South Africa braces for more coronavirus deaths as cases surge

At first, it seemed South Africa’s imposition of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns had successfully shielded it from the novel coronavirus pandemic’s exponential growth patterns. Other African countries looked south toward the continent’s most developed economy as an example of preparedness.
Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images
Now, the country of less than 60 million people has the fifth-highest case count in the world — more than 470,000 — behind the much more populous United States, Russia, Brazil and India. Compared with last year, nationwide deaths are at least 60 percent higher, according to government data, suggesting the country’s health system isn’t documenting a wave of the most severe coronavirus cases.
The death toll is almost certainly much higher than the government’s official toll of 7,497. A backlog of coronavirus tests has prevented many from knowing their status before it is too late. The country’s hardest-hit province, home to Johannesburg and Pretoria, is now testing only medical staff and those in clear need of hospitalization.
The government has begun digging large, makeshift cemeteries in preparation for more deaths. In Cape Town and Johannesburg, hospitals are at capacity. In poorer provinces, medical staff have gone on strike, saying they aren’t being supported with adequate protective gear or pay.
South Africa was battling massive unemployment — about a third of the workforce — before the pandemic. Its economy is expected to shrink by more than it has since the end of apartheid in 1994. As many as half of South African households are struggling to buy food.
