How George Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Jun 10, 2020

In Bristol, England, protesters pulled down the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, pushing it in the same waters his business operated from centuries ago. In Paris, thousands gathered behind Assa Traoré, the sister of Adama Traoré, who died in custody after being restrained by police in 2016, to call for an end to police brutality. In Mexico, it’s the killing of Giovanni López that has brought hundreds to the streets.

For the past two weeks, the police killing of George Floyd and the scale of protests in the United States have inspired tens of thousand of people around the world to draw attention to their own countries’ controversial racial histories and policies.

Keir Gravil/Reuters

London: The statue of Winston Churchill is tagged with the words “was a racist."

Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

London

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

London: The statue of slave owner Robert Milligan is taken down.

Yui Mok/AP

Oxford: Students protest a statue of imperialist Cecil John Rhodes at the University of Oxford's Oriel College.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Oxford

Matt Dunham/AP

Edinburgh, Scotland: The statue of Robert Dundas, who opposed the abolition of slavery in the 18th century.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Paris: People protest racism and police brutality.

Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images

Paris

Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Osaka, Japan: A Black Lives Matter protest.

Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Osaka, Japan

Dai Kurokawa/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brussels: A protester holds an image of Belgian King Leopold II, whose brutal rule over Congo lasted more than 20 years.

Yves Herman/Reuters

Tervuren, Belgium

Virginia Mayo/AP

Nairobi: Protesters against police violence gather outside the Parliament building.

Brian Inganga/AP

Kibera, Kenya: A mural depicts a 2016 incident when a policeman repeatedly kicked a protester as he lay in the street.

Brian Inganga/AP

Frankfurt, Germany: A rally for George Floyd.

Michael Probst/AP

Berlin: Police officers confront protesters at a Black Lives Matter vigil.

Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Cologne, Germany: Thousands of people protest racism.

Martin Meissner/AP

Toronto: People gather over the death of Canadian Regis Korchinski-Paquet.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Toronto: Regis Korchinski-Paquet died after falling from an apartment building while police officers were present.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Pretoria, South Africa: Opposition party members protest the death of Collins Khoza, allegedly fatally beaten by South African security forces.

Suphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Cape Town, South Africa: A Black Lives Matter sign shown during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy.

Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mexico City: People confront the police over the death of Giovanni López.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Mexico City

Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Sydney: A rally for George Floyd.

Rick Rycroft/AP

Sydney: Protesters have also decried the deaths of indigenous people in police custody.

James Gourley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

