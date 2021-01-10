Amid rain and bitter cold, India’s protesting farmers vow not to back down

Asia
For more than 40 days, tens of thousands of farmers have blocked highways leading into India’s capital to protest sweeping agricultural policy changes that they fear will endanger their livelihoods.
On the northern edge of Delhi, the protest is a city within a city: an encampment composed of parked tractors and trailers stretching several miles along what used to be a busy national highway.
It has outdoor kitchens, laundries, pharmacies, public toilets and a mechanical street-sweeping truck.
At night, there is biting cold. Morning brings damp fog. The roads have turned to churning mud after unusually heavy winter rains. Mosquitoes are a menace.
But many protesters refuse to complain. “Mauj!” responded Mahinder Kaur, a 66-year-old farmer, when asked about daily challenges. In north India, it’s a word that conveys delight.
The protesters say their demands are simple: The Modi government must withdraw three laws passed in September that deregulate the buying and selling of agricultural goods.
Despite numerous rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions, however, both sides remain entrenched.
The farmers are readying for a long haul. This week, they organized a mobile rally where hundreds of tractors rolled along highways near Delhi.
Farmer organizations are planning a larger demonstration for India’s Republic Day on Jan. 26, a national holiday commemorating the birth of the country’s constitution.
Despite the optimism on display, the conditions are difficult. Several dozen farmers have died of heart attacks and illness as the protest stretches into a second month, farmer unions say. Four farmers have reportedly died by suicide.
The farmers — many of whom belong to India’s Sikh religious minority and hail from the states of Punjab and Haryana — have been buoyed by support from near and far.
For the past month, Mehr Singh, 62, has slept in the back of a trailer with about a dozen men from his village 150 miles away.
Early each morning, he bathes at a local temple that opened its premises to protesters. He eats at the large community kitchens at the protest site — one of which has a machine capable of making 1,500 chapatis an hour.
In three months, the wheat crop Singh planted will be ready to harvest. But he doesn’t think he will be there to oversee it. “My family told me to return after we achieve our demands,” he said. “Even if it takes a year.”
