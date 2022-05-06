Happy Mother's Day!

Test your knowledge on these famous mother-daughter duos throughout history.
Frances Benjamin Johnston/ Library of Congress
The founder of Mother's Day, Anna Jarvis, founded the day to honor her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, who was a community leader and had advocated for a day honoring mothers. However, years after it was created, Jarvis wanted the holiday gone. Why?
She began to dislike her mom
She disliked the commercialization of the holiday
She thought it was unfair their wasn't a father's day
She came to hate all holidays
Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press
This actress starred as Rainbow in the show "Black-ish." Do you know her mother -- who is also famous in her own right as one of the most successful singers ever?
Diana Ross
Tina Turner
Mary Wilson
Donna Summer
Arthur Bondar/ The Washington Post
The first woman to win a Nobel Prize also has a daughter who won a Nobel Prize. What were their names?
Dorothy Hodgkin and Elizabeth Hodgkin
Marie Curie and Irène Joliot-Curie
Katherine Johnson and Joylette Goble
Ada King and Anne Blunt
Caroline Yang/ for The Washington Post
This mother-daughter pair are Hollywood royalty. The mother starred as Dorothy in the original "The Wizard of Oz." The daughter has achieved EGOT status -- having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz
Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow
Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson
Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli
Chris Pizzello/ Associated Press
You probably know Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movies. However, do you know her mother, who also played iconic roles such as Kathy in the classic "Singin' in the Rain?"
Debbie Reynolds
Elizabeth Taylor
Shirley Maclaine
Joan Collins
Library of Congress
Mary Wollstonecraft was a women's activist in the 18th century. Her daughter Mary Shelley went on to write which iconic book?
"A Tale of Two Cities"
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame"
"The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde"
"Frankenstein"
Library of Congress
The mother, who was an abolitionist and women's rights activist, started the publication "Women's Journal," which her daughter would later edit and contribute to as a women's rights activist as well.
Lucy Stone and Alice Stone Blackwell
Emmeline Pankhurst and Christabel Pankhurst
Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Harriot Stanton Blatch
German Necker and Suzanne Curchod
Amy Sussman/ Getty Images
Maya Rudolph is a famous comedian who spent seven years on "Saturday Night Live." Her mother was which famous singer?
Tina Turner
Donna Summer
Minnie Riperton
Stevie Nicks