The Washington Post

Happy Fourth of July! Do you know what happened days before, on and in the days after that famous day in 1776?

We signed the Declaration of Independence, right? Or something like that? Declare your knowledge of revolutionary-era trivia with this quiz on Fourth of July history.

KidsPost July 01, 2021
1

National Archives

July 4 is celebrated as Independence Day, but what actually happened on that day in 1776?

The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress

The Continental Congress voted to separate the 13 American colonies from Great Britain

The Declaration of Independence was signed by John Hancock and other members of the Continental Congress

The Revolutionary War began

2

Gerald Martineau/The Washington Post

You might have seen the signed copy of the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives in Washington. Which of the signers had the largest signature?

Thomas Jefferson

George Washington

John Hancock

Benjamin Franklin

3

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post

In an eerie coincidence, two presidents and Founding Fathers died on July 4, 1826 -- 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was passed. Who were they?

George Washington and Thomas Jefferson

John Adams and Thomas Jefferson

James Madison and George Washington

James Madison and Thomas Jefferson

4

Astrid Riecken/For The Washington Post

Which of these states was not one of the original 13 colonies?

South Carolina

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

Maine

5

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post

If you watch the fireworks during the Fourth of July, you might hear "The Star-Spangled Banner" at least once. The song was written during an early war in U.S. history. Which war was it?

The Revolutionary War

The War of 1812

The Mexican-American War

The Civil War

6

Rob Carr/ The Associated Press

Where did the Continental Congress meet when deciding whether to declare independence from Britain on June 7, 1776?

Philadelphia, Pennsylvannia

Boston, Massachusetts﻿

Providence, Rhode Island

Washington, D.C.

7

Gerald Martineau/ The Washington Post

During the Continental Congress meeting a five-man committee was formed to draft a statement justifying American independence. Which Founding Father was NOT a part of that committee?

Thomas Jefferson

Robert R. Livingston

Benjamin Franklin

James Madison

8

J. Trumbull, W.L. Ormsby/ The Associated Press

John Adams believed that July 4 was the wrong date to celebrate independence. Which date did Adams believe was the true Independence Day?

July 1

July 6

July 2

June 30

9

Jahi Chikwendiu/ The Washington Post

After the Declaration of Independence was officially adopted, about 200 copies were printed by John Dunlap. Of those 200 original copies, how many remain?

3

26

79

153

10

George Widman/ Associated Press

The first public reading of the Declaration of Independence was held on July 8, 1776. Where was it read?

Boston, Massachusetts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Richmond, Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others