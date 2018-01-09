Baghdad
Tamer El-Ghobashy is the Baghdad bureau chief. Before joining The Post in 2017, he covered the Middle East for the Wall Street Journal, focusing on North Africa and Iraq.
Beirut
Liz Sly is the Beirut bureau chief. Her previous assignments in more than two decades as a foreign correspondent have included postings in Africa, China, Europe and South Asia.
Louisa Loveluck is a Beirut-based correspondent. She was previously the Cairo correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.
Beijing
Simon Denyer is the China bureau chief. He served previously as bureau chief in India and as a Reuters bureau chief in Washington, India and Pakistan.
Emily Rauhala is a China correspondent. She was previously a Beijing-based correspondent for Time and an editor at the magazine’s Hong Kong office.
Berlin
Griff Witte is the Berlin bureau chief. He previously served as The Post’s deputy foreign editor and as the bureau chief in London, Kabul, Islamabad and Jerusalem.
Brussels
Michael Birnbaum is the Brussels bureau chief. He previously served as the bureau chief in Moscow and Berlin and was an education reporter.
Cairo
Sudarsan Raghavan is the Cairo bureau chief. He was previously The Post’s bureau chief in Africa and Afghanistan. He began his career as a foreign correspondent in Africa and covered the Iraq War as Baghdad bureau chief.
Islamabad
Pamela Constable is the Afghanistan and Pakistan bureau chief. She previously served as a South Asia bureau chief and most recently covered immigration in the Washington area for several years.
Istanbul
Kareem Fahim is the Istanbul bureau chief. He previously spent 11 years at the New York Times covering the Arab world as a Cairo-based correspondent, among other assignments.
Erin Cunningham is an Istanbul-based correspondent. She previously covered conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan for the Christian Science Monitor, GlobalPost and the National.
Jerusalem
Loveday Morris is the Jerusalem bureau chief. She was previously based in Baghdad and Beirut for The Post.
Ruth Eglash is a reporter based in Jerusalem. She was formerly a reporter and senior editor at the Jerusalem Post and freelanced for international media.
London
William Booth is the London bureau chief. He was previously bureau chief in Jerusalem, Mexico, Los Angeles and Miami.
Karla Adam is a London-based correspondent. Before joining The Post in 2006, she worked as a freelancer in London for the New York Times and People magazine.
Mexico City
Joshua Partlow is the Mexico City bureau chief. He has served previously as the bureau chief in Kabul and as a correspondent in Brazil and Iraq.
Miami
Anthony Faiola is the South America/Caribbean bureau chief, based in Miami. Since joining The Post in 1994, he has also served as bureau chief in Berlin, London, Tokyo, Buenos Aires and New York, and covered global economics from Washington.
Moscow
Anton Troianovski is the Moscow bureau chief. He previously spent nine years at the Wall Street Journal, most recently as Berlin correspondent.
Andrew Roth is a Moscow-based correspondent. He previously reported on Russia and the former Soviet Union for the New York Times.
Nairobi
Kevin Sieff is the Africa bureau chief. He served previously as The Post’s bureau chief in Kabul and has covered the U.S.-Mexico border.
New Delhi
Annie Gowen is the India bureau chief. She has reported from Iraq and previously covered wealth and poverty for The Post.
Vidhi Doshi is a New Delhi-based correspondent. She has previously reported from Tunisia and Britain.
Paris
James McAuley is a Paris-based correspondent. He holds a PhD in French history from the University of Oxford, where he was a Marshall Scholar.
Tokyo
Anna Fifield is the Tokyo bureau chief, focusing on Japan and the Koreas. She previously reported for the Financial Times from Seoul, Sydney, London and across the Middle East.
