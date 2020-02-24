}

Trump’s 36 hours in India

By Jennifer Amur | Feb. 25, 2020

President Trump on Monday became the seventh U.S. leader to visit India while in office. Upon landing in Ahmedabad — in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat — he was met with pomp and circumstance: Modi greeted him on the tarmac, thousands of well-wishers lined the route from the airport to his next stop, and about 100,000 showed up for a rally called “Namaste Trump” at the world’s largest cricket stadium. (We’ll update this story throughout the second day of his trip Tuesday.)

Before the rally, Trump visited the ashram where Mohandas Gandhi, India’s revered independence leader, lived for 13 years.

From the ashram, Trump made his way to Sardar Patel Stadium, also known as Motera stadium, where he and Modi addressed a massive, cheering crowd.

“America loves India, America respects India, and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people,” Trump said in his speech.

“The America-India relationship is no longer just another relationship, but an inclusive and exhaustive partnership,” Modi said Monday.

Leftist students protest Trump's visit in Kolkata on Monday.

Hours before Trump arrived in the capital, supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law clashed in parts of New Delhi. Two people were killed in the violence.

Air Force One travels from Ahmedabad to Agra, India, on Monday. Trump's trip continues in New Delhi on Tuesday.

