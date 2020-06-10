How George Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world

In Bristol, England, protesters pulled down the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, pushing it in the same waters his business operated from centuries ago. In Paris, thousands gathered behind Assa Traoré, the sister of Adama Traoré, who died in custody after being restrained by police in 2016, to call for an end to police brutality. In Mexico, it’s the killing of Giovanni López that has brought hundreds to the streets.

For the past two weeks, the police killing of George Floyd and the scale of protests in the United States have inspired tens of thousand of people around the world to draw attention to their own countries’ controversial racial histories and policies.