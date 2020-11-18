After Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal, fearful ethnic Armenians on the move

World
For some, fire was their final act. Hundreds of ethnic Armenians have streamed out of areas that will come under Azerbaijan control as part of a cease-fire that paused the worst fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh since the 1990s.
People have hauled away what they can — luggage, furniture, boxes of lovingly packed heirlooms — into cars and buses bound for Armenia or places deeper in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region led by a pro-Armenian government within Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.
Before leaving, some ethnic Armenians took farewell selfies at Dadivank, a 1,000-year-old Armenian monastic site. Some kissed the stones of the village they will leave behind. And some set their homes ablaze rather than have them come under Azerbaijan control.
The cease-fire, announced earlier this month, brought protests in Armenia among those outraged that territory was ceded to Azerbaijan. The Moscow-brokered deal brought in nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers after six weeks of fighting that claimed thousands of lives. On Tuesday, Turkey’s parliament approved deploying Turkish peacekeepers to Azerbaijan.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States plans to provide $5 million in humanitarian assistance “to support the operations of the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organization and nongovernmental organization partners to assist people affected by the recent fighting.”
