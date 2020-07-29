A trickle of Hajj pilgrims, where millions once worshiped

World
It’s one of the largest annual gatherings anywhere, and one of towering importance in the Muslim faith, drawing more than 2 million people to the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina.
But this year, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia limited the Hajj pilgrimage, underway Wednesday, to a sliver of its accustomed size, allowing up to 10,000 worshipers who lived in the kingdom to make the trip.
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA/Shutterstock
The move dealt a blow to millions of Muslims around the world for whom the Hajj represents a once-in-a-lifetime aspiration worth years of saving, planning and waiting.
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA/Shutterstock
In previous years, thousands of pilgrims would simultaneously circle the Kaaba, the holy building at the center of Mecca’s Great Mosque.
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA/Shutterstock
TWP
This year, dozens are allowed at any one time.
TWP
TWP
Before, access roads to Mecca were crowded.
TWP
Dar Yasin/AP
This year, they are largely empty.
Dar Yasin/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Before the pandemic, pilgrims could touch the Kaaba.
AFP/Getty Images
Dar Yasin/AP
This year, it’s been cordoned off. Only officials are allowed to approach the Kaaba.
Dar Yasin/AP
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
The kingdom has taken stringent steps to ensure that the few worshipers allowed to complete the pilgrimage can comply with health guidelines.
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
Pilgrims once expected to walk shoulder to shoulder must wear face masks and stand several feet apart, stones meant for throwing in Mina, where worshipers symbolically stone the devil, have been sanitized and bottled water has been meted out in place of holy water from a communal well, according to news reports.
No travelers over the age of 50 or with terminal illnesses were cleared to attend.
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA/Shutterstock
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia has imposed strict regulations on travel to Mecca and Medina. Those arriving, after periods of quarantine at home, underwent temperature checks and coronavirus tests.
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
They would continue to quarantine in their hotels before the ceremonies, the government said.
Saudi Ministry of Media/AP
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The government distributed wristbands to pilgrims to track their movements. The country has seen one of the Middle East’s most drastic coronavirus outbreaks, with more than 270,000 confirmed cases and at least 2,789 deaths.
Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umra/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
AP
Saudi Ministry of Media/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock