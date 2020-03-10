The eerie emptiness in a world facing the coronavirus

World
Italian piazzas empty from the Alps to the Mediterranean. Highways without cars in China. A professional baseball game in Tokyo played with no fans to watch. The global battle against the coronavirus outbreak is also a struggle to adapt to a world with new rhythms and rules. No one can predict how long it may take for life to return to the patterns before the coronavirus first flared in China late last year.
Many images may endure as symbols of the epidemic: the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, or Chinese work crews building a hospital from nothing in about 10 days in Wuhan, the city where the virus was detected. But something else will be remembered — the unfamiliar silence in thousands of places from lockdowns, cancellations, school and university closures, and other events held under special restrictions.
The United Nations estimated that education has been disrupted for nearly 363 million students worldwide — a number that is growing by the day. At Tokyo’s Zozo Marine Stadium, a home run ball hit by Seiya Inoue of the Chiba Lotte Marines bounced among deserted seats. “It’s sad that nobody is watching,” he told Kyodo News. He went ahead and did a home run celebration anyway.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands called on citizens to stop shaking hands to prevent spreading the coronavirus. Then he forgot his own appeal and shook hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the nation’s public health institute.
