Happy Fourth of July! Do you know what happened days before, on and in the days after that famous day in 1776?

We signed the Declaration of Independence, right? Or something like that? Declare your knowledge of revolutionary-era trivia with this quiz on Fourth of July history.
National Archives
July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day, but what actually happened on that day in 1776?
The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress
The Continental Congress voted to separate the 13 American colonies from Great Britain
The Declaration of Independence was signed by John Hancock and other members of the Continental Congress
The Revolutionary War began
Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post
You might have seen the signed copy of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives in Washington. Which of the signers had the largest signature?
Thomas Jefferson
George Washington
John Hancock
Benjamin Franklin
Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post
In an eerie coincidence, two presidents and Founding Fathers died on July 4, 1826 -- 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was passed. Who were they?
George Washington and Thomas Jefferson
John Adams and Thomas Jefferson
James Madison and George Washington
James Madison and Thomas Jefferson
Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post
Which of these states was not one of the original 13 colonies?
South Carolina
New Hampshire
Rhode Island
Maine
Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post
If you watch the fireworks during the Fourth of July, you might hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" at least once. The song was written during an early war in U.S. history. Which war was it?
The Revolutionary War
The War of 1812
The Mexican-American War
The Civil War
Rob Carr/ The Associated Press
Where did the Continental Congress meet when deciding whether to declare independence from Britain on June 7, 1776?
Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia
Boston, Massachusetts
Providence, Rhode Island
Washington, D.C.
Gerald Martineau/ The Washington Post
During the Continental Congress meeting a five-man committee was formed to draft a statement justifying American independence. Which Founding Father was NOT a part of that committee?
Thomas Jefferson
Robert R. Livingston
Benjamin Franklin
James Madison
J. Trumbull, W.L. Ormsby/ The Associated Press
John Adams believed that July 4 was the wrong date to celebrate independence. Which date did Adams believe was the true Independence Day?
July 1
July 6
July 2
June 30
Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post
After the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted, about 200 copies were printed by John Dunlap. Of those 200 original copies, how many remain?
3
26
79
153
George Widman/ Associated Press
The first public reading of the Declaration of Independence was held on July 8, 1776. Where was it read?
Boston, Massachusetts
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Richmond, Virginia
Washington, D.C.