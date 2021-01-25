Two days of total lockdown in a crowded Hong Kong neighborhood

Hong Kong on Monday lifted an unprecedented two-day lockdown on an area in Kowloon’s Yau Ma Tei and Jordan, which restricted some 10,000 people to less than half a square mile over the weekend because of a surge of new coronavirus cases.

The crowded neighborhood is home to members of ethnic minority groups, many of whom live in cramped, subdivided apartments. To implement the lockdown, thousands of governments officials descended on the area, starting early Saturday to test more than 7,000 residents in two days.