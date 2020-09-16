Deadly, worst-in-a-century floods inundate Sudan

Africa
The White Nile and Blue Nile rivers are Sudan’s lifeblood. Heavy rains, however, have transformed them into a force for calamity. More than 100 are dead and more than half a million are homeless in the worst flooding in at least a century.
Khartoum is the worst-hit area, inundated by waters from both Nile tributaries. Tuti Island, near the rivers’ confluence, was almost totally submerged. Humanitarian aid has been slow to arrive, and many have been sheltering in schools and government offices.
The rainy season has been particularly severe in Ethiopia’s highlands, where the Blue Nile originates. A new dam built on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia probably diminished what could have been even more devastating flooding.
The Sudanese government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission says rains have only intensified over the past week and can be expected for weeks to come. It declared a three-month state of emergency earlier in September.
The Nile gave rise to some of the ancient world’s greatest civilizations, including the Kingdom of Kush, in what is now Sudan. This year’s floodwaters have threatened the ruins of Meroe, the seat of that pyramid-building empire, which flourished alongside pharaonic Egypt more than 2,000 years ago.
