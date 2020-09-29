Capital Weather Gang

Photos: Wildfires erupt in California’s wine country

By Andrew Freedman and Troy Witcher | Sep 29, 2020

Swiftly moving wildfires roared into parts of Santa Rosa, Calif., and nearby towns Sunday night through Tuesday, causing damage and sending tens of thousands fleeing. The fires damaged multiple wineries and restaurants, threatening the area’s tourism-based economy. The main blaze, known as the Glass Fire, came soon after devastating fires struck the same area in 2017.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 28, 2020 | Calistoga, Calif.

Napa Valley residents Matthew Rivard and Amanda Crean watch the Glass Fire burn.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Sept. 28, 2020 | Santa Rosa Calif.

Residents of the Oakmont Gardens senior home evacuate on a bus as the Shady Fire approaches.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 28, 2020 | Calistoga, Calif.

The Glass Fire burns in the background as Josh Asbury, an employee of CableCom, installs fiber optic cable.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Sept. 28, 2020 | Sonoma County, Calif.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire engulfing homes in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa during the Shady Fire.

Bloomberg

Sept. 28, 2020 | Sonoma County, Calif.

Fire engulfs a home in the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa during the Shady Fire.

Bloomberg

Sept. 28, 2020 | Santa Rosa, Calif.

Firefighters spray water on homes destroyed by the Shady Fire after it advanced into the Skyhawk neighborhood.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Sept. 28, 2020 | Calistoga, Calif.

Cellar worker Jose Juan Perez sprays water on burning debris at Castello di Amorosa.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 28, 2020 | Santa Rosa, Calif.

Homes leveled by the Glass Fire line a street in the Skyhawk neighborhood.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 28, 2020 | Helena, Calif

A deputy with the Napa County Sheriff's Office Animal Services Unit carries an injured cat near a property destroyed by the Glass Incident Fire in the Deer Park neighborhood.

STEPHEN LAM/REUTERS

Sept. 28, 2020 | Calistoga, Calif.

Smoke rises over a vineyard as the Glass Fire burns.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 28, 2020 | Saint Helena, Calif.

Burned grapes and vines are seen at the Chateau Boswell Winery after the Glass Fire came through.

FRED GREAVES/REUTERS

Sept. 27, 2020 | Deer Park, Calif.

A plane drops red fire retardant on the Glass Fire.

ADREES LATIF/REUTERS

Sept. 27, 2020 | St. Helena, Calif.

Cal Fire Capt. Jesse Campbell works to save the Louis Stralla Water Treatment Plant as the Glass Fire burns.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 27, 2020 | St. Helena, Calif.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume Chateau Boswell Winery.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 27, 2020 | St. Helena, Calif.

Embers fly from a tree as the Glass Fire burns.

Noah Berger/AP

Sept. 27, 2020 | Sonoma County, Calif.

A firefighters drags a hose as he defends the Skyhawk neighborhood of Santa Rosa during the Shady Fire.

Bloomberg

Sept. 27, 2020 | St. Helena, Calif.

Flames from the Glass Fire consume the Black Rock Inn.

Noah Berger/AP

