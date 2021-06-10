Blue Jays: OF George Springer (quad strain) is getting close to going on a rehab assignment, though Montoyo wasn’t sure when it will begin. “He’s doing well and a rehab assignment shouldn’t be too far from now,” he said. Springer, who made the trip to Chicago, signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto this offseason. But the All-Star outfielder has appeared in just four games because of injuries. ... Montoyo said 3B-OF Cavan Biggio (sprained spine ligament) will play mostly at third base, though he will also be used elsewhere in the infield and outfield, when he returns from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo.