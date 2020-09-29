Photos: Wildfires erupt in California’s wine country

Capital Weather Gang
Swiftly moving wildfires roared into parts of Santa Rosa, Calif., and nearby towns Sunday night through Tuesday, causing damage and sending tens of thousands fleeing. The fires damaged multiple wineries and restaurants, threatening the area’s tourism-based economy. The main blaze, known as the Glass Fire, came soon after devastating fires struck the same area in 2017.
