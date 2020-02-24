}

Americas

Politics crashes Brazil’s Carnival

By Terrence McCoy | Feb. 24, 2020

Booming drums, pulsing block parties, shimmering costumes: These are the sights and sounds that for decades have defined Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, the world’s biggest party of its kind. But increasingly, a new element is crashing the annual bacchanal: politics.

In a country cleaved along racial, class and geographic lines, the mass gathering has become a vehicle for Brazilians to express their divisions. People are using the event to demand more racial and gender equality — and to condemn the rise of the populist conservatism of nationalist President Jair Bolsonaro.

A reveler in Rio holds a sign that reads “Out Bolsonaro."

This year, elaborate floats have shown a black Jesus, crucified on the cross, beneath the word “Negro.”

Another demanded peace from gun violence.

One performance showed Jesus being chased down and apprehended by police, as people sang that the “prophets of intolerance” were killing Jesus again.

For the first time, a transgender woman led a drum section down the Sao Paulo Carnival grounds.

Camila Prins, a transgender woman, gets her makeup done before performing for Colorado do Bras samba school in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Prins performs.

For an ostensibly religious festival — it’s Brazil’s Mardi Gras, the last party before Ash Wednesday and Lent — the event is increasingly shunned by the religious. “God doesn’t approve,” one prominent evangelical pastor has written.

Revelers kiss at the parade of the street Carnival group Afoxe Filhos de Gandhy in Salvador, Bahia state, on Sunday. Afoxe Filhos de Gandhy — the Sons of Gandhi — perform an Afro-Brazilian religious act to open the parade through the city center.

Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella, a bishop in an evangelical megachurch, hasn’t concealed his disdain for his city’s biggest and most lucrative event. Last year, Bolsonaro tweeted a video of one man urinating on another — typifying, he suggested, the debauchery of the annual affair. “We have to expose the truth,” he said. “This is what many street parties during Carnival have turned into.”

A shop in Sao Paulo sells masks of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of Carnival.

But at several block parties — called “blocos” — most appeared more interested in dancing and drinking than politics.

The other top priority: staying dry. Heavy rains drenched the first few days of the celebrations, flooding streets and providing a bit of business to some cash-strapped vendors.

“I need the rain,” said Bruno de Silva Barbosa, a vendor selling ponchos. “I need the money.”

The revelry continued around him — as did the calls for equality.

