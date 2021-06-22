Astros: RHP Pedro Báez (shoulder) threw around 20 pitches off the mound Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida, and hopes to throw on the side again Wednesday. “He said his shoulder is feeling great,” Baker said of the former Dodgers reliever, who has yet to play this season. ... OF Kyle Tucker is on the verge of returning after being placed on the injured list on June 15 with an illness. ... RHP Josh James (left hip surgery) is “about ready to go” on a rehab assignment with Class A Fayetteville, according to Baker.