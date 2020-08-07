Happy 100th birthday to the 19th Amendment! How much do you know about the suffrage movement?

In August 1920, the 19th Amendment was ratified -- or approved by three-quarters of the states -- and gave the majority of U.S. women the right to vote. Test your knowledge on the movement that ultimately led to its ratification!
Library of Congress
In the years before the 19th Amendment was passed and ratified, the National Women's Party led a picket in front of the White House to pressure the president to pass such a constitutional amendment. How long did this picket last?
Two weeks
Two years and six months
Three months
One year and two weeks
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
Which abolitionist and suffragist, who was formerly enslaved, gave the famous "Ain't I a Woman" speech at the 1851 Ohio Women's Rights Convention?
Sojourner Truth
Lucy Stanton
Harriet Tubman
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Library of Congress
What year was the National Women Suffrage Association, which organized the Women's Suffrage parade, founded?
1902
1910
1801
1869
Harris & Ewing/Library of Congress
What year was the 19th Amendment originally introduced in Congress?
1878
1900
1910
1919
Library of Congress
Although Chinese American women, such as Mabel Lee, participated in the suffrage movement, they did not receive voting rights after the 19th Amendment was ratified. Why?
The Chinese Immigration Act
The Chinese Alien Act
The Chinese Exclusion Act
The Chinese Non-citizen Act
CT Chapman/ Library of Congress
Although the 19th Amendment had not yet been passed, which suffragist became the first woman to be elected to the House of Representatives in 1917?
Lucy Burns
Jeanette Rankin
Alice Paul
Susan B. Anthony
Harris & Ewing/ Library of Congress
True or False: Native American women were not granted voting rights with the passing of the 19th Amendment?
True
False
Buck/ Library of Congress
How many people participated in the Women's Suffrage Parade of 1913?
100 marchers
300 marchers
5,000 marchers
4,500 marchers
Sallie E. Garrity/ Smithsonian
During the 1913 Women's Suffrage parade, the Black delegation had to march in the back. Which Black suffragist disobeyed the parade's organizers and walked to the front of the parade to march with her home state's delegation?
Ida B. Wells
Mary Ann Shadd Cary
Maria W. Stewart
Sarah Remond