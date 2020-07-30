World

South Africa braces for more coronavirus deaths as cases surge

By Max Bearak and Marco Longari | Jul 30, 2020

At first, it seemed South Africa’s imposition of one of the world’s strictest lockdowns had successfully shielded it from the novel coronavirus pandemic’s exponential growth patterns. Other African countries looked south toward the continent’s most developed economy as an example of preparedness.

Now, the country of less than 60 million people has the fifth-highest case count in the world — more than 470,000 — behind the much more populous United States, Russia, Brazil and India. Compared with last year, nationwide deaths are at least 60 percent higher, according to government data, suggesting the country’s health system isn’t documenting a wave of the most severe coronavirus cases.

Coffins are stacked at a funeral home in Johannesburg on July 26.

A woman is comforted by a relative during the funeral of a covid-19 victim in Johannesburg on July 26.

Relatives and an undertaker escort a coffin with the remains of a man who died of covid-19.

Undertakers drive a hearse in Soweto on their way to a funeral.

A funeral procession queues at the entrance of the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto.

Undertakers direct traffic at another funeral at the Doornkop Cemetery in Soweto.

Undertakers push a casket during a funeral at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto.

Funerals are conducted at the Olifantsvlei Cemetery in Soweto.

The death toll is almost certainly much higher than the government’s official toll of 7,497. A backlog of coronavirus tests has prevented many from knowing their status before it is too late. The country’s hardest-hit province, home to Johannesburg and Pretoria, is now testing only medical staff and those in clear need of hospitalization.

Nomonde Monica Baatjies, who spent two weeks in an intensive care unit because of symptoms related to the coronavirus, rests in Port Elizabeth.

A crew member of a private ambulance service in Port Elizabeth enters a house to check on a patient infected with the coronavirus.

Paramedics carry a patient into the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

The government has begun digging large, makeshift cemeteries in preparation for more deaths. In Cape Town and Johannesburg, hospitals are at capacity. In poorer provinces, medical staff have gone on strike, saying they aren’t being supported with adequate protective gear or pay.

Relatives chat through a window with a resident of Casa Serena, a care facility for older adults, in Johannesburg on July 22.

An employee of Casa Serena tends to a resident.

Nurses at Casa Serena.

A nurse assists a woman at Casa Serena.

South Africa was battling massive unemployment — about a third of the workforce — before the pandemic. Its economy is expected to shrink by more than it has since the end of apartheid in 1994. As many as half of South African households are struggling to buy food.

Children gather around volunteers for the grass-roots charity Hunger Has No Religion in Johannesburg on July 18.

Children try to respect social distancing as they line up for food in Johannesburg on July 18.

Volunteers for Hunger Has No Religion distribute food parcels.

A woman looks on as a volunteer hands out masks.

