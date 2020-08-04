World

Photos show the aftermath of the Beirut blasts

By Lorenzo Tugnoli | Aug 5, 2020

At least 63 people were killed and more than 3,000 injured after several massive explosions shook Beirut on Tuesday, strewing devastation across multiple neighborhoods and shattering windows for miles around.

For more than an hour after the explosions, people with blood streaming down their faces or limbs wandered the streets trying to find a way to reach a hospital on roads too clogged with traffic and debris for ambulances and taxis to move.

Red Cross workers scoured the wrecked and deserted streets in neighborhoods adjoining the port, calling out to residents who might be trapped or injured to identify themselves.

Photographer Lorenzo Tugnoli captured the scenes of a city in a state of chaos.

A cloud of smoke rises from the site of a massive explosion in Beirut on Tuesday.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Firefighters attend the scene of the explosion.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A view of the city from the site of the blasts.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A firefighter at the scene of destruction.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Medics carry injured people away from the site of the blasts.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A helicopter drops water on a fire at the site of the blasts.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Medics carry people injured by the blasts.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A damaged building in downtown Beirut.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A man helps an injured woman after the blast.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Police officers search a partly destroyed building.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

An old woman is carried to an ambulance.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

Medics carry injured people in the emergency ward of St. Joseph Hospital.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

A cargo ship burns in the aftermath of the blasts.

Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post

