Happy Mother's Day!

Test your knowledge on these famous mother-daughter duos throughout history.

KidsPost May 06, 2022
1

Frances Benjamin Johnston/ Library of Congress

The founder of Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis, founded the day to honor her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who was a community leader and had advocated for a day honoring mothers. However, years after it was created, Jarvis wanted the holiday gone. Why?

She began to dislike her mom

She disliked the commercialization of the holiday

She thought it was unfair their wasn't a father's day

She came to hate all holidays

2

Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press

This actress starred as Rainbow in the show "Black-ish." Do you know her mother -- who is also famous in her own right as one of the most successful singers ever?

Diana Ross

Tina Turner

Mary Wilson

Donna Summer

3

Arthur Bondar/ The Washington Post

The first woman to win a Nobel Prize also has a daughter who won a Nobel Prize. What were their names?

Dorothy Hodgkin and Elizabeth Hodgkin

Marie Curie and Irène Joliot-Curie

Katherine Johnson and Joylette Goble

Ada King and Anne Blunt

4

Caroline Yang/ for The Washington Post

This mother-daughter pair are Hollywood royalty. The mother starred as Dorothy in the original "The Wizard of Oz." The daughter has achieved EGOT status -- having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz

Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli

5

Chris Pizzello/ Associated Press

You probably know Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies. However, do you know her mother, who also played iconic roles such as Kathy in the classic "Singin' in the Rain?"

Debbie Reynolds

Elizabeth Taylor

Shirley Maclaine

Joan Collins

6

Library of Congress

Mary Wollstonecraft was a women's activist in the 18th century. Her daughter Mary Shelley went on to write which iconic book?

"A Tale of Two Cities"

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"﻿

"The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"

"Frankenstein"

7

Library of Congress

The mother, who was an abolitionist and women's rights activist, started the publication "Women's Journal," which her daughter would later edit and contribute to as a women's rights activist as well.

Lucy Stone and Alice Stone Blackwell

Emmeline Pankhurst and Christabel Pankhurst

Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Harriot Stanton Blatch

German Necker and Suzanne Curchod

8

Amy Sussman/ Getty Images

Maya Rudolph is a famous comedian who spent seven years on "Saturday Night Live." Her mother was which famous singer?

Tina Turner

Donna Summer

Minnie Riperton

Stevie Nicks

Your score: 0 / 8

