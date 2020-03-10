}

The eerie emptiness in a world facing the coronavirus

By Chloe Coleman and Brian Murphy | Mar. 10, 2020

Italian piazzas empty from the Alps to the Mediterranean. Highways without cars in China. A professional baseball game in Tokyo played with no fans to watch. The global battle against the coronavirus outbreak is also a struggle to adapt to a world with new rhythms and rules. No one can predict how long it may take for life to return to the patterns before the coronavirus first flared in China late last year.

Carlo Bressan/AFP/Getty Images

Many images may endure as symbols of the epidemic: the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, or Chinese work crews building a hospital from nothing in about 10 days in Wuhan, the city where the virus was detected. But something else will be remembered — the unfamiliar silence in thousands of places from lockdowns, cancellations, school and university closures, and other events held under special restrictions.

Carlo Bressan/AFP/Getty Images

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall | Milan | March 10

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

A restaurant in the Orchard Road shopping district I Singapore I March 10

Louis Kwok/AFP/Getty Images

Colosseum I Rome I March 8

Laurent Emmanuel/AFP/Getty Images

A restaurant on the Tabia't bridge pedestrian overpass I Tehran I March 9

Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

The United Nations estimated that education has been disrupted for nearly 363 million students worldwide — a number that is growing by the day. At Tokyo’s Zozo Marine Stadium, a home run ball hit by Seiya Inoue of the Chiba Lotte Marines bounced among deserted seats. “It’s sad that nobody is watching,” he told Kyodo News. He went ahead and did a home run celebration anyway.

Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands called on citizens to stop shaking hands to prevent spreading the coronavirus. Then he forgot his own appeal and shook hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the nation’s public health institute.

Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg

A classroom in a primary school l Son en Breugel, Netherlands l March 9

Rob Engelaar/AFP/Getty Images

A public school l Vitoria, Spain l March 10

Alvaro Barrientos/AP

The Spanish parliament's lower house l Madrid l March 10

Bernat Armangue/AP

The courtyard outside the Louvre's pyramid l Paris l March 2

Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

Tents of a quarantine camp, prepared for people returning from Iran via the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan l Quetta, Pakistan l March 9

Banaras Khan/AFP/Getty Images

A terminal at the Milan-Malpensa Airport l Ferno, Italy l March 9

Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

Ben Gurion International Airport l Tel Aviv l March 10

Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Borussia-Park football stadium l Mönchengladbach, Germany l March 10

Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

Tokyo Dome l Tokyo l Feb. 29

Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Siam Amazing Park l Bangkok l March 3

Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aomi Urban Sports Park l Tokyo l March 6

Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Disneytown l Shanghai l March 10

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

A deserted road l Shanghai l Feb. 3

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Empty street l Wuhan, China l March 10

AFP/Getty Images