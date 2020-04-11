Meet the health-care workers spearheading the Philippines’s fight against coronavirus

World
As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippines — home to tens of thousands of the world’s health workers — is under lockdown. At home, these workers are overworked, underpaid and at great risk. At least 150 doctors have been infected, and 20 have died — making up around 10 percent of covid-19-related deaths in the Philippines as of the first week of April.
At the front line is Philippine General Hospital. Since its designation as a covid-19 referral center, its halls have cleared to make way for coronavirus patients and suspects. With many of the senior consultants sent off duty for being high risk, it is the hospital’s young doctors who are the backbone of the fight against covid-19. Photographer Martin San Diego followed a team of anesthesiologists.
At the anesthesiology department, a four-person “airway” team takes care of intubations — a crucial procedure for containing the respiratory disease. Georgia Tiu, 31, recounted the moment she felt the gravity of the pandemic: A mechanical ventilator hooked to a patient stopped working. “We were not allowed to proceed with manual bagging … as it supposedly would aerosolize the virus and put the other patients in the ward at risk for infection,” Tiu said. “For the first time in my life, I watched a patient not breathing and stood there and could do absolutely nothing to help her.”
John Jefferson Besa, 27, is an internal medicine resident who monitors more than 20 patients. A day before he spoke to The Post, he experienced his first covid-19 death. “I spoke to the relatives over the phone. … They really wanted to see the patient,” he said. “One of the biggest things the pandemic removes is the privilege to allow the family to see the patient in their last moments. … [It] strips off that part of humanity that’s very essential.”
The Philippines has more than 4,000 coronavirus cases and counting. Mass testing efforts, set to begin Tuesday, are expected to yield more.
For now, around 50 out of 130 beds in Philippine General Hospital are still free — while private hospitals have declared full capacity. If the admissions here fill up, a hospital spokesperson said, it will mean the disease has spread among the urban poor. If that happens, it will be much harder to contain.
