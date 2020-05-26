How one French town made going to the beach safe again

For weeks, France’s 3,500 miles of beaches lay empty, closed off to limit the spread of the coronavirus in a country that has seen more than 28,000 deaths. On May 16, a few days after the French government started lifting confinement orders, most of these beaches reopened to the public, but only for exercise — reclining on a blanket for hours is not allowed.

One resort, though, is experimenting with social distancing-compliant sunbathing. La Grande-Motte, a resort town near Montpellier renowned for its homogenous architecture, has divided its expanse of sand into 75 squares, marked off by stakes and ropes.