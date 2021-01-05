Eerie streets, shuttered stores: Britain back under lockdown amid virus surge

Europe
England is back under national lockdown, its third since the global pandemic began. Streets are once again eerily empty, shops shuttered and schools kept closed.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
Inside homes, people are bracing for at least six-weeks of stay-at-home orders. Inside hospitals, overwhelmed staff are hoping that’s enough to quell the current surge.
A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus, first detected in England in late September, is driving the current wave.
Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
“Let me be candid with you: This virus is out of control,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan told LBC Radio on Monday. “We have more patients in hospital in London now with covid than anytime in March, April and May during the peak. Plus, we have the additional non-covid winter pressures.”
Britain started unrolling its vaccination campaigns in December. But the promise of inoculation to curb the pandemic remains, for now, far off.
