In Wuhan, crowds return as coronavirus fears fade

The stringent 76-day lockdown in Wuhan, China, which began in January, prefigured what much of the world would soon experience. The only gatherings in this new reality were lines outside overcrowded hospitals, with the city of 11 million seeing the majority of China’s 4,634 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

But life has returned to a relatively normal rhythm in Wuhan — the epicenter of the original novel coronavirus outbreak — which has not reported a new case since May. Bustling streets and boisterous festivities stand in sharp contrast to the months of silence and suffering.