Soccer legend Diego Maradona mourned in Naples

Three decades have passed since Diego Maradona last played for Naples, but he towers over the city — with a status somewhere between a tall-tale hero and patron saint.
Tour guides reverently point out the restaurants where he ate. Bars string his jersey on the wall. His painted image rises floor-to-sky on the side of blue-collar apartment buildings. Tourist shops hawk his figurine alongside that of the pope.
Maradona was Argentinian, not Italian, but he became a de facto Italian — and more specifically — Neapolitan — during the 1980s, coming to Naples via a high-profile signing to rescue a wayward club. For the welcome ceremony, at the city’s soccer stadium, Maradona arrived by helicopter. Some 75,000 were there to cheer him.
After his death Wednesday, the outpouring was visceral, with Neapolitans remembering not only the championships he brought to the city, but the way he altered Italian soccer’s center of gravity.
Before Maradona, the northern clubs from wealthier cities had dominated the Italian league. With Maradona, Naples — gritty, poverty-stricken Naples — was the soccer king. “For us, he’s the one who made Naples dream,” the mayor of Naples, Luigi de Magistris, said in a Facebook video. “He gave us happiness. Many called their children Diego.”
