 14, 2020 | Kiln, Miss.

Bay St. Louis residents, from left, John Dixon; his wife, Sabrina Young; and Erika Crain talk about their experiences while at the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in preparation for the storm.

Barbara Gauntt/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Houston

Pilot Derek Harbaugh helps to unload a dog off a plane, which was loaded with 100 cats and dogs from Hammond, La., through the effort of Wings of Rescue, as they evacuated the animals ahead of Hurricane Sally at Hobby Airport in Houston.

Karen Warren/AP

Sept. 14, 2020 | Shell Beach, La.

A cross honoring those killed by Hurricane Katrina stands in the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sally is likely to continue to affect the Gulf Coast and Southeast, moving into Georgia and the Carolinas, through the end of the week.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images