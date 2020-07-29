A trickle of Hajj pilgrims, where millions once worshiped

It’s one of the largest annual gatherings anywhere, and one of towering importance in the Muslim faith, drawing more than 2 million people to the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina.

But this year, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Saudi Arabia limited the Hajj pilgrimage, underway Wednesday, to a sliver of its accustomed size, allowing up to 10,000 worshipers who lived in the kingdom to make the trip.