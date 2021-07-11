The Padres, who’ve been in third place since June 9 and lost seven of 11, lost rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers to an apparent knee injury in the third inning. Weathers fielded Gray’s sacrifice bunt and ran over to tag him, but landed awkwardly on his right leg and fell to the ground in pain, clutching at his right knee. After a few moments on the ground, he had to be helped off the field.