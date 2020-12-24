For France’s Catholics, the coronavirus is another test of their faith

World
One hundred fifteen years ago, the French parliament passed a law that officially separated church from state in a society that had long been dominated by the power — and sometimes the abuses — of the Roman Catholic Church. In 1905, France became staunchly secular.
But churches — some ornate and imposing, some small and crumbling — still matter to the French. Forced to close during the country’s spring covid-19 stay-at-home order, they remained open in the second national lockdown, which began in late October, with the caveat that attendance be capped at 30 people. The decision was decried as “contradictory” and “grotesque” by Catholic priests.
Nevertheless, the practice of worshiping has had to adapt for the coronavirus era. From Zoom Masses and funerals to socially distanced communions, photographer Emilienne Malfatto followed the Catholic community in the central city of Lyon.
The virus hasn’t just changed the lives of worshipers. The nuns of the Assumption Covent in Lyon have had to adapt their practices after several of them became sick with the virus this year.
Last month, France’s Conseil d’État, the country’s highest court, ordered the government to revise the 30-person attendance cap in churches, concluding that it was arbitrary and should take better account of the large sizes of worship.
More sweeping, the Conseil d’État concluded that, even during a public health crisis, the government’s limitations on worship “had seriously and clearly unlawfully violated the fundamental freedom which is the freedom of worship.”
