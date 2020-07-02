Marseille, the site of Europe’s last plague, has escaped the worst of this one

The historic port on France’s Mediterranean coast was the site of Western Europe’s last outbreak of the bubonic plague. The disease swept through the city in 1720, quickly overwhelming hospitals and resulting in mass graves. There was an elaborate quarantine effort, including a 16-mile stone wall built in the Vaucluse Mountains, an attempt to prevent the plague from spreading to the surrounding countryside.

Still, by the time it was over, up to half the residents of Marseille and 20 percent of Provence had died.