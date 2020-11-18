World

After Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, fearful ethnic Armenians on the move

By Brian Murphy | Nov 18, 2020

For some, fire was their final act. Hundreds of ethnic Armenians have streamed out of areas that will come under Azerbaijan control as part of a cease-fire that paused the worst fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.

People have hauled away what they can — luggage, furniture, boxes of lovingly packed heirlooms — into cars and buses bound for Armenia or places deeper in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region led by a pro-Armenian government within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.

Before leaving, some ethnic Armenians took farewell selfies at Dadivank, a 1,000-year-old Armenian monastic site. Some kissed the stones of the village they will leave behind. And some set their homes ablaze rather than have them come under Azerbaijan control.

The cease-fire, announced earlier this month, brought protests in Armenia among those outraged that territory was ceded to Azerbaijan. The Moscow-brokered deal brought in nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers after six weeks of fighting that claimed thousands of lives. On Tuesday, Turkey’s parliament approved deploying Turkish peacekeepers to Azerbaijan.

Some residents in the ethnic Armenian village of Karvachar (also known as Kalbajar) set their homes ablaze Nov. 13 before leaving the area, which will come under Azerbaijan government control under the cease-fire deal in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A man kisses the walls of his home before leaving it forever Nov. 12 in the ethnic Armenian village of Karvachar.

Ethnic Armenians take pictures outside the 9th century Dadivank Monastery before leaving the area on Nov. 12.

A house is left to burn by its owners in Karvachar as ethnic Armenians flee territories in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be handed over to Azerbaijan government control.

A man loads his truck with possessions Nov. 12 in the ethnic Armenian village of Karvachar as people leave the area before it comes under Azerbaijan government control.

Ethnic Armenians strip out the seating from a theater in Karvachar before the area comes under Azerbaijan government control.

Cattle graze by the side of the road in Stepanakert where the final days of fighting had occurred between Armenian forces and Azerbaijan troops.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States plans to provide $5 million in humanitarian assistance “to support the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organization and nongovernmental organization partners to assist people affected by the recent fighting.”

Displaced people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region wait for their bus to Stepanakert, the region's main city, on Nov. 17 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Gridlocked traffic as ethnic Armenians flee territories in Nagorno-Karabakh that will be handed over to Azerbaijan government control.

A family attends a baptism Nov. 12 at the 9th century Dadivank Monastery.

A house burns Nov. 14 in a village outside the town of Karvachar.

Cars and trucks line a road from Karvachar on Nov. 14.

Sirarpi Safaryan sits near her house in Karvachar on Nov. 14.

Abandoned boxes of ammunition lie at the side of the road, left over from the final days of battle between Armenian forces and Azerbaijan troops on Nov. 13 in Stepanakert.

Displaced people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region board a bus heading to Stepanakert on Nov. 17 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Armenian servicemen collect the bodies of soldiers killed fighting for Azerbaijan on Nov. 13 in Stepanakert.

A pile of Armenian army helmets at the edge of the army's facility outside Stepanakert on Nov. 15.

