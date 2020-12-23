World

Scenes of Santas spreading cheer in a year that gave the world a lump of coal

By Siobhán O'Grady | Dec 23, 2020

It might be a pandemic, but Santa Claus is still coming to town — and he appears to be exempt from quarantine rules all around the world.

From Mosul and Guadalajara to Jerusalem and Seoul, St. Nick has been spotted spreading cheer even as families who observe Christmas hunker down during the public health crisis.

He has covered his big beard with a mask and face shield. He has waved to passersby from an giant protective bubble. He and his elves have braved huge heights to visit patients through hospital windows.

His appearances and other glimpses of holiday cheer have been welcomed as a rare spark of joy in an enormously difficult year, as scores of people continue to contract the novel coronavirus, with more than 77 million people infected so far this year.

Leeds, England, Dec. 21, 2020

Danny Lawson/PA/AP

Phra Nakhon si Ayutthaya, Thailand, December 23, 2020.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Leganes, Spain, Dec. 21, 2020

Manu Fernandez/AP

Mexico City, Dec. 15, 2020

Eduard Garrido/Reuters

Lisbon, Dec. 11, 2020

Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Rovaniemi, Finland, Dec. 17, 2020

Sam Kingsley/AFP/Getty Images

Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, Dec. 13, 2020

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press/AP

Seoul, Dec. 20, 2020

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Mosul, Iraq, Dec. 18, 2020

Abdullah Rashid/Reuters

Caracas, Venezuela, Dec. 21, 2020

Rayner Peña R/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Johannesburg, South Africa, December 23, 2020.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Lima, Peru, Dec. 21, 2020

Martin Mejia/AP

Rome, Dec. 22, 2020

Yara Nardi/Reuters

Orvieto, Italy, Dec. 22, 2020

Gianluigi Basilietti/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Gaza City, Dec. 22, 2020

Mahmud Hams/AFP/Getty Images

Galway, Ireland, Dec. 22, 2020

Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Batroun, Lebanon, Dec. 22, 2020

Ibrahim Chalhoub/AFP/Getty Images

Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 22, 2020

Ann Wang/Reuters

Johannesburg, Dec. 22, 2020

Kim Ludbrook/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Jalisco, Mexico, Dec. 20, 2020

Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

Jammu, India, Dec. 22, 2020

Channi Anand/AP

