Meet the health-care workers spearheading the Philippines’s fight against coronavirus

John Jefferson Besa, 27, is an internal medicine resident who monitors more than 20 patients. A day before he spoke to The Post, he experienced his first covid-19 death. “I spoke to the relatives over the phone. … They really wanted to see the patient,” he said. “One of the biggest things the pandemic removes is the privilege to allow the family to see the patient in their last moments. … [It] strips off that part of humanity that’s very essential.”