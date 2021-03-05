The Washington Post

Happy International Women's Day!

Test your knowledge on women who have made history around the world here!

KidsPost March 05, 2021
1

Linda Davidson/ The Washington Post

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first woman to be democratically elected as head of state of an African country. Which country did she lead for 12 years?

Ethiopia

Liberia

South Africa

NIgeria

2

John McConnico/ Associated Press

This woman founded the organization the Green Belt Movement in 1971. Since its founding, the organization has planted 50 million trees in Kenya!

Vanessa Nakate

Hilda Flavia Nakabuye

Portia Adu-Mensah

Wangari Maathai

3

Eduardo Di Baia/ Associated Press

Maria Eva Perón started the first women's political party in which Latin American country?

Argentina

Colombia

Brazil

Peru

4

Library of Congress

This American woman, who was born to formerly enslaved parents, dedicated her life to civil rights activism during the late 19th century -- including joining the journalist Ida B. Wells in anti-lynching efforts.

Sojourner Truth

Frances Harper

Mary Church Terrell

Anna J. Cooper

5

Fayez Nureldine/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

True or false: Loujain al-Hathloul was released from prison in Saudi Arabia in February after she was detained in 2018 for openly calling for women to have the right to drive.

True

False

6

Cameron McLaren/ for The Washington Post

Kate Sheppard was a prominent member of the suffrage movement in this country, which became the first in the world to give all women the right to vote.

United States

Canada

New Zealand

Britain

7

NASA

Valentina Tereshkova was the first woman to travel to space! Which country was she from?

Russia

Germany

Finland

Turkey

8

Sarah L. Voisin/ The Washington Post

Who was the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Tawakkol Karmen

Malala Yousafzai

Shirin Ebadi

Fatime Mernissi

9

Binod Joshi/ Associated Press

This Nepali woman has climbed Mount Everest nine times! She holds the world record for most climbs of Mount Everest by a woman.

Lhakpa Sherpa

Pushpa Basnet

Mira Rai

Sushila Karki

10

Michael Robinson-Chavez/ The Washington Post

Who was the first woman to serve as prime minister of Britain?

Shirley Williams

Margaret Thatcher

Nancy Astor

Theresa May

Your score: 0 / 10

Click to register your score and compare with others
Most Read