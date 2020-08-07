The Washington Post

Happy 100th birthday to the 19th Amendment! How much do you know about the suffrage movement?

In August 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified -- or approved by three-quarters of the states -- and gave the majority of U.S. women the right to vote. Test your knowledge on the movement that ultimately led to its ratification! 

1

Library of Congress


In the years before the 19th Amendment was passed and ratified, the National Women's Party led a picket in front of the White House to pressure the president to pass such a constitutional amendment. How long did this picket last? 

Two weeks 

Two years and six months 

Three months 

One year and two weeks 

2

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post


Which abolitionist and suffragist, who was formerly enslaved, gave the famous "Ain't I a Woman" speech at the 1851 Ohio Women's Rights Convention? 

Sojourner Truth 

Lucy Stanton 

Harriet Tubman 

Elizabeth Cady Stanton 

3

Library of Congress


What year was the National Women Suffrage Association, which organized the Women's Suffrage parade, founded? 

1902

1910

1801

1869

4

Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress


What year was the 19th Amendment originally introduced in Congress? 

1878

1900

1910

1919

5

Library of Congress


Although Chinese American women, such as Mabel Lee, participated in the suffrage movement, they did not receive voting rights after the 19th Amendment was ratified. Why? 

The Chinese Immigration Act 

The Chinese Alien Act

The Chinese Exclusion Act 

The Chinese Non-citizen Act

6

CT Chapman/ Library of Congress


Although the 19th Amendment had not yet been passed, which suffragist became the first woman to be elected to the House of Representatives in 1917? 

Lucy Burns 

Jeanette Rankin

Alice Paul

Susan B. Anthony 

7

Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress


True or False: Native American women were not granted voting rights with the passing of the 19th Amendment? 

True

False

8

Buck/ Library of Congress


How many people participated in the Women's Suffrage Parade of 1913? 

100 marchers 

300 marchers 

5,000 marchers

4,500 marchers 

9

Sallie E. Garrity/ Smithsonian


During the 1913 Women's Suffrage parade, the Black delegation had to march in the back. Which Black suffragist disobeyed the parade's organizers and walked to the front of the parade to march with her home state's delegation? 

Ida B. Wells

Mary Ann Shadd Cary 

Maria W. Stewart 

Sarah Remond 

