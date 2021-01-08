Europe

A day at the Colosseum, with the custodians who have the Roman ruins all to themselves

By Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli | Jan 8, 2021

ROME — Only a few living souls are inside the Colosseum these days: a team of security guards, some maintenance workers and a family of hedgehogs, who live in the bowels and have grown bolder without so many people around.

In normal times, the Colosseum would be teeming with visitors — 3,000 at any minute, 7.5 million in a year. But in 2020, only 1.5 million came through the gates. And since Italy re-tightened restrictions in November, the site has been closed off to the public entirely.

The maintenance crew doesn’t have much need to fence off its work areas, with no tourists to keep out.

Geraldo Mannillo and the other security guards make the rounds, generally finding nothing of concern.

Depending on the moment, the amphitheater built two millennia ago for mass spectacles is for now a strange mix of nature reserve and construction site. The only occasional noise comes from a walkie-talkie or bird.

Under the winter sun, shadows stretch across the mazelike, exposed ruins of the basement.

For the few lucky enough to enter, there is magic in the near-silence.

The lockdown has a convenient element, as it provides a window of opportunity for repair work. In recent weeks, workers have renovated the bathrooms, strengthened several arches and sealed leaky areas in the bricks.

“We can work much more freely now,” said Giovanni De La Cruz, the maintenance manager.

Carlo Morra cleans the brick walls with a sponge and brush.

The people who manage the Colosseum, though, say the current situation is unsustainable. The site, along with an abutting archaeological area that includes the Roman Forum, is normally so profitable that it pumps a share of its revenue back into the government. Last year, the Colosseum and the Forum lost 51 million euros (about $63 million).

A small museum space has been filled since October with ancient statues and paintings from Pompeii. Virtually nobody has seen the exhibit.

Alfonsina Russo oversees the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and the Roman Forum.

“There is a great sense of emptiness,” said Alfonsina Russo, the Colosseum and archaeological park’s director, during a recent Washington Post visit.

Russo led us up to the Colosseum’s highest level, normally off-limits to tour groups and enjoyed primarily by sea gulls.

“It’s my favorite vantage point,” Russo said.

She guided us back down to the ground level. Paces away from the central oval where gladiators did battle, a chute leads to a tunnel once used by emperors who wanted to make a grand, secret entrance into the arena.

But now the tunnel felt more like a mine shaft. It was dark and damp.

Russo pointed to the ceiling, and a security guard shined his flashlight. A team of experts had painstakingly cleaned black crust and smog from the stucco, restoring designs and patterns — including this 1st-century figure from the courtship of Dionysus.

The tunnel was starting to look more befitting of an emperor. The dark passage still had some hoses and other equipment lying around, as well as a yard-sale-style pile of stone ruins. But Russo said there were plans — over the next year or so — to open the tunnel to tourists.

“Someday,” Russo said, “we’d like to have people see this.”

