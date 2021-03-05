Happy International Women's Day!

Test your knowledge on women who have made history around the world here!
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first woman to be democratically elected as head of state of an African country. Which country did she lead for 12 years?
Ethiopia
Liberia
South Africa
NIgeria
This woman founded the organization the Green Belt Movement in 1971. Since its founding, the organization has planted 50 million trees in Kenya!
Vanessa Nakate
Hilda Flavia Nakabuye
Portia Adu-Mensah
Wangari Maathai
Maria Eva Perón started the first women's political party in which Latin American country?
Argentina
Colombia
Brazil
Peru
This American woman, who was born to formerly enslaved parents, dedicated her life to civil rights activism during the late 19th century -- including joining the journalist Ida B. Wells in anti-lynching efforts.
Sojourner Truth
Frances Harper
Mary Church Terrell
Anna J. Cooper
True or false: Loujain al-Hathloul was released from prison in Saudi Arabia in February after she was detained in 2018 for openly calling for women to have the right to drive.
True
False
Kate Sheppard was a prominent member of the suffrage movement in this country, which became the first in the world to give all women the right to vote.
United States
Canada
New Zealand
Britain
Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to travel to space! Which country was she from?
Russia
Germany
Finland
Turkey
Who was the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize?
Tawakkol Karmen
Malala Yousafzai
Shirin Ebadi
Fatime Mernissi
This Nepali woman has climbed Mount Everest nine times! She holds the world record for most climbs of Mount Everest by a woman.
Lhakpa Sherpa
Pushpa Basnet
Mira Rai
Sushila Karki
Who was the first woman to serve as prime minister of Britain?
Shirley Williams
Margaret Thatcher
Nancy Astor
Theresa May