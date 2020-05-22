The former ‘caliphate capital’ is haunted by fears of an ISIS comeback

The first thing that strikes you upon driving into Raqqa is the destruction. Whole blocks have been pounded into rubble by the U.S.-led airstrikes that drove the Islamic State out. More destruction was inflicted on Raqqa than almost any other city in Syria or Iraq during all the wars of recent years. There is little hope that much of this damage will be repaired any time soon.

The United States pulled its troops out in October and cut off most of its aid. Raqqa is now standing alone, perhaps the only city in Syria without foreign troops present.