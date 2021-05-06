Both managers weighed in on the Angels’ decision to designate Albert Pujols for assignment on Thursday. “He’s the ultimate professional,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoya said. “Hopefully it is not the end but if it is, he’s a Hall of Famer. It was always fun to talk to him about baseball.” A’s manager Bob Melvin didn’t have time to process the information. “First-ballot Hall of Famer is the first thing that comes to mind,” he said. “This is all just coming in. He’s a class act and a fantastic player. He’s given me a lot of pain.”