Trump’s 36 hours in India

President Trump on Monday became the seventh U.S. leader to visit India while in office. Upon landing in Ahmedabad — in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat — he was met with pomp and circumstance: Modi greeted him on the tarmac, thousands of well-wishers lined the route from the airport to his next stop, and about 100,000 showed up for a rally called “Namaste Trump” at the world’s largest cricket stadium. (We’ll update this story throughout the second day of his trip Tuesday.)