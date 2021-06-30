Reds third-baseman Eugenio Suarez got the night off after striking out four times against four different Padres pitchers in the 5-4 loss Tuesday night. The Reds were depending on the veteran to provide some consistency in the cleanup spot this season, but he’s hitting just .173. He does have 16 homers, which is second on the Reds, and 44 RBIs. Rookie Alejo Lopez, who made his major league debut Monday, started in his place of Suarez. “Just giving him a breather,” Bell said. “No more than that.”